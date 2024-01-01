List features
path Parameters
bucketId
The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.
query Parameters
meterSlug
Filter by meterSlug
includeArchived
Include archived features in response.
page
Page index.
Default is 1.
pageSize
The maximum number of items per page.
Default is 100.
offset
Number of items to skip.
Default is 0.
limit
Number of items to return.
Default is 100.
order
The order direction.
orderBy
The order by field.
Order by options for features.
List features › Responses
The request has succeeded.
Decision Table
|Variant
|Matching Criteria
|type = array
|type = object · requires: totalCount, page, pageSize +1 more
createdAt
Timestamp of when the resource was created.
updatedAt
Timestamp of when the resource was last updated.
key
^[a-z0-9]+(?:_[a-z0-… · required
A key is a unique string that is used to identify a resource.
name
id
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T… · required
Readonly unique ULID identifier.
deletedAt
Timestamp of when the resource was permanently deleted.
archivedAt
Timestamp of when the resource was archived.
Set of key-value pairs. Metadata can be used to store additional information about a resource.
meterSlug
^[a-z0-9]+(?:_[a-z0-…
A key is a unique string that is used to identify a resource.
Optional advanced meter group by filters. You can use this to filter for values of the meter groupBy fields.
Optional meter group by filters. Useful if the meter scope is broader than what feature tracks. Example scenario would be a meter tracking all token use with groupBy fields for the model, then the feature could filter for model=gpt-4.
Create feature
Features are either metered or static. A feature is metered if meterSlug is provided at creation. For metered features you can pass additional filters that will be applied when calculating feature usage, based on the meter's groupBy fields. Only meters with SUM and COUNT aggregation are supported for features. Features cannot be updated later, only archived.
path Parameters
bucketId
The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.
Create feature › Request Body
key
^[a-z0-9]+(?:_[a-z0-… · required
A key is a unique string that is used to identify a resource.
name
Set of key-value pairs. Metadata can be used to store additional information about a resource.
meterSlug
^[a-z0-9]+(?:_[a-z0-…
A key is a unique string that is used to identify a resource.
Optional advanced meter group by filters. You can use this to filter for values of the meter groupBy fields.
Optional meter group by filters. Useful if the meter scope is broader than what feature tracks. Example scenario would be a meter tracking all token use with groupBy fields for the model, then the feature could filter for model=gpt-4.
Create feature › Responses
The request has succeeded and a new resource has been created as a result.
createdAt
Timestamp of when the resource was created.
updatedAt
Timestamp of when the resource was last updated.
key
^[a-z0-9]+(?:_[a-z0-… · required
A key is a unique string that is used to identify a resource.
name
id
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T… · required
Readonly unique ULID identifier.
deletedAt
Timestamp of when the resource was permanently deleted.
archivedAt
Timestamp of when the resource was archived.
Set of key-value pairs. Metadata can be used to store additional information about a resource.
meterSlug
^[a-z0-9]+(?:_[a-z0-…
A key is a unique string that is used to identify a resource.
Optional advanced meter group by filters. You can use this to filter for values of the meter groupBy fields.
Optional meter group by filters. Useful if the meter scope is broader than what feature tracks. Example scenario would be a meter tracking all token use with groupBy fields for the model, then the feature could filter for model=gpt-4.
Get feature
Get a feature by ID.
path Parameters
bucketId
The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.
featureId
Get feature › Responses
The request has succeeded.
createdAt
Timestamp of when the resource was created.
updatedAt
Timestamp of when the resource was last updated.
key
^[a-z0-9]+(?:_[a-z0-… · required
A key is a unique string that is used to identify a resource.
name
id
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T… · required
Readonly unique ULID identifier.
deletedAt
Timestamp of when the resource was permanently deleted.
archivedAt
Timestamp of when the resource was archived.
Set of key-value pairs. Metadata can be used to store additional information about a resource.
meterSlug
^[a-z0-9]+(?:_[a-z0-…
A key is a unique string that is used to identify a resource.
Optional advanced meter group by filters. You can use this to filter for values of the meter groupBy fields.
Optional meter group by filters. Useful if the meter scope is broader than what feature tracks. Example scenario would be a meter tracking all token use with groupBy fields for the model, then the feature could filter for model=gpt-4.
Delete feature
Archive a feature by ID.
Once a feature is archived it cannot be unarchived. If a feature is archived, new entitlements cannot be created for it, but archiving the feature does not affect existing entitlements. This means, if you want to create a new feature with the same key, and then create entitlements for it, the previous entitlements have to be deleted first on a per subject basis.
path Parameters
bucketId
The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.
featureId
Delete feature › Responses
There is no content to send for this request, but the headers may be useful.