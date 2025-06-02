Dev Portal Release v0.46.0

This release brings significant improvements to the Dev Portal with enhanced customization capabilities, better user experience features, and important infrastructure upgrades. Notable additions include a new API Key management UI, improved OpenAPI playground functionality, and enhanced slot system extensibility. Please note that this release includes breaking changes related to the slot system and Tailwind CSS upgrade.
Breaking Changes 🛠#
Extended Slot System - #1048
The slot system has been completely refactored and extended to provide more flexibility and customization options. Projects currently using slots will need to update their slot configuration or usage to match the new behavior. The enhanced system offers improved performance and better integration capabilities. Please refer to the updated slot documentation for migration guidance.
Tailwind CSS v4 Upgrade - #981
Upgraded to Tailwind CSS v4, bringing improved performance and new utility classes. This change primarily affects users who utilize custom class names in custom pages or MDX components—these class names may require updates to align with the new Tailwind utility syntax. For most users, the migration should be straightforward. For detailed migration guidance, see the official Tailwind upgrade guide.
Automatic Logo Base Path Resolution
Logo path handling has been improved to automatically resolve base paths. Previously, logo URLs required manual base path prepending, but this is now handled automatically by the system, simplifying configuration and reducing potential errors.
New Features 🎉#
Enhanced API Operation Interface -
#1035
Moved operation tabs into card layouts for improved visual organization and better user experience when navigating through API operations.
Simplified Authentication Architecture -
#1047
Converted AuthProviders to regular plugins, streamlining the authentication system and making it more consistent with the overall plugin architecture.
Improved OpenAPI Playground Experience -
#1065
The API playground now displays
schema.default values, providing developers
with better context and examples when testing API endpoints.
API Key Management UI - #827
Introduced a comprehensive API Key management interface, allowing users to create, manage, and monitor their API keys directly within the Dev Portal.
Enhanced Navigation - #1076
Added anchor link icons for headings, improving navigation and making it easier to share direct links to specific sections.
Improved Sidebar Usability -
#1075
Implemented tooltips for truncated sidebar items, ensuring full text is always accessible even when space is limited.
Bug Fixes 🐛#
Development Experience Improvements -
#1038,
#1043,
#1067
Fixed multiple issues with development configuration reloading, including more reliable file change detection based on modification time and simplified reload mechanisms.
Enhanced Schema Management -
#1039
Added proper metadata to schema list pages, improving SEO and providing better context for documentation navigation.
Visual and Layout Fixes -
#1063,
#1083
Resolved various layout styling issues and fixed code block overflow problems in callouts and admonitions.
Plugin System Enhancements -
#1064
Exported authentication plugin types for better TypeScript support and plugin development.
OpenAPI Processing Improvements -
#1066,
#1068
Improved error handling for
mergeAllOf operations and removed unnecessary
radio buttons from submit forms in the OpenAPI interface.
Playground Caching Fixes -
#1070,
#1072
Disabled inappropriate caching for playground mutations and requests to ensure accurate testing results.
Build System Improvements -
#1069
Enhanced handling of multiple bundled CSS entries for better build reliability.
Code Syntax Highlighting -
#1080
Fixed syntax highlighting copy functionality and empty line handling for better code display.
Markdown Processing - #1081
Restored
rehype-raw functionality for proper HTML processing in markdown
content.
Documentation 📚#
Configuration Documentation -
#1040
Fixed frontmatter
sidebar_icon property documentation to ensure proper icon
configuration.
Developer Experience 🔄#
Enhanced Hook System - #1073
Exported hooks from
zudoku/hooks for better developer experience and easier
integration.
Dependency Updates 📦#
Updated multiple dependencies including:
- pnpm/action-setup to v4 - #1049
- @radix-ui/react-scroll-area to v1.2.9 - #1052
- @radix-ui/react-slot to v1.2.3 - #1051
- @radix-ui/react-slider to v1.3.5 - #1053
- Nx dependencies group with 4 updates - #1050
For complete technical details and additional changes, view the full release notes on GitHub.