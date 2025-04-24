Dev Portal Release v0.41.0

This release enhances the Dev Portal with improved real-time updates, better authentication support, and a streamlined Zuplo integration experience. Key improvements include automatic sidebar refresh when API schemas change, enhanced Auth0 and OpenID authentication capabilities, and a new command-line option for Zuplo users.

Automatic sidebar refresh on API schema changes #910 - The Dev Portal sidebar now automatically refreshes when your API schema is modified, providing a seamless real-time experience without requiring manual page refreshes.

Streamlined Zuplo integration #914 - Simplified the Zuplo integration process by replacing manual configuration with automated environment setup and build status monitoring, making it easier to integrate the Dev Portal with your Zuplo API gateway.

Enhanced empty state experience for API documentation #922 - Added user-friendly empty state screens that display helpful guidance when OpenAPI documents lack operations or schema tags, improving the developer experience when working with incomplete documentation.