Zuplo
Changelog

Dev Portal Release v0.42.0

This release introduces improved syntax highlighting capabilities for Dev Portal documentation, enhancing the developer experience when viewing code examples and API documentation.

New Features 🎉

Enhanced Syntax Highlighting

  • Upgraded to Shiki syntax highlighter for improved code block rendering in #937
    • Provides server-side rendering (SSR) support for better performance
    • Adds customizable highlighting with transformer support and line highlighting features
    • Enables modern syntax highlighting for a wider range of programming languages
    • Improves visual consistency and readability of code examples in Dev Portal documentation