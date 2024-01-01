Addon
id
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T… · required
A unique identifier for the resource.
name
Human-readable name for the resource. Between 1 and 256 characters.
createdAt
Timestamp of when the resource was created.
updatedAt
Timestamp of when the resource was last updated.
key
^[a-z0-9]+(?:_[a-z0-… · required
A semi-unique identifier for the resource.
version
Version of the add-on. Incremented when the add-on is updated.
instanceType
The instanceType of the add-ons. Can be "single" or "multiple".
currency
^[A-Z]{3}$ · required
The currency code of the add-on.
status
The status of the add-on. Computed based on the effective start and end dates:
- draft = no effectiveFrom
- active = effectiveFrom <= now < effectiveTo
- archived = effectiveTo <= now
The rate cards of the add-on.
List of validation errors.
description
Optional description of the resource. Maximum 1024 characters.
Additional metadata for the resource.
deletedAt
Timestamp of when the resource was permanently deleted.
Set of key-value pairs managed by the system. Cannot be modified by user.
effectiveFrom
The date and time when the add-on becomes effective. When not specified, the add-on is a draft.
effectiveTo
The date and time when the add-on is no longer effective. When not specified, the add-on is effective indefinitely.
AddonCreate
name
Human-readable name for the resource. Between 1 and 256 characters.
key
^[a-z0-9]+(?:_[a-z0-… · required
A semi-unique identifier for the resource.
instanceType
The instanceType of the add-ons. Can be "single" or "multiple".
currency
^[A-Z]{3}$ · required
The currency code of the add-on.
The rate cards of the add-on.
description
Optional description of the resource. Maximum 1024 characters.
Additional metadata for the resource.
AddonInstanceType
The instanceType of the add-on. Single instance add-ons can be added to subscription only once while add-ons with multiple type can be added more then once.
AddonPaginatedResponse
totalCount
The total number of items.
page
The page index.
pageSize
The maximum number of items per page.
The items in the current page.
AddonReplaceUpdate
name
Human-readable name for the resource. Between 1 and 256 characters.
instanceType
The instanceType of the add-ons. Can be "single" or "multiple".
The rate cards of the add-on.
description
Optional description of the resource. Maximum 1024 characters.
Additional metadata for the resource.
AddonStatus
The status of the add-on defined by the effectiveFrom and effectiveTo properties.
Address
country
^[A-Z]{2}$
Country code in ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 format.
postalCode
Postal code.
state
State or province.
city
City.
line1
First line of the address.
line2
Second line of the address.
phoneNumber
Phone number.
Alignment
billablesMustAlign
Whether all Billable items and RateCards must align. Alignment means the Price's BillingCadence must align for both duration and anchor time.
Annotations
App
Decision Table
|Variant
|Matching Criteria
|type = object · type="stripe" · requires: id, name, createdAt +6 more
|type = object · type="sandbox" · requires: id, name, createdAt +3 more
|type = object · type="custom_invoicing" · requires: id, name, createdAt +5 more
id
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T… · required
A unique identifier for the resource.
name
Human-readable name for the resource. Between 1 and 256 characters.
createdAt
Timestamp of when the resource was created.
updatedAt
Timestamp of when the resource was last updated.
A marketplace listing. Represent an available app in the app marketplace that can be installed to the organization.
Marketplace apps only exist in config so they don't extend the Resource model.
status
App installed status.
type
The app's type is Stripe.
stripeAccountId
The Stripe account ID.
livemode
Livemode, true if the app is in production mode.
maskedAPIKey
The masked API key. Only shows the first 8 and last 3 characters.
description
Optional description of the resource. Maximum 1024 characters.
Set of key-value pairs. Metadata can be used to store additional information about a resource.
deletedAt
Timestamp of when the resource was permanently deleted.
AppBase
id
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T… · required
A unique identifier for the resource.
name
Human-readable name for the resource. Between 1 and 256 characters.
createdAt
Timestamp of when the resource was created.
updatedAt
Timestamp of when the resource was last updated.
The marketplace listing that this installed app is based on.
status
Status of the app connection.
description
Optional description of the resource. Maximum 1024 characters.
Additional metadata for the resource.
deletedAt
Timestamp of when the resource was permanently deleted.
AppCapability
type
The capability type.
key
^[a-z0-9]+(?:_[a-z0-… · required
Key
name
The capability name.
description
The capability description.
AppCapabilityType
App capability type.
AppPaginatedResponse
totalCount
The total number of items.
page
The page index.
pageSize
The maximum number of items per page.
The items in the current page.
