Zuplo
Changelog

Dev Portal Release v0.38.0

This release focuses on enhancing authentication capabilities, improving developer experience, and providing better control over search and documentation features. Key improvements include new authentication events, customizable API examples, enhanced search functionality, and better SEO control.

New Features 🎉

Enhanced API Example Transformation
Added support for custom transformation of operation examples in OpenAPI documentation. Developers can now use a new transformOperationExamples hook to customize how API examples are displayed and processed for both request and response sections. #836

Authentication State Broadcasting
Introduced an “auth” event in the Dev Portal context that broadcasts authentication state changes throughout the application. This improvement enables better state management by allowing other components to react to authentication changes more effectively. #845

Improved Authentication Provider Interface
Added a new signRequest method to authentication providers, centralizing request signing logic within authentication providers. This refactoring improves modularity and separation of concerns by moving responsibility for signing requests from direct header setting to a dedicated method. #846

Context-Aware Search Filtering
Enhanced search functionality by passing authentication and context data to the Pagefind search filter. This makes search results more contextual and enables better search experiences across different authentication states. #847

Bug Fixes 🐛

Improved Anchor Scrolling
Fixed reliability issues with initial anchor scroll behavior when navigating to hash links. The update includes improved scrolling logic and a MutationObserver to handle initial scroll conditions after component mounting and page loads. #842

Other Changes 🔄

Canonical URL Configuration
Added a new top-level canonicalUrl configuration option, replacing client-side generation of canonical URLs. This change provides explicit control over canonical URL configuration and prevents preview URLs from potentially being crawled by search engines, ensuring they don’t compete with production pages. #841