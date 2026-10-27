When Should You Route an LLM Request to a Different Model?

LLM routing can cut costs and improve accuracy, but it isn't always worth it. When to switch models, when not to, and which signals should decide.

Sometimes LLM routing makes sense, and sometimes it doesn’t.

Usage of AI is skyrocketing. And with it, costs are increasing dramatically. A 2026 study from EY found that 23% of senior leaders that are investing in AI are spending $10 million or more on AI initiatives per year, with 82% reporting concerns over AI token usage.

Now that AI has become a real line item on the IT budget, enterprises are also turning to ways to optimize their use of AI in production. One tactic is LLM routing, which is the process of matching requests to different LLMs on the backend depending on the query.

LLM routing is helpful if you want to route to a cheaper model to lower costs, or hit a frontier model to improve accuracy for more complex queries. Other reasons may factor in here, such as speed, performance, or security. Regardless, ideally the end user experience should remain the same no matter what LLM is used under the hood.

LLM routing may seem like an obvious decision to curtail unnecessary AI expenditures across departments. However, implementing LLM routing, let alone knowing when it’s worth it, is challenging to orchestrate in practice.

Below, we’ll consider when LLM routing makes sense, and briefly compare models for these use cases. We’ll also explore what side consequences it may entail, and what sort of infrastructure is required to make these split-second decisions at scale.

Requests to AI and agentic systems can be very variable. In certain situations, switching to a different underlying model can make sense for reasons like performance, speed, cost, security, or machine-readability.

Some prompts initiate highly complex computation processes. This could be high-performance tasks involving multiple skills, connectors, or MCP servers, or reasoning that involves multiple steps for planning, testing, and construction.

In this case, there’s a good argument to route requests to frontier models from leading AI companies. For example, frontier models like Claude Opus 5 and GPT-5.6 Sol rank among the highest performers on SWE-bench Verified, a benchmark for how well LLMs solve real production software engineering tasks.

For some prompts, accuracy matters more than output speed or cost. For instance, a deep engineering project involving heavy code refactoring would rightly require more token usage and a heavier frontier model.

Other technical requirements, such as an unusually large context window, could similarly necessitate routing to a particular model. For example, if you have a 300K-token context cache, but your model only supports a 150K cache, you may need to switch to one with a larger capacity.

Some tasks don’t incur as much token costs. For instance, simple content generation, classification, extraction, summarization, or other routine chatbot-like tasks could be handled by cheaper models, with a lower average token cost per call.

If your system is heterogeneous and involves such low-effort tasks, they could be routed to more basic models, like lighterweight cost-efficient LLM APIs. Cheaper cloud LLMs, such as Gemini 1.5 Flash and GPT-4.1 nano, can help in these circumstances. Alternatively, engineers cite using local models, like Qwen, or open-weight models, like Kimi, for this purpose.

Routing to lightweight models could make the most financial sense to avoid costly requests when rudimentary prompts, such as chat content, renaming functions, or summarizing code.

Another use case to introduce LLM routing is if your system has diverse use cases and some are extremely time sensitive. For instance, systems that incorporate edge AI require near real-time inference for things like autonomous driving or device control.

If a control layer requires the option for real-time analysis or response, routing to a high-speed LLM or one with ultra-low latency could make sense here. As of October 2026, Artificial Analysis, an LLM leaderboard, currently ranks Celeris-1 and Mercury 2.5 as the fastest models, followed by Mercury 2 and Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite.

Another reason to initiate LLM switching is if the harness detects sensitive information in the prompt or context. Instead of leaking sensitive information to a public LLM API or outright denying the request, you could funnel this traffic to a local LLM, such as one on-device or residing in a private cloud.

Turning on LLM routing therefore enables an agentic system to adapt to the security threshold of the organization — another (of many) emerging methods for AI governance.

A new type of model has emerged lately beyond the typical large language model: decision-based AI models like TypeSafe AI’s Jev or Laya. These take system state as input and return constrained, typed decisions, such as a choice, score, or a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ probability.