AppReadOrCreateOrUpdateOrDeleteOrQuery
Decision Table
|Variant
|Matching Criteria
|type = object · type="stripe" · requires: id, name, createdAt +6 more
|type = object · type="sandbox" · requires: id, name, createdAt +3 more
|type = object · type="custom_invoicing" · requires: id, name, createdAt +5 more
id
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T… · required
A unique identifier for the resource.
name
Human-readable name for the resource. Between 1 and 256 characters.
createdAt
Timestamp of when the resource was created.
updatedAt
Timestamp of when the resource was last updated.
A marketplace listing. Represent an available app in the app marketplace that can be installed to the organization.
Marketplace apps only exist in config so they don't extend the Resource model.
status
App installed status.
type
The app's type is Stripe.
stripeAccountId
The Stripe account ID.
livemode
Livemode, true if the app is in production mode.
maskedAPIKey
The masked API key. Only shows the first 8 and last 3 characters.
description
Optional description of the resource. Maximum 1024 characters.
Set of key-value pairs. Metadata can be used to store additional information about a resource.
deletedAt
Timestamp of when the resource was permanently deleted.
secretAPIKey
The Stripe API key.
AppReference
id
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T… · required
The ID of the app.
AppReplaceUpdate
Decision Table
|Variant
|Matching Criteria
|type = object · type="stripe" · requires: name
|type = object · type="sandbox" · requires: name
|type = object · type="custom_invoicing" · requires: name, enableDraftSyncHook, enableIssuingSyncHook
name
Human-readable name for the resource. Between 1 and 256 characters.
type
The app's type is Stripe.
description
Optional description of the resource. Maximum 1024 characters.
Set of key-value pairs. Metadata can be used to store additional information about a resource.
secretAPIKey
The Stripe API key.
BadRequestProblemResponse
type
Type contains a URI that identifies the problem type.
title
A a short, human-readable summary of the problem type.
detail
A human-readable explanation specific to this occurrence of the problem.
instance
A URI reference that identifies the specific occurrence of the problem.
status
The HTTP status code generated by the origin server for this occurrence of the problem.
Additional properties specific to the problem type may be present.
BalanceHistoryWindow
A period with a start and end time.
usage
The total usage of the feature in the period.
balanceAtStart
The entitlement balance at the start of the period.
BillingCollectionAlignment
BillingCollectionAlignment specifies when the pending line items should be collected into an invoice.
BillingCustomerProfile
The name and contact information for the supplier this billing profile represents
The billing workflow settings for this profile
The applications used by this billing profile.
Expand settings govern if this includes the whole app object or just the ID references.
BillingDiscountMetadata
correlationId
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T…
Correlation ID for the discount.
This is used to link discounts across different invoices (progressive billing use case).
If not provided, the invoicing engine will auto-generate one. When editing an invoice line, please make sure to keep the same correlation ID of the discount or in progressive billing setups the discount amounts might be incorrect.
BillingDiscountPercentage
percentage
The percentage of the discount.
correlationId
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T…
Correlation ID for the discount.
This is used to link discounts across different invoices (progressive billing use case).
If not provided, the invoicing engine will auto-generate one. When editing an invoice line, please make sure to keep the same correlation ID of the discount or in progressive billing setups the discount amounts might be incorrect.
BillingDiscountReason
Decision Table
|Variant
|Matching Criteria
|type = object · type="maximum_spend"
|type = object · type="ratecard_percentage" · requires: percentage
|type = object · type="ratecard_usage" · requires: quantity
type
BillingDiscountUsage
quantity
^\-?[0-9]+(\.[0-9]+)… · required
The quantity of the usage discount.
Must be positive.
correlationId
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T…
Correlation ID for the discount.
This is used to link discounts across different invoices (progressive billing use case).
If not provided, the invoicing engine will auto-generate one. When editing an invoice line, please make sure to keep the same correlation ID of the discount or in progressive billing setups the discount amounts might be incorrect.
BillingInvoiceCustomerExtendedDetails
Mapping to attribute metered usage to the customer
id
Unique identifier for the party (if available)
key
An optional unique key of the party (if available)
name
Legal name or representation of the organization.
The entity's legal ID code used for tax purposes. They may have other numbers, but we're only interested in those valid for tax purposes.
Regular post addresses for where information should be sent if needed.
BillingParty
id
Unique identifier for the party (if available)
key
An optional unique key of the party (if available)
name
Legal name or representation of the organization.
The entity's legal ID code used for tax purposes. They may have other numbers, but we're only interested in those valid for tax purposes.
