If you're monitoring these AI model metrics, your AI strategy is in better shape than most. Seven LLM observability metrics and why they matter.

Most enterprises are adopting AI, using various agents and various large language models (LLMs) under the hood. But, as many are seeing, AI models can quickly rack up costs. They’re also changing rapidly, making it challenging to keep track of token costs, as well as model accuracy, reliability, and security issues.

Observability is the natural response to surface AI gaps, yet it hasn’t really kept pace with this sudden shift to AI. For instance, a Cato Networks survey of 600 IT leaders found 61% had discovered unauthorized AI tools, yet only 26% had solutions in place to monitor AI usage. Another Grafana Labs survey found only 7% of organizations had LLM observability actively in production.

AI observability is in its early days, but this will likely change as organizations seek to operationalize and optimize their use of AI. LLM-level observability is essential to track token usage, enforce limits, aid debugging, and create a feedback loop to improve agents. It’s also necessary to inform model switching to match an LLM or agent to the task at hand.

Best for: Platform teams responsible for LLM spend across departments

Engineering leaders choosing which models to route traffic to

Security and compliance teams that need an audit trail for AI usage

Below, we’ll consider what AI observability should entail, looking at specific metrics to track and why they’re important from a business standpoint. By the end, you’ll have a framework to use to guide how you benchmark models in production.

How are your requests to LLMs performing?

In the context of AI models, performance can mean a lot of things, including how quickly requests are processed. One specific way to measure latency is by looking at time to first token (TTFT), a metric that tracks the time from the initiated prompt to the first token returned.

Benchmarking from TokenDyno found that TTFT for the Llama 3.3 70B model ranged from a median of 0.71 to 1.22 seconds. TTFT is good to track, since APIs to popular LLMs can vary. They also tend to have higher rates of incidents than other services, according to a 2026 report from API Status Check.

Tracking latency is important for stability, as it can pinpoint network interference, degraded service, and other performance problems. Knowing latency can also be used to improve the overall business and application performance, as it can help ensure providers maintain SLAs, and even inform which LLMs to use for the most highly-performant, quickest results.

How accurate are the LLM’s responses?

Although hallucination rates have generally improved, LLMs can still contain bias and make inaccurate assumptions that produce intent errors in agentic situations. This is especially true if prompts are vague or models lack sufficient training or context.

Many industry benchmarks evaluate frontier models across coding, reasoning, factual accuracy, hallucination resistance, and more. For instance, Artificial Analysis’ Intelligence Index combines nine evaluation frameworks to compare model capabilities. As of September 2026, the Index ranks Claude Fable and Opus models high for accuracy, while DeepSeek V4 has a particularly high hallucination rate.

Public evaluations are helpful guidance, but enterprises also need to prove LLMs work correctly against their own institutional data. Ensuring accuracy is a challenging discipline that requires custom evaluations, such as conformance checks and validation against known truths. This might also involve testing whether AI initiates the intended subtasks or agent-to-agent communication.

Accuracy can make or break the usefulness of an LLM’s response. Tracking it can help avoid inaccuracies, poor end-user experiences, intent errors, misalignment, and potentially even disastrous agentic workflows.

Are malicious attempts hitting the LLM?

Even seemingly valid traffic to LLMs can be malicious, such as attackers masquerading behind hijacked authenticated accounts to perform system reconnaissance or attempt sensitive data retrieval. Other threats include prompt injection, tool poisoning that corrupts LLM behavior, and DDoS-like attacks designed to drain compute resources or rack up token use.

Security company Check Point reported that detections of malicious prompt-injection payloads increased fivefold between March and May 2026. As such, it’s a good idea to have runtime monitoring in place to spot suspicious activity. For instance, deep behavioral runtime monitoring can help identify malicious attempts as they happen.

With this sort of AI observability, you can monitor traffic and set policies to flag unusual behavior, such as odd enumeration patterns or excessive resource consumption. This can help reduce the risk of LLM-jacking that drains resources, as well as attacks that could lead to data exfiltration.

Do you have enough context for auditing and debugging?

Logs are incredibly important for enterprise-grade systems, enabling better auditing and debugging. For AI traffic, this can include the model used, timestamps, prompts, token usage, metadata on the requesting party, processing time, tool calls, and more.

These micro fingerprints can help trace issues to their root causes. They can inform cybersecurity investigations, for instance, by showing who the caller is, what permissions they have, and what data or tools were accessed. They can also help uncover performance degradation, context issues, failed tool calls, and other problems.

This type of tracing is becoming commonplace among teams building agents. LangChain’s 2026 State of Agent Engineering survey found that 89% of teams had agent observability instrumented.

