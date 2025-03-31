March 31, 2025 Dev Portal Release v0.38.0

This release focuses on enhancing authentication capabilities, improving developer experience, and providing better control over search and documentation features. Key improvements include new authentication events, customizable API examples, enhanced search functionality, and better SEO control.

New Features 🎉

Enhanced API Example Transformation

Added support for custom transformation of operation examples in OpenAPI documentation. Developers can now use a new transformOperationExamples hook to customize how API examples are displayed and processed for both request and response sections. #836

Authentication State Broadcasting

Introduced an “auth” event in the Dev Portal context that broadcasts authentication state changes throughout the application. This improvement enables better state management by allowing other components to react to authentication changes more effectively. #845

Improved Authentication Provider Interface

Added a new signRequest method to authentication providers, centralizing request signing logic within authentication providers. This refactoring improves modularity and separation of concerns by moving responsibility for signing requests from direct header setting to a dedicated method. #846

Context-Aware Search Filtering

Enhanced search functionality by passing authentication and context data to the Pagefind search filter. This makes search results more contextual and enables better search experiences across different authentication states. #847

Bug Fixes 🐛

Improved Anchor Scrolling

Fixed reliability issues with initial anchor scroll behavior when navigating to hash links. The update includes improved scrolling logic and a MutationObserver to handle initial scroll conditions after component mounting and page loads. #842

Other Changes 🔄