Regular post addresses for where information should be sent if needed.
BillingPartyReplaceUpdate
key
An optional unique key of the party (if available)
name
Legal name or representation of the organization.
The entity's legal ID code used for tax purposes. They may have other numbers, but we're only interested in those valid for tax purposes.
Regular post addresses for where information should be sent if needed.
BillingPartyTaxIdentity
code
Normalized tax code shown on the original identity document.
BillingProfile
id
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T… · required
A unique identifier for the resource.
name
Human-readable name for the resource. Between 1 and 256 characters.
createdAt
Timestamp of when the resource was created.
updatedAt
Timestamp of when the resource was last updated.
The name and contact information for the supplier this billing profile represents
The billing workflow settings for this profile
The applications used by this billing profile.
Expand settings govern if this includes the whole app object or just the ID references.
default
Is this the default profile?
description
Optional description of the resource. Maximum 1024 characters.
Additional metadata for the resource.
deletedAt
Timestamp of when the resource was permanently deleted.
BillingProfileAppReferences
The tax app used for this workflow
The invoicing app used for this workflow
The payment app used for this workflow
BillingProfileApps
The tax app used for this workflow
The invoicing app used for this workflow
The payment app used for this workflow
BillingProfileAppsCreate
tax
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T… · required
The tax app used for this workflow
invoicing
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T… · required
The invoicing app used for this workflow
payment
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T… · required
The payment app used for this workflow
BillingProfileAppsOrReference
Decision Table
|Variant
|Matching Criteria
|type = object · requires: tax, invoicing, payment
|type = object · requires: tax, invoicing, payment
App. One of: stripe
App. One of: stripe
App. One of: stripe
BillingProfileCreate
name
Human-readable name for the resource. Between 1 and 256 characters.
The name and contact information for the supplier this billing profile represents
default
Is this the default profile?
The billing workflow settings for this profile.
The apps used by this billing profile.
description
Optional description of the resource. Maximum 1024 characters.
Additional metadata for the resource.
BillingProfileCustomerOverride
createdAt
Timestamp of when the resource was created.
updatedAt
Timestamp of when the resource was last updated.
customerId
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T… · required
The customer id this override is associated with.
billingProfileId
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T…
The billing profile this override is associated with.
If empty the default profile is looked up dynamically.
BillingProfileCustomerOverrideCreate
billingProfileId
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T…
The billing profile this override is associated with.
If not provided, the default billing profile is chosen if available.
BillingProfileCustomerOverrideExpand
CustomerOverrideExpand specifies the parts of the profile to expand.
BillingProfileCustomerOverrideOrderBy
Order by options for customers.
BillingProfileCustomerOverrideWithDetails
baseBillingProfileId
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T… · required
The billing profile the customerProfile is associated with at the time of query.
customerOverride contains the explicit mapping set in the customer override object. If that is empty, then the baseBillingProfileId is the default profile.
The customer override values.
If empty the merged values are calculated based on the default profile.
Merged billing profile with the customer specific overrides.
The customer this override belongs to.
BillingProfileCustomerOverrideWithDetailsPaginatedResponse
totalCount
The total number of items.
page
The page index.
pageSize
The maximum number of items per page.
The items in the current page.
BillingProfileCustomerWorkflowOverride
The tax app used for this workflow
The invoicing app used for this workflow
The payment app used for this workflow
The collection settings for this workflow
The invoicing settings for this workflow
The payment settings for this workflow
The tax settings for this workflow
BillingProfileExpand
BillingProfileExpand details what profile fields to expand
BillingProfileOrderBy
BillingProfileOrderBy specifies the ordering options for profiles
BillingProfilePaginatedResponse
totalCount
The total number of items.
page
The page index.
pageSize
The maximum number of items per page.
The items in the current page.
BillingProfileReplaceUpdateWithWorkflow
name
Human-readable name for the resource. Between 1 and 256 characters.
The name and contact information for the supplier this billing profile represents
default
Is this the default profile?
The billing workflow settings for this profile.
description
Optional description of the resource. Maximum 1024 characters.
Additional metadata for the resource.
BillingTaxIdentificationCode
TaxIdentificationCode is a normalized tax code shown on the original identity document.
BillingWorkflow
The collection settings for this workflow
The invoicing settings for this workflow
The payment settings for this workflow
The tax settings for this workflow
BillingWorkflowAppReferenceType
App reference type specifies the type of reference inside an app reference
BillingWorkflowCollectionAlignment
Decision Table
|Variant
|Matching Criteria
|type = object · type="subscription"
|type = object · type="anchored" · requires: recurringPeriod
type
The type of alignment.
