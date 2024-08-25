List plans
List all plans.
path Parameters
bucketId
The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.
query Parameters
includeDeleted
Include deleted plans in response.
Usage:
?includeDeleted=true
id
Filter by plan.id attribute
key
Filter by plan.key attribute
Filter by plan.key and plan.version attributes
status
Only return plans with the given status.
Usage:
?status=active: return only the currently active plan
?status=draft: return only the draft plan
?status=archived: return only the archived plans
currency
Filter by plan.currency attribute
page
Page index.
Default is 1.
pageSize
The maximum number of items per page.
Default is 100.
order
The order direction.
The order direction.
orderBy
The order by field.
Order by options for plans.
List plans › Responses
The request has succeeded.
totalCount
The total number of items.
page
The page index.
pageSize
The maximum number of items per page.
The items in the current page.
Create a plan
Create a new plan.
path Parameters
bucketId
Create a plan › Request Body
name
Human-readable name for the resource. Between 1 and 256 characters.
key
^[a-z0-9]+(?:_[a-z0-… · required
A semi-unique identifier for the resource.
currency
^[A-Z]{3}$ · required
Three-letter ISO4217 currency code. Custom three-letter currency codes are also supported for convenience.
billingCadence
The default billing cadence for subscriptions using this plan. Defines how often customers are billed using ISO8601 duration format. Examples: "P1M" (monthly), "P3M" (quarterly), "P1Y" (annually).
The plan phase or pricing ramp allows changing a plan's rate cards over time as a subscription progresses. A phase switch occurs only at the end of a billing period, ensuring that a single subscription invoice will not include charges from different phase prices.
description
Optional description of the resource. Maximum 1024 characters.
Set of key-value pairs. Metadata can be used to store additional information about a resource.
Configuration for pro-rating behavior.
Alignment configuration for a plan or subscription.
Create a plan › Responses
The request has succeeded and a new resource has been created as a result.
id
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T… · required
A unique identifier for the resource.
name
Human-readable name for the resource. Between 1 and 256 characters.
createdAt
Timestamp of when the resource was created.
updatedAt
Timestamp of when the resource was last updated.
key
^[a-z0-9]+(?:_[a-z0-… · required
A semi-unique identifier for the resource.
version
Version of the plan. Incremented when the plan is updated.
currency
billingCadence
status
The status of a plan.
List of validation errors.
description
deletedAt
Timestamp of when the resource was permanently deleted.
effectiveFrom
The date and time when the plan becomes effective. When not specified, the plan is a draft.
effectiveTo
The date and time when the plan is no longer effective. When not specified, the plan is effective indefinitely.
New draft plan
Create a new draft version from plan. It returns error if there is already a plan in draft or planId does not reference the latest published version.
path Parameters
bucketId
planIdOrKey
^[a-z0-9]+(?:_[a-z0-… · required
New draft plan › Responses
The request has succeeded and a new resource has been created as a result.
id
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T… · required
A unique identifier for the resource.
name
createdAt
updatedAt
key
^[a-z0-9]+(?:_[a-z0-… · required
version
currency
billingCadence
status
description
deletedAt
effectiveFrom
effectiveTo
Get plan
Get a plan by id or key. The latest published version is returned if latter is used.
path Parameters
bucketId
planId
^[a-z0-9]+(?:_[a-z0-… · required
query Parameters
includeLatest
Include latest version of the Plan instead of the version in active state.
Usage:
?includeLatest=true
Get plan › Responses
The request has succeeded.
id
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T… · required
A unique identifier for the resource.
name
createdAt
updatedAt
key
^[a-z0-9]+(?:_[a-z0-… · required
version
currency
billingCadence
status
description
deletedAt
effectiveFrom
effectiveTo
Update a plan
Update plan by id.
path Parameters
bucketId
planId
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T… · required
Update a plan › Request Body
name
billingCadence
The default billing cadence for subscriptions using this plan. Defines how often customers are billed using ISO8601 duration format. Examples: "P1M" (monthly), "P3M" (quarterly), "P1Y" (annually).
The plan phase or pricing ramp allows changing a plan's rate cards over time as a subscription progresses. A phase switch occurs only at the end of a billing period, ensuring that a single subscription invoice will not include charges from different phase prices.
description
Update a plan › Responses
The request has succeeded.
id
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T… · required
A unique identifier for the resource.
name
createdAt
updatedAt
key
^[a-z0-9]+(?:_[a-z0-… · required
version
currency
billingCadence
status
description
deletedAt
effectiveFrom
effectiveTo
Delete plan
Soft delete plan by plan.id.
Once a plan is deleted it cannot be undeleted.
path Parameters
bucketId
planId
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T… · required
Delete plan › Responses
There is no content to send for this request, but the headers may be useful.
Archive plan version
Archive a plan version.
path Parameters
bucketId
planId
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T… · required
Archive plan version › Responses
The request has succeeded.
id
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T… · required
name
createdAt
updatedAt
key
^[a-z0-9]+(?:_[a-z0-… · required
version
currency
billingCadence
status
description
deletedAt
effectiveFrom
effectiveTo
Publish plan
Publish a plan version.
path Parameters
bucketId
planId
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T… · required
Publish plan › Responses
The request has succeeded.
id
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T… · required
name
createdAt
updatedAt
key
^[a-z0-9]+(?:_[a-z0-… · required
version
currency
billingCadence
status
description
deletedAt
effectiveFrom
effectiveTo
