Dev Portal Release v0.44.0

This release includes an important fix for authentication redirect functionality in the Dev Portal. Users will now experience proper redirection behavior after signing up or signing in.
Breaking Changes 🛠#
Authentication Redirect Configuration Fix
The
redirectToAfterSignUp and
redirectToAfterSignIn configuration options
now function correctly. This fix ensures that users are properly redirected to
their intended destination after completing authentication flows. The update
includes URL normalization logic and standardized callback path handling across
all supported authentication providers (OpenID, Auth0, and Clerk).
#997