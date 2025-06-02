Dev Portal Release v0.46.0

June 2, 2025

This release brings significant improvements to the Dev Portal with enhanced customization capabilities, better user experience features, and important infrastructure upgrades. Notable additions include a new API Key management UI, improved OpenAPI playground functionality, and enhanced slot system extensibility. Please note that this release includes breaking changes related to the slot system and Tailwind CSS upgrade.

Extended Slot System - #1048

The slot system has been completely refactored and extended to provide more flexibility and customization options. Projects currently using slots will need to update their slot configuration or usage to match the new behavior. The enhanced system offers improved performance and better integration capabilities. Please refer to the updated slot documentation for migration guidance.

Tailwind CSS v4 Upgrade - #981

Upgraded to Tailwind CSS v4, bringing improved performance and new utility classes. This change primarily affects users who utilize custom class names in custom pages or MDX components—these class names may require updates to align with the new Tailwind utility syntax. For most users, the migration should be straightforward. For detailed migration guidance, see the official Tailwind upgrade guide.

Automatic Logo Base Path Resolution

Logo path handling has been improved to automatically resolve base paths. Previously, logo URLs required manual base path prepending, but this is now handled automatically by the system, simplifying configuration and reducing potential errors.

Enhanced API Operation Interface - #1035

Moved operation tabs into card layouts for improved visual organization and better user experience when navigating through API operations.

Simplified Authentication Architecture - #1047

Converted AuthProviders to regular plugins, streamlining the authentication system and making it more consistent with the overall plugin architecture.

Improved OpenAPI Playground Experience - #1065

The API playground now displays schema.default values, providing developers with better context and examples when testing API endpoints.

API Key Management UI - #827

Introduced a comprehensive API Key management interface, allowing users to create, manage, and monitor their API keys directly within the Dev Portal.

Enhanced Navigation - #1076

Added anchor link icons for headings, improving navigation and making it easier to share direct links to specific sections.

Improved Sidebar Usability - #1075

Implemented tooltips for truncated sidebar items, ensuring full text is always accessible even when space is limited.

Development Experience Improvements - #1038, #1043, #1067

Fixed multiple issues with development configuration reloading, including more reliable file change detection based on modification time and simplified reload mechanisms.

Enhanced Schema Management - #1039

Added proper metadata to schema list pages, improving SEO and providing better context for documentation navigation.

Visual and Layout Fixes - #1063, #1083

Resolved various layout styling issues and fixed code block overflow problems in callouts and admonitions.

Plugin System Enhancements - #1064

Exported authentication plugin types for better TypeScript support and plugin development.

OpenAPI Processing Improvements - #1066, #1068

Improved error handling for mergeAllOf operations and removed unnecessary radio buttons from submit forms in the OpenAPI interface.

Playground Caching Fixes - #1070, #1072

Disabled inappropriate caching for playground mutations and requests to ensure accurate testing results.

Build System Improvements - #1069

Enhanced handling of multiple bundled CSS entries for better build reliability.

Code Syntax Highlighting - #1080

Fixed syntax highlighting copy functionality and empty line handling for better code display.

Markdown Processing - #1081

Restored rehype-raw functionality for proper HTML processing in markdown content.

Configuration Documentation - #1040

Fixed frontmatter sidebar_icon property documentation to ensure proper icon configuration.

Enhanced Hook System - #1073

Exported hooks from zudoku/hooks for better developer experience and easier integration.

Updated multiple dependencies including:

pnpm/action-setup to v4 - #1049

@radix-ui/react-scroll-area to v1.2.9 - #1052

@radix-ui/react-slot to v1.2.3 - #1051

@radix-ui/react-slider to v1.3.5 - #1053

Nx dependencies group with 4 updates - #1050

For complete technical details and additional changes, view the full release notes on GitHub.