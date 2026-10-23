AI systems introduce new security risks. Seven types of malicious AI traffic, the signatures that give them away, and how to mitigate each one.

AI is increasingly embedded into software applications. However, large language model (LLM)-based systems now pose a new attack vector. And especially as agentic AI becomes more actionable, there’s a larger blast radius to contend with.

Requests to LLMs might contain hidden instructions that poison behaviors, convince the AI to veer off course, or cause the system to expose sensitive information. AI systems can also be abused for other nefarious purposes, like draining tokens or launching DDoS-style attacks. Without a proper cybersecurity response, malicious AI attacks could lead to hefty financial losses, regulatory penalties, or extortion demands.

Supercharged by AI themselves, attackers can now quickly perform reconnaissance across enterprise systems, finding holes within AI-based systems to exploit. And security incidents are expected to increase. Gartner predicts that 25% of enterprise generative AI applications will experience at least five minor security incidents per year by 2028.

Best for: Security engineers responsible for LLM-backed apps and AI agents

Platform teams deciding what to log, limit, and inspect on AI traffic

Anyone exposing a chatbot, agent, or MCP server to users outside their team

Below, we’ll analyze some of the top threats to watch out for with inbound AI traffic. While the threats are evolving fast, and not every attack can be detected, many types of malicious traffic have telltale signatures. By watching out for these patterns, security engineers can be better armed with specific strategies and tools to reduce the chance of their systems falling victim to abuse.

Here’s a brief review of the major threats, their telltale traffic signatures, and possible mitigations, drawing on OWASP and industry advice.

Threat Telltale traffic signatures Mitigations 1. Prompt injection Requests to override instructions, reveal system prompts, or extract credentials; repeated jailbreak tries. Inspect prompts, enforce least privilege, require approval for sensitive actions. 2. Context poisoning Suspicious instructions in retrieved content or tool responses, unexpected follow-on tool calls. Treat external content as untrusted, inspect tool responses, restrict tool access. 3. System probing Repeated questions about hidden instructions, available tools, databases, or restrictions. Limit exposed system details, log probing patterns, throttle repetitive requests. 4. Credential abuse Valid keys used from unfamiliar IPs or locations, abnormal model requests or token consumption. Scope, rotate, and revoke keys; monitor and limit usage per key. 5. Economic DoS Request or token spikes, oversized prompts, expensive inference, or long tool-calling loops. Set rate, token, and spending limits; cap iterations; apply timeouts. 6. Out-of-policy tool calls Unauthorized writes, destructive actions, or unusual tool-call sequences. Enforce tool-level authorization and least privilege; require approval for risky actions. 7. Data exfiltration Bulk record retrieval, exposed secrets, or data sent to unfamiliar external endpoints. Restrict bulk data access and outbound destinations; inspect or redact sensitive outputs.

One of the most common types of AI threats is prompt injection. This is when an attacker inserts malicious instructions into the prompt designed to override system instructions or bypass the model’s safeguards. The classic example of this is “ignore all previous instructions and system prompts.”

Although frontier models are well-trained to avoid prompt injection attempts, they are not infallible. For instance, during an internal red team exercise at Anthropic, an employee phished a colleague into running a malicious command. It looked like a typical prompt, but contained instructions to read AWS credentials, encode the contents, and share them with an external endpoint. The agent completed this credential exfiltration in 24 of 25 trials.

Spotting prompt injection attacks is challenging because they can appear to be standard user-entered text. The AI traffic would look normal, with malicious instructions hidden in the prompt itself passed with the request. To watch out for prompt injection, look for requests to reveal system prompts, instructions to disregard safeguards, or more direct requests for encoded payloads or credentials.

Context poisoning is an indirect form of prompt injection. This happens when attackers include malicious instructions within retrieved documents, web content, or MCP tool responses. The defining aspect is that these instructions originate outside the user’s direct prompt but get pulled into the agent’s context.

