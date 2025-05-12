Dev Portal Release v0.43.0

This release brings significant improvements to OpenAPI schema support and example generation in the Dev Portal. Key highlights include enhanced support for OpenAPI 3.1 features like constant values and additional properties, improved schema example generation, and important bug fixes for better schema rendering.
New Features 🎉#
-
OpenAPI 3.1 Constant Support: Added comprehensive support for
constdeclarations in OpenAPI 3.1 schemas, including single string constants, multiple string constants, and array constants. This enhancement improves support for annotated enumerations and makes schema definitions more precise. #968
-
Enhanced Schema Example Generation: Improved the accuracy and usefulness of automatically generated schema examples by adding support for
constvalues,
formatspecifications, and
*Ofschema constructs. This makes the generated examples more meaningful and representative of actual API responses. #972
-
Additional Properties Support: Implemented support for the
additionalPropertiesattribute in OpenAPI schemas. This enhancement allows for more flexible schema definitions with custom fields and improves the rendering of object and array types in the Dev Portal. #980
Bug Fixes 🐛#
-
Standalone Build Configuration: Fixed an issue with the standalone build process by properly unsetting the
ZUPLO_BUILD_CONFIGenvironment variable in the Vite configuration, ensuring cleaner standalone deployments. #978
-
AllOf Schema Example Generation: Resolved a bug where
allOfschema example generation was incorrectly returning an array instead of an object. This fix ensures that complex schema compositions are properly represented in generated examples. #975
Dependency Updates 📦#
- Updated
@vitejs/plugin-reactfrom version 4.3.4 to 4.4.1 for improved React integration and performance. #946
Other Changes 🔄#
- Fixed a broken documentation link to improve the overall documentation experience. #976
New Contributors#
- @markrzen made their first contribution in #968