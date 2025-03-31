Dev Portal Release v0.38.0
This release focuses on enhancing authentication capabilities, improving developer experience, and providing better control over search and documentation features. Key improvements include new authentication events, customizable API examples, enhanced search functionality, and better SEO control.
New Features 🎉
Enhanced API Example Transformation
Added support for custom transformation of operation examples in OpenAPI documentation. Developers can now use a new
transformOperationExamples hook to
customize how API examples are displayed and processed for both request and
response sections. #836
Authentication State Broadcasting
Introduced an “auth” event in the Dev Portal context that broadcasts authentication state changes throughout the application. This improvement enables better state management by allowing other components to react to authentication changes more effectively. #845
Improved Authentication Provider Interface
Added a new
signRequest method to authentication providers, centralizing
request signing logic within authentication providers. This refactoring improves
modularity and separation of concerns by moving responsibility for signing
requests from direct header setting to a dedicated method.
#846
Context-Aware Search Filtering
Enhanced search functionality by passing authentication and context data to the Pagefind search filter. This makes search results more contextual and enables better search experiences across different authentication states. #847
Bug Fixes 🐛
Improved Anchor Scrolling
Fixed reliability issues with initial anchor scroll behavior when navigating to hash links. The update includes improved scrolling logic and a MutationObserver to handle initial scroll conditions after component mounting and page loads. #842
Other Changes 🔄
Canonical URL Configuration
Added a new top-level
canonicalUrl configuration option, replacing client-side
generation of canonical URLs. This change provides explicit control over
canonical URL configuration and prevents preview URLs from potentially being
crawled by search engines, ensuring they don’t compete with production pages.
#841