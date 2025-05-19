Dev Portal Release v0.45.0

This release focuses on improving the Dev Portal's schema handling, syntax
highlighting capabilities, and overall user experience. Key improvements include
enhanced OpenAPI schema processing with better support for
allOf merging, an
upgraded syntax highlighter for improved code display, and several important bug
fixes for UI elements and schema parsing.
New Features 🎉#
-
Enhanced schema consistency: Improved handling of
allOfschemas for more consistent OpenAPI schema merging and display. This ensures that complex schemas with multiple inheritance patterns are rendered accurately in the Dev Portal. #1002
-
Upgraded syntax highlighting: Switched to Shiki syntax highlighter to provide better code highlighting performance and more accurate syntax highlighting across different programming languages in documentation and examples. #961
Bug Fixes 🐛#
-
Improved visual consistency: Fixed border color styling for horizontal rule (
<hr>) elements in prose content to ensure proper visual consistency across the Dev Portal interface. #1006
-
Node.js compatibility: Updated minimum Node.js version requirements to ensure compatibility with the latest features and security updates. #1015
-
OpenAPI schema parsing: Resolved issues with circular schema references that could cause infinite loops or rendering failures when processing complex OpenAPI specifications. #1008
-
Authentication UI improvements: Fixed incorrect labels in the identity dialog to improve user experience during authentication flows. #1007
Documentation 📚#
- Page configuration guidance: Added comprehensive documentation for the
pageconfiguration options, providing developers with clear instructions on how to customize Dev Portal pages. #1004
Dependency Updates 📦#
- Updated @apidevtools/json-schema-ref-parser from 12.0.1 to 12.0.2 #1014
- Updated @radix-ui/react-toggle from 1.1.6 to 1.1.8 #1013
- Updated @radix-ui/react-radio-group from 1.2.4 to 1.3.6 #1012
- Updated @radix-ui/react-accordion from 1.2.4 to 1.2.10 #1011
- Updated ESLint dependencies to latest versions #1010