Release v6.56.0

July 9, 2025
This release introduces configurable memory sizing for the MemoryZoneReadThroughCache, improves runtime OpenAPI path handling, and fixes environment variable support for Zudoku dev portals.

New Features 🎉

  • Configurable memory size for MemoryZoneReadThroughCache - The runtime's MemoryZoneReadThroughCache now supports configurable memory size limits. This enhancement provides developers with greater control over memory allocation for cached data, helping to optimize performance while avoiding out-of-memory errors in memory-constrained environments.

Bug Fixes 🐛

  • Support for ZUDOKU_PUBLIC_ environment variables - Fixed an issue preventing the use of ZUDOKU_PUBLIC_ prefixed environment variables in Zudoku dev portals. These variables can now be properly exposed to the client-side for use in configuration and React components.

  • Ignore non-method properties on OpenAPI operations - The runtime now properly ignores properties on OpenAPI opertations that are not methods. Perviously this could cause build errors.

