June 12, 2025
5 min read

Dev Portal Release v0.48.0

This release brings significant improvements to the Zuplo Developer Portal, including enhanced theme customization, improved authentication support, and a major navigation system overhaul. The highlight is the new unified navigation configuration that provides more flexibility for customizing your developer portal experience.

Key Highlights#

  • Breaking Change: Completely redesigned navigation system with a unified configuration approach
  • Enhanced Theme Support: Advanced theme customization with shadcn registry integration
  • Azure B2C Authentication: Full support for Azure B2C as an authentication provider
  • Improved Mobile Experience: Better navigation rendering on mobile devices
  • Security Enhancements: New warnings to prevent accidental secrets exposure
  • Better Defaults: Static error pages now enabled by default for optimal hosting

Breaking Changes 🛠#

The Dev Portal navigation system has been completely redesigned to provide a more flexible and consistent configuration experience. The previous separate properties for topNavigation, sidebar, and customPages have been unified into a single navigation array structure.

Migration Required: If you have customized navigation in your Dev Portal, you'll need to update your configuration. See the migration guide for detailed instructions.

New Features 🎉#

Enhanced Theme Support with shadcn Registry #1160#

The Dev Portal now offers more granular theme customization options, including automatic shadcn registry style imports and Google Fonts auto-import capability. A new theme playground helps you test and preview your design changes with live theme invalidation. Learn more about customizing your Dev Portal theme.

Google Tag Manager Integration Example #1161#

Added comprehensive documentation and examples for integrating Google Tag Manager with your Dev Portal, making it easier to implement analytics tracking for your API documentation.

Bug Fixes 🐛#

Azure B2C Authentication Support #1159#

Fixed an issue where Azure B2C was not recognized as a valid authentication provider. The configuration validation schema now properly includes Azure B2C-specific fields (clientId, tenantName, policyName, issuer), enabling seamless authentication with Azure B2C. See our authentication setup guide for configuration details.

Mobile Navigation Rendering #1165#

Resolved an issue where the top-navigation-side slot wasn't rendering on mobile devices, ensuring a consistent navigation experience across all device sizes.

OAuth Callback Route History #1172#

Fixed the OAuth callback flow to prevent the /oauth/callback route from remaining in browser history, providing a cleaner user experience by using React Router's replace navigation.

Security & Documentation 📚#

Security Warnings for Configuration #1169#

Added important security warnings to prevent accidental exposure of secrets in Dev Portal configurations. The documentation now clearly states that only environment variables prefixed with ZUDOKU_PUBLIC_ are exposed to the client.

Documentation Improvements #1117#

Comprehensive documentation updates including grammar corrections, fixed component names (e.g., ZudokContextZudokuContext), and improved code snippet accuracy across all Dev Portal guides.

Other Improvements 🔄#

Default Expiration for Rolling Keys #1142#

Simplified API key management by removing the explicit expiresOn field when rolling keys. The system now automatically uses server-side default expiration policies, reducing complexity in key management workflows.

Static Error Pages Enabled by Default #1143#

Static HTML error pages for HTTP status codes (404, 500, etc.) are now enabled by default, providing a better out-of-the-box experience for hosting on platforms like Vercel, Netlify, and Zuplo. The enableStatusPages configuration now defaults to true.

Dependency Updates 📦#

This release includes various dependency updates to ensure compatibility and security:

  • Updated React types (@types/react to 19.1.8, @types/react-dom to 19.1.6)
  • Upgraded development tools (lint-staged to 16.1.0, vitest to 3.2.2, postcss to 8.5.4)
  • Updated core dependencies (yaml to 2.8.0, zustand to 5.0.5, piscina to 5.0.0)
  • GraphQL tooling updates (@graphql-codegen/cli to 5.0.7)