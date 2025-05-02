Dev Portal Release v0.42.0
This release introduces improved syntax highlighting capabilities for Dev Portal documentation, enhancing the developer experience when viewing code examples and API documentation.
New Features 🎉
Enhanced Syntax Highlighting
- Upgraded to Shiki syntax highlighter for improved code block rendering in
#937
- Provides server-side rendering (SSR) support for better performance
- Adds customizable highlighting with transformer support and line highlighting features
- Enables modern syntax highlighting for a wider range of programming languages
- Improves visual consistency and readability of code examples in Dev Portal documentation