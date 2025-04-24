Dev Portal Release v0.41.0
This release enhances the Dev Portal with improved real-time updates, better authentication support, and a streamlined Zuplo integration experience. Key improvements include automatic sidebar refresh when API schemas change, enhanced Auth0 and OpenID authentication capabilities, and a new command-line option for Zuplo users.
New Features 🎉
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Automatic sidebar refresh on API schema changes #910 - The Dev Portal sidebar now automatically refreshes when your API schema is modified, providing a seamless real-time experience without requiring manual page refreshes.
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Streamlined Zuplo integration #914 - Simplified the Zuplo integration process by replacing manual configuration with automated environment setup and build status monitoring, making it easier to integrate the Dev Portal with your Zuplo API gateway.
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Enhanced empty state experience for API documentation #922 - Added user-friendly empty state screens that display helpful guidance when OpenAPI documents lack operations or schema tags, improving the developer experience when working with incomplete documentation.
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New
--zuplocommand-line option #925 - Introduced a dedicated CLI flag that enables Zuplo-specific features with automatic diagnostics logging, simplifying the developer workflow for Zuplo users.
Bug Fixes 🐛
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Auth0 scope configuration support #929 - Fixed an issue preventing custom authentication scopes configuration for Auth0 providers. You can now specify custom scopes like
scopes: ["my-scope"]for more flexible authentication setups.
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OpenID authentication with base paths #927 - Resolved authentication issues when applications use custom base paths (e.g.,
/docs), ensuring OpenID authentication works correctly across different deployment configurations.
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Improved URL-based OpenAPI documentation routing #936 - Enhanced OpenAPI documentation generation with better tag parameter handling and streamlined route creation, making the system more robust and maintainable.
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Enhanced schema management architecture #924 - Refactored the schema management system with a dedicated SchemaManager class, featuring improved file watching and cache-busting capabilities for more efficient schema processing.
Dependency Updates 📦
- Updated syntax highlighting library (shiki) from 3.2.1 to 3.2.2 #900
- Updated nx-dependencies group with 4 updates #930
- Updated postcss from 8.4.49 to 8.5.3 #933
- Updated @radix-ui/react-toggle from 1.1.3 to 1.1.6 #931
- Updated eslint-dependencies group with 4 updates #935
New Contributors
- @ashipilov made their first contribution in #929