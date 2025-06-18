Release v6.53.0

This release introduces Model Context Protocol (MCP) support for API development, new policies for query parameter manipulation and API metering, enhanced CLI commands, and improvements to console logging in the runtime.

Query Parameter to Header Inbound Policy - New policy that allows transforming query parameters into HTTP headers, enabling more flexible request handling and backend compatibility.

Model Context Protocol (MCP) Support - Added comprehensive MCP server handler for local editing experience with improved schema validation, URL pattern support, parameter descriptions and examples. MCP enables AI-powered tools to interact with your APIs more effectively.

Console Logging Support in Runtime (preview) - Developers can now use console logging directly in the runtime environment, making debugging and monitoring easier during development.

OpenMeter Metering Inbound Policy - New integration with OpenMeter for API usage metering, enabling precise tracking and billing of API consumption.

Enhanced Prompt Injection Policy - Added "strict" mode with more granular logging capabilities to better protect APIs from prompt injection attacks in AI-powered applications.