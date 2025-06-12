Dev Portal Release v0.48.0

June 12, 2025

This release brings significant improvements to the Zuplo Developer Portal, including enhanced theme customization, improved authentication support, and a major navigation system overhaul. The highlight is the new unified navigation configuration that provides more flexibility for customizing your developer portal experience.

Breaking Change : Completely redesigned navigation system with a unified configuration approach

: Completely redesigned navigation system with a unified configuration approach Enhanced Theme Support : Advanced theme customization with shadcn registry integration

: Advanced theme customization with shadcn registry integration Azure B2C Authentication : Full support for Azure B2C as an authentication provider

: Full support for Azure B2C as an authentication provider Improved Mobile Experience : Better navigation rendering on mobile devices

: Better navigation rendering on mobile devices Security Enhancements : New warnings to prevent accidental secrets exposure

: New warnings to prevent accidental secrets exposure Better Defaults: Static error pages now enabled by default for optimal hosting

The Dev Portal navigation system has been completely redesigned to provide a more flexible and consistent configuration experience. The previous separate properties for topNavigation , sidebar , and customPages have been unified into a single navigation array structure.

Migration Required: If you have customized navigation in your Dev Portal, you'll need to update your configuration. See the migration guide for detailed instructions.

The Dev Portal now offers more granular theme customization options, including automatic shadcn registry style imports and Google Fonts auto-import capability. A new theme playground helps you test and preview your design changes with live theme invalidation. Learn more about customizing your Dev Portal theme.

Added comprehensive documentation and examples for integrating Google Tag Manager with your Dev Portal, making it easier to implement analytics tracking for your API documentation.

Fixed an issue where Azure B2C was not recognized as a valid authentication provider. The configuration validation schema now properly includes Azure B2C-specific fields ( clientId , tenantName , policyName , issuer ), enabling seamless authentication with Azure B2C. See our authentication setup guide for configuration details.

Resolved an issue where the top-navigation-side slot wasn't rendering on mobile devices, ensuring a consistent navigation experience across all device sizes.

Fixed the OAuth callback flow to prevent the /oauth/callback route from remaining in browser history, providing a cleaner user experience by using React Router's replace navigation.

Added important security warnings to prevent accidental exposure of secrets in Dev Portal configurations. The documentation now clearly states that only environment variables prefixed with ZUDOKU_PUBLIC_ are exposed to the client.

Comprehensive documentation updates including grammar corrections, fixed component names (e.g., ZudokContext → ZudokuContext ), and improved code snippet accuracy across all Dev Portal guides.

Simplified API key management by removing the explicit expiresOn field when rolling keys. The system now automatically uses server-side default expiration policies, reducing complexity in key management workflows.

Static HTML error pages for HTTP status codes (404, 500, etc.) are now enabled by default, providing a better out-of-the-box experience for hosting on platforms like Vercel, Netlify, and Zuplo. The enableStatusPages configuration now defaults to true .

This release includes various dependency updates to ensure compatibility and security: