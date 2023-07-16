Zero Downtime migration of API Authentication

July 16, 2023

One of the biggest benefits of an API Gateway is that it provides an abstraction layer between your clients and your backend (i.e. business logic). This layer allows your backend to be unaware of various API implementations and configurations such as authentication, authorization, and rate limits. This separation of concerns also makes it possible to swap out specific implementations in a single place - your gateway - without having to rewrite a large amount of backend code.

One question we have helped Zuplo customers with is how to migrate to a new authorization provider (say AWS Cognito to Auth0) or even to an entirely new type of authorization system (say JWT to API Keys). Normally, this type of migration would mean code changes to your API implementation - in the simple case where you have a single service this might be fairly straightforward, but what we have seen in practice is that customers end up with many services that each need to implement the same authentication service. In either case though, an API gateway can dramatically simplify the migration.

Separation of Concerns #

When migrating authorization providers, the first step is to ensure a clean separation of concerns. This means that only the API gateway should handle client-facing authorization. By cleanly separating the layers, future changes will be much easier to make.

A pattern we often recommend to customers who are migrating to an API gateway is to pass authorization information to the backend via an HTTP header. This model means that your backend trusts the API gateway to have already authenticated the client - this is referred to as a trusted subsystem design.

What this means is that instead of the backend service receiving say the Authorization header directly from the client, it would receive something like a custom-user-id header that would contain the user’s ID (or sub, etc.). Your service would be setup to trust that the request from the gateway is pre-authorized. Of course this requires the establishment of a trusted relationship between the gateway and your service. Setting that up is beyond the scope of this article, but you can see options supported with Zuplo in our documentation.

Authorization at the Gateway #

With the backend service setup to trust the user information from the gateway, the next step is to actually perform the authorization for your current authorization provider. With Zuplo this is typically done using one of our built-in policies like Auth0 or AWS Cognito JWT authentication.

With authorization handled, the gateway next needs to be configured to pass the user information to the backend. In Zuplo this can be done by adding a Custom Code Inbound policy. This policy is configured to take the user.sub value that was extracted from the JWT token and add it to the custom-user-id header. The policy's code is shown below.

import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { const headers = new Headers (request.headers); headers. set ( "custom-user-id" , request.user.sub); return new ZuploRequest (request, { headers }); }

With these steps in place the current authentication provider is now running on the gateway and the backend receives the authorization information via headers.

Multiple Authorization Providers #

In order to migrate clients to the new authentication provider with zero downtime, it is necessary to support multiple authentication providers for a period of time. With Zuplo this is extremely easy. By default, the authorization policies in Zuplo are configured to return unauthorized responses if the request doesn’t contain valid authorization credentials (i.e. a JWT on the Authorization header). However, each provider can be configured to allow unauthenticated requests, thus allowing multiple providers to attempt to authenticate the request.

To change the first authentication policy set the the allowUnauthenticatedRequests property on the policy to true .

{ "name" : "my-cognito-jwt-auth-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "cognito-jwt-auth-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "CognitoJwtInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "allowUnauthenticatedRequests" : true , "region" : "$env(AWS_REGION)" , "userPoolId" : "$env(AWS_COGNITO_USER_POOL_ID)" } } }

Next, add a second authentication policy. This policy will also have the allowUnathenticatedRequests property set to true .

{ "name" : "my-auth0-jwt-auth-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "auth0-jwt-auth-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "Auth0JwtInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "allowUnauthenticatedRequests" : true , "auth0Domain" : "$env(AUTH0_DOMAIN)" , "audience" : "$env(AUTH0_AUDIENCE)" } } }

Now with both of these policies set to allow unauthenticated requests, the API is left unsecured - both policies will allow requests even if the user is not authenticated. In order to require that each request is authenticated, we need to add a third policy that runs after both of these policies that enforces authentication. This can be done with a second Custom Code Inbound policy. The below example custom policy checks if the user sub is set, if it isn’t it means neither auth policy succeeded so we return unauthorized.

import { ZuploRequest, HttpProblems } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { if ( ! request.user.sub) { return HttpProblems. unauthorized (request, context); } return request; }

For more information about the HttpProblems helper see documentation

Migrating Clients + Cleanup #

With your API gateway now supporting both authentication providers, clients can be migrated to use the new provider. Once all the clients are migrated, the old provider can be removed. You can also remove the custom authorization policy and set the one authentication policy’s property allowUnauthenticatedRequests to false .

If you need to encourage your clients to migrate to the new authentication policy see our post on versioning an API for some helpful tips.