From a business perspective, detailed, exportable logs and traces help identify root causes and enable quicker fixes, supporting business continuity. This level of visibility may also be necessary for security, auditing, and compliance.

How much is being used, including per department?

Tokens are the units LLMs use to process inputs and generate outputs, and the associated costs can quickly spiral without good monitoring and limits. With nondeterministic agents, these costs become highly unpredictable.

A 2026 Microsoft Research study found that agentic coding tasks consumed 1,000x more tokens than code reasoning and code chat. Token usage could also vary by up to 30x across runs of the same task.

With observability into token usage, you can understand and compare how much various LLMs cost, what model providers are charging, and how that equates to real-world usage. This is critical information if you want to assign token limits to internal departments, teams, or individual users.

By tracking token usage, you can set usage caps to prevent cost overruns and reduce unnecessary spending on expensive models. Understanding these cost metrics can also help guide model routing, such as routing lower-complexity tasks to cheaper models. For some enterprises, tracking unnecessary AI consumption could also help inform ESG initiatives aimed at reducing resource use.

AI Gateway usage limits Set token and spend budgets per team or app, with alerts and hard caps enforced at the gateway.

What is the average cost per call for your LLMs?

This is a helpful, albeit nuanced metric. It tracks the average token usage per LLM call and equates that to the average cost per call based on the model’s per-token pricing structure. This gives a more definite window into the costs of LLM use.

For instance, Anthropic’s Opus 5.5 currently costs $4 per million input tokens and $20 per million output tokens. If your engineering calls average 50,000 input tokens and 10,000 output tokens each, that’s about $0.40 per call. This assumes every request results in a call to the model provider. If you’re using semantic caching, however — more on that below — your average cost per application request could be lower.

Having detailed per-call cost metrics can help guide your use of AI tremendously. This can inform decisions about how you prompt AI internally by providing more accurate cost estimates. Cost-per-call metrics can also inform model switching and other optimizations to make more efficient use of AI.

What are the cost-per-call metrics with and without semantic caching?

Semantic caching, or LLM caching, is similar to traditional caching but for AI models. It stores responses based on previous prompts and serves them when semantically similar prompts match what’s stored in the cache.

Semantic caching can greatly reduce tool calls and LLM calls, reducing unnecessary waste while improving speed. For instance, AWS analyzed over 60,000 chatbot queries and found that individual cache hits were as much as 59x faster. They found semantic caching also yielded 51.9% cost savings while maintaining 92.6% accuracy.

Others report similar results. Early testing from Portkey found that semantic caching for simple Q&A queries achieved a roughly 20% cache hit rate while maintaining 99% accuracy.

While the gains of semantic caching seem evident, the accuracy of cached results should be continually evaluated. Savings should also be weighed against the cost of the caching layer itself to ensure it’s paying off. This can be done by keeping tabs on cost per call with and without semantic caching.

Semantic caching can reduce unnecessary frontier AI model expenditure while retaining similar application results. But tracking cache hit rates, accuracy, latency, and cost savings validates whether semantic caching is actually a cost-effective and performant addition to your AI architecture.

As enterprises mature their AI strategies, observability will increasingly become a necessary ingredient. However, collecting, computing, and storing all the metrics described above is easier said than done.

In practice, enterprises will likely need durable, pre-built infrastructure to enable this sort of deep visibility, paired with instrumentation to automate things like cost-per-call calculations, semantic caching, and model routing.

This is where an AI gateway can help. Since LLM traffic passes through the gateway, it creates a natural control and observation point for governing AI resource consumption and directing LLM usage.

This visibility can also inform actual business decisions around AI usage. Organizations can set limits by company, department, team, or role, track spending and token consumption, and use those metrics to inform automated model routing.

AI gateways can also enable capabilities like semantic caching while monitoring whether they’re actually delivering the expected savings.

According to Gartner, 40% of organizations deploying AI will use dedicated AI observability tools to monitor model performance by 2028. And AI gateways will likely aid here. In fact, the infrastructure is already being put into practice.

Another 2026 Gartner survey found that 68% of software engineering leaders were engaged with AI gateways: 15% had already deployed them, 31% were deploying them, and 22% were evaluating the technology.

All in all, LLMs are helping agents, developers, and users reach newfound capabilities. But this comes at a cost, and evaluating the performance, expense, and security implications of LLMs in practice is important. As such, AI gateways stand to serve an important function in the future of enterprise AI governance. To see what that looks like in practice, start with the Zuplo AI Gateway introduction.