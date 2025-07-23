Release v6.58.0

This release introduces significant improvements to the Zuplo CLI, rate limiting capabilities, and developer portal experience. Key highlights include a new CLI command for migrating to the redesigned developer portal, enhanced rate limiting with adaptive timeouts, and support for wildcard subdomains in CORS policies.

New Developer Portal Migration Command - Added zuplo source migrate dev-portal CLI command to help users migrate to the new Zuplo Developer Portal built on the Zudoku framework. This simplifies the transition to the enhanced portal experience.

Enhanced Rate Limiting with Adaptive Timeouts - The rate limiter policy now supports adaptive and configurable timeouts, providing more flexible control over API rate limiting behavior and improved performance under varying load conditions.