Zuplo logo
Back to Changelog
Changelog

Release v6.58.0

July 23, 2025
2 min read

This release introduces significant improvements to the Zuplo CLI, rate limiting capabilities, and developer portal experience. Key highlights include a new CLI command for migrating to the redesigned developer portal, enhanced rate limiting with adaptive timeouts, and support for wildcard subdomains in CORS policies.

New Features 🎉

  • New Developer Portal Migration Command - Added zuplo source migrate dev-portal CLI command to help users migrate to the new Zuplo Developer Portal built on the Zudoku framework. This simplifies the transition to the enhanced portal experience.

  • Enhanced Rate Limiting with Adaptive Timeouts - The rate limiter policy now supports adaptive and configurable timeouts, providing more flexible control over API rate limiting behavior and improved performance under varying load conditions.

  • CLI Project Creation - New CLI command for creating Zuplo projects directly from the command line, streamlining the project setup workflow. See the CLI documentation for usage details.

Bug Fixes 🐛

  • OpenAPI Transpiler Type Handling - Fixed an issue where the OpenAPI transpiler now correctly defaults to "type: object" when properties are defined, ensuring proper schema generation and type safety.

  • CLI Tunnel Command Validation - Added missing account argument validation for the create tunnel command in the Zuplo CLI, preventing errors when setting up local development tunnels.

Improvements 🔄

  • Wildcard Subdomain Support for CORS - The CORS policy now supports wildcard subdomains, enabling more flexible cross-origin configurations for APIs serving multiple subdomains or multi-tenant applications.

  • Enhanced SSO and MFA Security - Improved security for enterprise accounts by enforcing SSO and MFA requirements, ensuring better access control and compliance with enterprise security policies.

Recent Updates

Dec 1, 2025

What's New in Zuplo - November 2025

Oct 28, 2025

GitHub Deployment Status Updates & PR Comments

Oct 27, 2025

Zuplo Changelog - 2025-11-04