Routing to a decision-based AI model can be useful when you want a simple yes or no response, such as deciding which tool an agent should invoke. Decision-model outputs are far easier to program into proceeding steps compared to parsing verbose LLMs.

LLM routing has many benefits. Yet, there are clear scenarios where LLM routing is not a good idea.

If an LLM has a large amount of context stored in its prompt cache, switching providers or models may mean losing that cached context and having to process it again, which can be expensive.

For instance, consider a support agent with a long-running conversation and significant context already cached. Switching to a cheaper model to answer one easy question could actually cost more than simply continuing to use the more expensive model.

Each LLM behaves and responds slightly differently depending on its training. This can produce a different “voice,” as well as cause unpredictable actions.

LLM routing could therefore disrupt the end-user experience, especially for long-running tasks or when using connectors carrying heavy context. If routing alters the user experience too much, you might not want to introduce it.

This point is pretty self-explanatory. When the prompt is already being handled by an appropriate model, it might be unnecessary to introduce LLM routing.

In this case, the potential savings may not be worth introducing additional infrastructure, latency, or unexpected behavior.

Routing isn’t free. It introduces another decision point into the request path, along with additional infrastructure, latency, and operational complexity.

If most requests are similar, traffic volume is relatively low, or the cost difference between models is minor, the savings from routing may not justify the added complexity.

In order to introduce LLM routing, it’ll be necessary to determine the intent of the prompt. This includes the context and level of reasoning required. Various other telemetry and signals can help inform LLM routing, too:

Required capabilities : The required capabilities, such as tool calls, content generation, structured output, or multimodal support, could determine which LLM is best. Microsoft’s router, for example, explicitly considers tool definitions and agentic workflows when selecting a model.

: The required capabilities, such as tool calls, content generation, structured output, or multimodal support, could determine which LLM is best. Microsoft’s router, for example, explicitly considers tool definitions and agentic workflows when selecting a model. The urgency to complete the task : Some requests may benefit from high-speed models that optimize for speed over deep reasoning or multi-step proofs.

: Some requests may benefit from high-speed models that optimize for speed over deep reasoning or multi-step proofs. The overall cost : This can be calculated from estimated token consumption. Cost per task can provide an even more granular metric.

: This can be calculated from estimated token consumption. Cost per task can provide an even more granular metric. Known model performance and accuracy : Historical performance benchmarking can guide model switching depending on whether a fast response or deeper reasoning is more appropriate.

: Historical performance benchmarking can guide model switching depending on whether a fast response or deeper reasoning is more appropriate. Network-related factors : Availability, latency, and geography, especially when calling cloud-based models. The specific needs of a particular customer or application could also factor in here.

: Availability, latency, and geography, especially when calling cloud-based models. The specific needs of a particular customer or application could also factor in here. Existing LLM cache : As explained above, estimating the cost of switching models can help determine whether routing a request to a different LLM is actually worth it.

: As explained above, estimating the cost of switching models can help determine whether routing a request to a different LLM is actually worth it. Provider health and throughput: If an LLM API is out, it’s not going to help much! Endpoint availability, rate limiting, and throughput are necessary practical considerations.

Since there’s so many signals to consider, LLM routing may itself require some form of AI or machine learning to evaluate these signals automatically.

LLM routing requires deep observability into call mechanics and forecasted token usage, which can be challenging to estimate upfront. Beyond that, you’ll need a system to evaluate routing decisions and actually implement this routing automatically, instead of hard-coding logic or tying applications directly to individual LLM providers.

Routing decisions are easier to manage through an abstraction layer like an AI gateway. This can enable teams to experiment with models, fail over when providers are unavailable, and switch providers without rewriting application code.

Multi-model AI environments can especially benefit from centralized routing, positioning an AI gateway as a natural place to make and enforce those routing decisions.

Check out the Zuplo AI Gateway for a look at the features available and how this could improve AI model use within your organization.