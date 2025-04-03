Zuplo
Changelog

Dev Portal Release v0.39.0

This release brings significant improvements to the Dev Portal documentation experience with enhanced navigation, better visual indicators, and a comprehensive schema overview system. Key highlights include the addition of pagination for large documentation sets, optional request body indicators, and an improved schema browsing experience.

New Features 🎉

Enhanced Documentation Navigation

  • Added pagination to OpenAPI documentation pages with smooth loading transitions using a subtle progress bar instead of full-page spinners #849

Comprehensive Schema Management

  • Introduced a new schema overview page that displays a complete list of all API schemas, making it easier to browse and discover available data structures #855
  • Enhanced schema documentation by displaying examples and default values directly in the schema overview to help developers understand real-world usage #859

Improved Request Documentation

  • Added visual badges to clearly indicate when request bodies are optional in API endpoint documentation #858

Bug Fixes 🐛

UI Improvements

  • Fixed catalog sidebar incorrectly appearing on API documentation pages, creating a cleaner browsing experience #857

Dependency Updates 📦

  • Updated autoprefixer from 10.4.20 to 10.4.21 #852
  • Updated @types/estree from 1.0.6 to 1.0.7 #850
  • Updated nx-dependencies group with 3 package updates #853
  • Updated Next.js from 15.2.3 to 15.2.4 #861