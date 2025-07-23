Release v6.58.0

This release introduces significant improvements to the Zuplo CLI, rate limiting capabilities, and developer portal experience. Key highlights include a new CLI command for migrating to the redesigned developer portal, enhanced rate limiting with adaptive timeouts, and support for wildcard subdomains in CORS policies.
New Features 🎉
-
New Developer Portal Migration Command - Added
zuplo source migrate dev-portalCLI command to help users migrate to the new Zuplo Developer Portal built on the Zudoku framework. This simplifies the transition to the enhanced portal experience.
-
Enhanced Rate Limiting with Adaptive Timeouts - The rate limiter policy now supports adaptive and configurable timeouts, providing more flexible control over API rate limiting behavior and improved performance under varying load conditions.
-
CLI Project Creation - New CLI command for creating Zuplo projects directly from the command line, streamlining the project setup workflow. See the CLI documentation for usage details.
Bug Fixes 🐛
-
OpenAPI Transpiler Type Handling - Fixed an issue where the OpenAPI transpiler now correctly defaults to "type: object" when properties are defined, ensuring proper schema generation and type safety.
-
CLI Tunnel Command Validation - Added missing account argument validation for the create tunnel command in the Zuplo CLI, preventing errors when setting up local development tunnels.
Improvements 🔄
-
Wildcard Subdomain Support for CORS - The CORS policy now supports wildcard subdomains, enabling more flexible cross-origin configurations for APIs serving multiple subdomains or multi-tenant applications.
-
Enhanced SSO and MFA Security - Improved security for enterprise accounts by enforcing SSO and MFA requirements, ensuring better access control and compliance with enterprise security policies.