A number of AI context poisoning attacks and exploits have surfaced recently. For example, Salt Labs discovered that the autonomous agent Manus AI could be hijacked simply by sending a malicious email that instructed the agent to decode and execute obfuscated JavaScript. The EchoLeak exploit is another documented “zero-click” case of context poisoning involving Microsoft 365 Copilot and a malicious email.

In terms of traffic, this means looking for suspicious instructions embedded within retrieved content or tool responses, as well as unexpected actions that follow. That includes instructions to execute code, access sensitive files, invoke unfamiliar tools, or make chained calls to unknown external APIs.

In order to understand systems and discover vulnerabilities, attackers often perform reconnaissance via system probing. With AI-based systems, this is done to discover hidden instructions, understand the agent’s capabilities, or reveal its access model and architectural weaknesses. This information can then be used to conduct targeted attacks.

Many AI chat assistants, for instance, reveal much more information than necessary. Recent Akamai research involved probing AI assistants at over 170 unique hosts with questions related to the agents’ abilities, access to data, and what actions they can perform. They found that 85% of capability prompts succeeded, with agents often exposing more information than necessary. Another 54% of prompts asking whether the assistant could search documents or access a knowledge base succeeded. In a smaller subset of assistants, half also shared tool-like descriptions or tool lists.

System probing is less directly damaging than other types of attacks, yet it could help attackers gain knowledge of systems, identify ways to escalate permissions, or find logic to exploit. Signs of system probing to watch out for include repeated requests to agents to enumerate tools and parameters, name what databases they have access to, explain their restrictions, or reveal whether they have access to sensitive data.

Studies have found that the bulk of API attack attempts originated from authenticated sources. With access to API keys for AI systems, attackers could conduct things like LLMjacking, in which an attacker leverages cloud-hosted LLM compute to sell cheap access to other cybercriminals or to extract LLM training data.

This is a form of credential and authenticated-access abuse. Essentially, where AI is concerned, legitimate credentials are used to call LLMs in nefarious ways. And this can be quite profitable for attackers that fly under the radar. According to Sysdig, LLMjacking could result in over $46,000 a day in LLM consumption costs. And this could certainly be more if left to run unchecked.

Authenticated access abuse is challenging to detect, since it often looks like legitimate traffic. Some signals to look out for are the use of known stolen API keys, calls from unfamiliar client IPs or impossible geographies, agents behaving in unfamiliar ways, high request frequencies, and sharp deviations from the account’s typical token usage.

Resource exhaustion or economic denial-of-service is another form of malicious AI abuse. This is when attackers perform expensive model requests, trigger deliberate loops, or send a high frequency of requests to burn through compute resources or token budgets. OWASP specifically treats “unbounded consumption” as a major LLM risk.

There are many reports of users leveraging AI chat assistants to go well beyond their intended functions. One funny example of this was when, in 2026, developers realized that Chipotle’s support bot, Pepper, could answer complex programming questions and generate Python code. A meme project even created an open-source AI coding agent, Chipotlai Max, to route coding requests through the corporate chatbot for free.

On a more serious note, however, economic DoS can lead to system outages and business consequences. One public example was when, in 2023, a malicious user accessed Sourcegraph’s APIs using a leaked administrative token and increased user rate limits to enable unauthorized access to the underlying LLM, resulting in a sudden traffic spike.

But economic DoS isn’t always accompanied by big traffic surges. It can resemble ordinary-looking request patterns, too, such as prolonged tool-calling chains that drain token resources. One study demonstrated up to 658x per-query cost amplification through malicious MCP tool responses.

For the more DDoS-style resource exhaustion attacks, the traffic signatures are more readily apparent, such as massive traffic spikes to LLM APIs. But high per-account token use or unusually expensive requests could also indicate more deliberate economic-drainage attacks.

Sometimes, agents can be manipulated into invoking tools they should not access or taking destructive actions. Even without attackers, we’ve seen many incidents involving agents taking unintended actions, such as the Replit and PocketOS database deletion incidents. Even more recently, OpenAI agents weakened internal monitoring systems designed to detect misbehavior.

