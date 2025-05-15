Zuplo logo
May 15, 2025
Dev Portal Release v0.44.0

This release includes an important fix for authentication redirect functionality in the Dev Portal. Users will now experience proper redirection behavior after signing up or signing in.

Breaking Changes 🛠#

Authentication Redirect Configuration Fix

The redirectToAfterSignUp and redirectToAfterSignIn configuration options now function correctly. This fix ensures that users are properly redirected to their intended destination after completing authentication flows. The update includes URL normalization logic and standardized callback path handling across all supported authentication providers (OpenID, Auth0, and Clerk). #997