Dev Portal Release v0.52.0

June 17, 2025

This release brings significant enhancements to the Dev Portal's documentation capabilities, API playground experience, and OpenAPI schema handling. Key highlights include new documentation features for tracking content freshness and enabling community contributions, improved UI consistency with a new Typography component, and critical fixes for OpenAPI v3.1 compatibility and schema rendering.

Enhanced Documentation Experience

The Dev Portal now displays "last modified" timestamps on documentation pages, helping users understand content freshness. Additionally, a new "suggest edit" feature enables users to contribute documentation improvements directly from the portal. These features improve documentation transparency and encourage community collaboration. #1208

Typography Component for Consistent Text Rendering

A new Typography component provides standardized text rendering across the Dev Portal. This component ensures consistent typography throughout custom pages and documentation, with configurable prose rendering options. The component defaults to non-prose mode for better control over text presentation. #1218

Improved API Playground User Interface

The API Playground received significant usability improvements, including a streamlined response panel that removes unnecessary tab wrappers and introduces inline syntax highlighting powered by Shiki. The update also refines focus styles on form elements and ensures responses are always visible, creating a more intuitive testing experience. #1198

Accurate Last Modified Timestamps

Fixed an issue where last modified timestamps could display incorrect dates due to git operations like rebasing or cherry-picking. The system now uses author dates instead of committer dates, ensuring timestamps accurately reflect when changes were originally made. #1215

Robust Font Variable Handling

Resolved styling issues that occurred when font CSS variables were undefined. The Dev Portal now provides default font families (Geist for sans-serif, Playfair Display for serif, and Geist Mono for monospace) ensuring consistent typography even with partial theme configurations. #1216

Full OpenAPI v3.1 Reference Support

Implemented complete support for OpenAPI v3.1's ability to use $ref alongside sibling properties like description and summary . This fix prevents loss of metadata when using schema references and ensures all documentation context is preserved and displayed correctly. #1219

Proper Handling of Falsy Values in Schemas

Fixed a bug where boolean false values were ignored in schema examples and defaults. The system now correctly displays all falsy values, ensuring accurate API documentation for boolean fields. #1222

Complete Schema Description Display

Removed line clamping restrictions on schema parameter descriptions, allowing full documentation to be visible without truncation. This improvement ensures complex schema descriptions are fully accessible to developers. #1221

Enhanced Schema Type Validation

Improved type checking to properly handle array-based type definitions, including nullable schemas defined as ["string", "null"] . This fix prevents misclassification of complex schema types and improves overall schema rendering accuracy. #1220