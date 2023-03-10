API Performance Articles and Best Practices

What is API Performance? API Performance refers to the speed, reliability, and efficiency of API responses. It encompasses factors like latency, throughput, and error rates.

How can I improve API Performance? Optimize database queries, cache responses, use CDN services, and implement efficient algorithms. Monitor performance metrics and conduct load tests to identify bottlenecks and areas for improvement.

What are common causes of poor API Performance? Common issues include inefficient code, network latency, database bottlenecks, and resource contention. Thorough profiling and monitoring can help pinpoint the root causes.