Dev Portal Release v0.39.0
This release brings significant improvements to the Dev Portal documentation experience with enhanced navigation, better visual indicators, and a comprehensive schema overview system. Key highlights include the addition of pagination for large documentation sets, optional request body indicators, and an improved schema browsing experience.
New Features 🎉
Enhanced Documentation Navigation
- Added pagination to OpenAPI documentation pages with smooth loading transitions using a subtle progress bar instead of full-page spinners #849
Comprehensive Schema Management
- Introduced a new schema overview page that displays a complete list of all API schemas, making it easier to browse and discover available data structures #855
- Enhanced schema documentation by displaying examples and default values directly in the schema overview to help developers understand real-world usage #859
Improved Request Documentation
- Added visual badges to clearly indicate when request bodies are optional in API endpoint documentation #858
Bug Fixes 🐛
UI Improvements
- Fixed catalog sidebar incorrectly appearing on API documentation pages, creating a cleaner browsing experience #857