7 Steps for Taking an MCP Server to Production

It's easy to spin up an MCP server. What's hard is operationalizing it at scale. Here are the steps to make it production-grade.

MCP is opening new doors for agents and automated integrations. And if you’re a SaaS or developer tool or platform, chances are you’re looking into things like agent skills and MCP, and perhaps you’ve already crafted an MCP server.

However, making the most out of MCP is more than just wrapping an API with MCP and throwing it in a registry. There are plenty of steps to consider, from capability design to security, testing, distribution, promotion, and everything in between.

Best for: API and platform teams that have a prototype MCP server and need it production-ready

SaaS providers planning to offer a remote MCP server to customers or partners

Teams deciding where authentication, monitoring, and billing for MCP should live

Below, we’ll walk through the general steps — including the actual server generation — that MCP builders should be considering when they go about operationalizing MCP servers in practice and at scale.

As you’ll see, with some upfront planning, MCP servers will be better poised to provide more accurate results, optimize token usage, encourage more use, and secure sensitive endpoints.

Before mapping an API one-to-one, follow best practices for tooling design

When given MCP servers, agents can produce some serious token drains for consumers. Anthropic has found that, depending on the setup, tool definitions alone can consume 50,000 tokens before the conversation even begins.

And as the AWS blog explains, without designing your tools for how large language models (LLMs) and agentic systems work, “you risk failed tool calls, wrong parameter values, and retries that waste context and degrade performance.”

Therefore, to reduce context waste and inaccuracies, the reigning philosophy is to design MCP tools around specific capabilities and represent them with natural language descriptions optimized for LLMs. These could be tasks that are business-oriented and may abstract or combine individual HTTP calls, like /user or /storefront , and backend operations.

By providing semantically rich tooling descriptions, LLMs are better positioned to discover and interact with them. One study found that improving descriptions increased median task success by 5.85 percentage points and partial goal completion by 15.12%.

Another reason for organizing MCP tools this way is to aid determinism. LLMs can act unpredictably when expected to chain together various methods from a large specification on their own.

So, before generating the MCP server, consider what capabilities you want to expose. One way to build these workflows is by using the Arazzo Specification, an OpenAPI-compatible standard for documenting API-based flows that combine multiple endpoints.

Create your MCP server based on a ‘source of truth’ specification

Assuming you want the MCP server to match an underlying source of truth, generating it from an OpenAPI specification (possibly enhanced with Arazzo) is a good idea. As I’ve previously covered, there are plenty of MCP server generators that can do the heavy lifting.

Some of the MCP server generators on the market enable you to select which endpoints to expose in your MCP server, which can help avoid overexposing sensitive endpoints. Some can also generate a semantic layer across tools with descriptions optimized for LLM reasoning.

Alternatively, Claude Code or another AI assistant could generate an MCP server. However, there are some benefits of using a deterministic tool for this purpose: you have a more repeatable process, you can add it to a build pipeline, and generators are usually up to date with the latest protocol version.

MCP servers are intended for agents, of course. But hopefully, you’re generating MCP documentation and onboarding instructions for humans along the way, too.

MCP Server Handler Generate a remote MCP server from the routes in your OpenAPI-backed Zuplo project, and choose exactly which operations become tools.

Secure access to MCP with authentication, OAuth, and permissions

Poorly scoped MCP tool surfaces can not only carry a significant context cost — they can hurt the security model too. As we’ve seen with recent Hugging Face and Replit incidents, nondeterministic agents can cause destructive actions when they have write access.

MCP can exacerbate these issues and also produce some novel security concerns, underscoring the need to curate what endpoints are exposed and wrap servers in secure access control layers.

When supplying remote MCP servers, security is especially important. You often need to authenticate usage, validate identity, enforce account-based access tiers, and apply rate limiting and throttling to avoid unpredictable or malicious usage.

Arguably the easiest way to set up MCP security is via a gateway. A gateway can enforce authentication and authorization to determine access based on the requesting party’s API key. It can behave as a universal authentication layer over upstream MCP servers, set access policies, and throttle use.

For advanced MCP gateways, you can curate what tools are exposed when creating virtualized MCP server instances, supporting a least-privilege approach to MCP access. Gateways typically complement preexisting identity providers such as Okta, Microsoft, Ping Identity, Auth0, or Curity, to enable compliant identity flows using OAuth and OpenID Connect.

