Dev Portal Release v0.43.0

This release brings significant improvements to OpenAPI schema support and example generation in the Dev Portal. Key highlights include enhanced support for OpenAPI 3.1 features like constant values and additional properties, improved schema example generation, and important bug fixes for better schema rendering.

OpenAPI 3.1 Constant Support: Added comprehensive support for const declarations in OpenAPI 3.1 schemas, including single string constants, multiple string constants, and array constants. This enhancement improves support for annotated enumerations and makes schema definitions more precise. #968

Enhanced Schema Example Generation: Improved the accuracy and usefulness of automatically generated schema examples by adding support for const values, format specifications, and *Of schema constructs. This makes the generated examples more meaningful and representative of actual API responses. #972