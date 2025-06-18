Dev Portal Release v0.53.0

June 18, 2025

This release brings significant improvements to the Dev Portal's usability and consistency. Key highlights include enhanced error messaging for navigation configuration, fixes for code block rendering in the API documentation sidebar, improved UI consistency in the OpenAPI playground, and a major refactoring that standardizes terminology from "page" to "site" throughout the codebase. These updates make the Dev Portal more intuitive for developers configuring their API documentation and provide a smoother experience for API consumers exploring your documentation.

Fixed an issue where code blocks embedded in the API documentation sidebar were not rendering correctly. The fix removes unnecessary rounded corners and ensures proper embedded behavior for syntax highlighting, creating a cleaner visual presentation that better integrates with the surrounding content. #1224

Improved error messaging when configuring navigation items in the Dev Portal. The enhanced error messages now provide clear guidance when a navigation item points to a missing file, suggesting alternative navigation types like 'link' or 'custom-page' and including a direct link to the configuration documentation. This helps developers quickly identify and resolve configuration issues. #1225

The navigation configuration documentation has been updated to improve clarity and flexibility. The id field has been renamed to file in examples and type definitions, better reflecting its purpose. Additionally, an optional path property has been added to the NavigationDoc type, and a new "Custom paths" section provides examples for advanced navigation configurations. #1226

Enhanced the consistency of the OpenAPI playground interface by standardizing input placeholders across all parameter types. Query parameter inputs now display "Name" placeholders, while value fields consistently show "Value" placeholders. The update also removes redundant wrapper elements and refines the layout of collapsible sections, resulting in a cleaner and more intuitive user interface. #1230

Completed a comprehensive refactoring to standardize naming conventions throughout the Dev Portal codebase. All references to "page" have been systematically renamed to "site" to better reflect the scope and context of the configuration. This change affects variable names, prop names, type definitions, configuration keys, and documentation, providing more consistent and intuitive naming across the entire Dev Portal. #1231