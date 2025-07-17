Dev Portal Release v0.55.0

July 17, 2025

Summary

This release brings significant improvements to the Dev Portal, including enhanced authentication documentation, better cross-platform compatibility, and a new API key plugin feature. Key highlights include:

Enhanced Authentication Support : Added comprehensive setup guides for 6 major authentication providers

: Added comprehensive setup guides for 6 major authentication providers Improved Documentation System : Reverted to file-based routing for better performance and added admonition formatting validation

: Reverted to file-based routing for better performance and added admonition formatting validation Cross-Platform Fixes : Resolved Windows path issues for better developer experience

: Resolved Windows path issues for better developer experience API Key Enhancement: New ability to access user authentication context during API key creation

New Features 🎉

ApiKeyPlugin Enhancement (#1360) The API key plugin now passes the auth object into the createKey callback, enabling API key services to access user authentication context during key creation. This allows for more sophisticated key generation workflows that can leverage user-specific data and permissions.

Documentation & Development Experience 📚

Enhanced Authentication Documentation (#1258) Added comprehensive setup guides for integrating the Dev Portal with 6 major authentication providers:

Auth0

Azure AD

Clerk

Firebase

PingFederate

Supabase

Each guide includes step-by-step configuration instructions and best practices. Learn more about authentication setup →

Documentation Cleanup (#1265) General documentation improvements including formatting consistency and clarity enhancements across multiple pages.

Bug Fixes 🐛

File-Based Routing Restoration (#1341) Reverted to file-based routing for documentation pages with a new serveAllFiles configuration option. This change improves performance and simplifies the documentation serving architecture.

Cross-Platform Path Resolution (#1357) Fixed a critical issue where Windows file paths (using backslashes) were not properly normalized to POSIX format (forward slashes). This ensures the Dev Portal works correctly across all operating systems.

BuildCheck Environment Type (#1356, #1358) Resolved an issue where precompiled components couldn't access environment-specific configurations. The environment type is now properly passed through the build process, enabling correct behavior in different deployment environments.

Template Link Correction (#1355) Fixed broken links in the Dev Portal template and added proper redirects for renamed configuration options to maintain backward compatibility.

Updated various dependencies to their latest versions for improved security and performance: