Dev Portal Release v0.45.0

May 19, 2025

This release focuses on improving the Dev Portal's schema handling, syntax highlighting capabilities, and overall user experience. Key improvements include enhanced OpenAPI schema processing with better support for allOf merging, an upgraded syntax highlighter for improved code display, and several important bug fixes for UI elements and schema parsing.

Enhanced schema consistency : Improved handling of allOf schemas for more consistent OpenAPI schema merging and display. This ensures that complex schemas with multiple inheritance patterns are rendered accurately in the Dev Portal. #1002

Upgraded syntax highlighting: Switched to Shiki syntax highlighter to provide better code highlighting performance and more accurate syntax highlighting across different programming languages in documentation and examples. #961

Improved visual consistency : Fixed border color styling for horizontal rule ( <hr> ) elements in prose content to ensure proper visual consistency across the Dev Portal interface. #1006

Node.js compatibility : Updated minimum Node.js version requirements to ensure compatibility with the latest features and security updates. #1015

OpenAPI schema parsing : Resolved issues with circular schema references that could cause infinite loops or rendering failures when processing complex OpenAPI specifications. #1008

Authentication UI improvements: Fixed incorrect labels in the identity dialog to improve user experience during authentication flows. #1007

Page configuration guidance: Added comprehensive documentation for the page configuration options, providing developers with clear instructions on how to customize Dev Portal pages. #1004