A flexible gateway, like Zuplo’s MCP Gateway, can be placed to secure outbound and inbound MCP traffic, meaning those who are supplying MCP servers to external developers, using MCP servers internally, or doing a combination of both can use the same platform.

Make sure your server functions as expected

Next comes configuration, which is relatively easy, as most agentic tools support adding MCP servers via simple UIs or configuration files.

Then comes testing. There are a number of testing tools out there for gauging MCP behaviors. For instance, MCP Inspector is the official reference developer tool for testing and debugging MCP servers. It ships with a web client that connects to a server and includes a sidebar for monitoring results.

Many MCP builders also use MCPJam, which is helpful in that it can test against all the major AI clients. This can be very helpful for ensuring your MCP server authenticates easily and behaves as expected across developer tools and agents.

Consider if you should monetize your MCP server or not

AI agents are opening up a new type of economy. In the process, another possible step on your MCP journey is monetization. This is still an emerging area, but MCP monetization could be done in a few different ways.

First off, you might monetize the use of the server itself. For example, perhaps your platform allows MCP server access as an add-on for a premium subscription tier. This could be as simple as tying MCP server accessibility to the API key of the requesting party and enforcing this access at the gateway layer.

Alternatively, you could meter and charge the actual MCP interactions themselves in a few different ways. For instance, you could meter and charge for all MCP requests, or just for successful tool calls. Again, this is something the gateway could enforce.

MCP monetization is not yet common and remains pretty untested. But if the history and proliferation of API-based business models is any indication, MCP might follow a similar trajectory, making MCP server monetization something to consider in the future.

For now, however, MCP mostly acts as another experience layer to a platform. Many implementations can disregard this step.

Distribute your MCP server online and list in directories

Now it’s time to distribute your MCP server. If you’re primarily distributing it for internal use by colleagues, adding it to an internal service registry, catalog, or collaborative agent platform is probably your next move.

However, if you’re creating a remote MCP server intended to be used by other consumers, you’ll want to make it a bit more discoverable, with a dedicated public Git repository.

Another way to encourage adoption is to add it to public MCP registries. Adding your server to places like these could increase the chances of it being picked up by developers and their agents.

Certain MCP registries list thousands of MCP servers. For example, MintMCP says more than 10,000 MCP servers are available through its platform. Other MCP registries include GitHub’s own MCP server directory, MCP.SO, OpenTools Registry, and MCP-Get.

However, the official MCP registry is probably your best bet. You can even update the MCP server on the official MCP registry via API, which might be helpful for incremental versioning, debugging, or security enhancements.

All in all, treat it like a product, with release notes and public documentation. Most MCP servers are only presented with a barebones README file in a GitHub repository, lacking human-readable documentation or clear tool descriptions and usage instructions. As Janet Wagner describes, some good examples of MCP documentation include those from Figma, GitLab, PandaDoc, SmartBear, and Webflow.

Monitor how your MCP server is actually used in production

Once your MCP server is live, you’ll want visibility into how agents are actually interacting with it. Who is using it? Which agents are calling the server? Which tools are used most frequently? And where are requests failing?

This is another area where a gateway can help by providing tool-level analytics, traffic logs, and audit trails. These records can aid debugging, security investigations, and compliance reviews while also showing which capabilities are seeing the most real-world use.

MCP Gateway analytics See which tools agents call, who is calling them, and where requests fail, across every MCP server behind the gateway.

MCP has seen tremendous momentum. In its July 2026 specification update, the MCP team said its Tier 1 SDKs, including TypeScript and Python, were approaching half a billion downloads per month.

But operationalizing MCP at scale is very different from simply spinning up a server.

It requires upfront thinking about tool design and intent, along with infrastructure to secure access, test behavior, monitor interactions, promote discovery, and potentially monetize usage.

Following these steps should give you a more holistic approach to production MCP, whether you’re exposing servers internally or to external developers. The end goal is to give agents useful access to your platform while keeping interactions secure, observable, efficient, and as accurate as possible. If you’re ready to put a gateway in front of yours, the MCP Gateway quickstart walks through it.