Another 2026 study from Salt Security found that 49.8% of surveyed organizations either confirmed or suspected that an AI agent took an action their organization did not intend, expect, or authorize. Of those respondents, over half reported an unauthorized external API call or transaction.

Permissions can be overly broad in agentic systems, meaning that attackers could potentially take advantage of privileges that agents shouldn’t have. Here, traffic signatures might include unexpected destructive operations, unauthorized write actions, unfamiliar tool sequences, or other attempts to conduct actions outside an agent’s authorization scope.

Lastly, attackers may use AI to attempt to exfiltrate sensitive data, such as personally identifiable information (PII), secrets, credentials, API keys, or proprietary information. Sometimes, such information might be memorized from the model’s training data, which could be exposed through carefully crafted queries.

Since data exfiltration is a common cybercriminal motivation, AI systems present another potential target. For instance, Noma Security published research demonstrating a vulnerability in Salesforce Agentforce that could be exploited to exfiltrate sensitive CRM data through an indirect prompt injection attack.

Data exfiltration attempts involving AI have some telltale signatures. You’ll want to keep an eye out for requests to retrieve high volumes of user information, such as bulk customer records or entire backend databases. Other indicators include unusually large data transfers, like zipped files being sent over the wire, or sensitive information being transmitted to unfamiliar external endpoints.

As you can see, there are plenty of dangerous types of traffic in the AI age. Spotting all these attempts will be challenging, involving many different areas, from monitoring LLM requests at the API level to monitoring tool calls and responses.

Reducing these risks will require a mix of guardrails, such as setting usage thresholds and rate limiting LLM APIs. It will also take enforcing strict authorization controls, such as limiting which tools agents can access and what actions they can perform.

LLM traffic is a good place to look for early signs of abuse. That said, keep in mind that many of the traffic types above are indicators of abuse, not necessarily proof of malicious activity. Having the context and understanding your baseline behavior matter just as much as tracking these signs.

AI systems are evolving day to day, bringing with them new holes to exploit at a rapid pace. Even though there are best practices out there, these systems will continually be in the line of fire. It’s an emerging area, and new threats are often poorly documented, hard to detect, and difficult to mitigate and secure against from scratch.

Putting an AI gateway in front of LLM traffic can help catch malicious attempts before they reach the model. An AI gateway acts as a central layer to govern access, monitor traffic, and set thresholds for how both internal and external users can interact with LLMs.

An AI gateway like Zuplo AI Gateway can help enforce the following controls:

Behavioral tracking : Track behavior on a per-API-key basis to better detect anomalous traffic.

: Track behavior on a per-API-key basis to better detect anomalous traffic. Traffic monitoring : Monitor for surges in traffic that may be malicious.

: Monitor for surges in traffic that may be malicious. Usage thresholds : Set limits on resource usage on a per-client basis, helping prevent economic DoS-style attacks.

: Set limits on resource usage on a per-client basis, helping prevent economic DoS-style attacks. Limits on authorized tool access : Set limits on what MCP tools and APIs can be called by applying least-privilege scoping, granular tool permissions, and security policies for MCP traffic.

: Set limits on what MCP tools and APIs can be called by applying least-privilege scoping, granular tool permissions, and security policies for MCP traffic. Prompt and response inspection : Inspect requests and responses for suspicious patterns, prompt injection attempts, or sensitive information that shouldn’t be exposed.

: Inspect requests and responses for suspicious patterns, prompt injection attempts, or sensitive information that shouldn’t be exposed. Audit logging: Maintain records of LLM requests and tool calls to help trace malicious activity and investigate incidents.

AI Gateway usage limits Set token and spend budgets per team or app, with alerts and hard caps enforced at the gateway.

Using LLMs at scale without any of these controls introduces real security challenges. Although not every malicious AI interaction can feasibly be captured before it reaches the model, an AI gateway provides a central layer to spot suspicious activity, enforce security policies, and curb many of these potential attack vectors.