BillingWorkflowCollectionAlignmentAnchored
type
The type of alignment.
The recurring period for the alignment.
BillingWorkflowCollectionAlignmentSubscription
type
The type of alignment.
BillingWorkflowCollectionSettings
The alignment for collecting the pending line items into an invoice.
interval
This grace period can be used to delay the collection of the pending line items specified in alignment.
This is useful, in case of multiple subscriptions having slightly different billing periods.
BillingWorkflowCreate
The collection settings for this workflow
The invoicing settings for this workflow
The payment settings for this workflow
The tax settings for this workflow
BillingWorkflowInvoicingSettings
autoAdvance
Whether to automatically issue the invoice after the draftPeriod has passed.
draftPeriod
The period for the invoice to be kept in draft status for manual reviews.
dueAfter
The period after which the invoice is due. With some payment solutions it's only applicable for manual collection method.
progressiveBilling
Should progressive billing be allowed for this workflow?
Default tax configuration to apply to the invoices.
BillingWorkflowLineResolution
BillingWorkflowLineResolution specifies how the line items should be resolved in the invoice
BillingWorkflowPaymentSettings
collectionMethod
The payment method for the invoice.
BillingWorkflowTaxSettings
enabled
Enable automatic tax calculation when tax is supported by the app. For example, with Stripe Invoicing when enabled, tax is calculated via Stripe Tax.
enforced
Enforce tax calculation when tax is supported by the app. When enabled, OpenMeter will not allow to create an invoice without tax calculation. Enforcement is different per apps, for example, Stripe app requires customer to have a tax location when starting a paid subscription.
CheckoutSessionCustomTextAfterSubmitParams
Custom text that should be displayed after the payment confirmation button.
Custom text that should be displayed alongside shipping address collection.
Custom text that should be displayed alongside the payment confirmation button.
Custom text that should be displayed in place of the default terms of service agreement text.
ClientAppStartResponse
url
The URL to start the OAuth2 authorization code grant flow.
CollectionMethod
CollectionMethod specifies how the invoice should be collected (automatic vs manual)
ConflictProblemResponse
type
Type contains a URI that identifies the problem type.
title
A a short, human-readable summary of the problem type.
detail
A human-readable explanation specific to this occurrence of the problem.
instance
A URI reference that identifies the specific occurrence of the problem.
status
The HTTP status code generated by the origin server for this occurrence of the problem.
Additional properties specific to the problem type may be present.
CountryCode
^[A-Z]{2}$
ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code. Custom two-letter country codes are also supported for convenience.
CreateCheckoutSessionTaxIdCollection
enabled
Enable tax ID collection during checkout. Defaults to false.
required
Describes whether a tax ID is required during checkout. Defaults to never.
CreateCheckoutSessionTaxIdCollectionRequired
Create Stripe checkout session tax ID collection required.
CreateStripeCheckoutSessionBillingAddressCollection
Specify whether Checkout should collect the customer’s billing address.
CreateStripeCheckoutSessionConsentCollection
Determines the position and visibility of the payment method reuse agreement in the UI. When set to auto, Stripe’s defaults will be used. When set to hidden, the payment method reuse agreement text will always be hidden in the UI.
promotions
If set to auto, enables the collection of customer consent for promotional communications. The Checkout Session will determine whether to display an option to opt into promotional communication from the merchant depending on the customer’s locale. Only available to US merchants.
termsOfService
If set to required, it requires customers to check a terms of service checkbox before being able to pay. There must be a valid terms of service URL set in your Stripe Dashboard settings. https://dashboard.stripe.com/settings/public
CreateStripeCheckoutSessionConsentCollectionPaymentMethodReuseAgreement
position
Create Stripe checkout session consent collection agreement position.
CreateStripeCheckoutSessionConsentCollectionPaymentMethodReuseAgreementPosition
Create Stripe checkout session consent collection agreement position.
CreateStripeCheckoutSessionConsentCollectionPromotions
Create Stripe checkout session consent collection promotions.
CreateStripeCheckoutSessionConsentCollectionTermsOfService
Create Stripe checkout session consent collection terms of service.
CreateStripeCheckoutSessionCustomerUpdate
address
Describes whether Checkout saves the billing address onto customer.address. To always collect a full billing address, use billing_address_collection. Defaults to never.
name
Describes whether Checkout saves the name onto customer.name. Defaults to never.
shipping
Describes whether Checkout saves shipping information onto customer.shipping. To collect shipping information, use shipping_address_collection. Defaults to never.
CreateStripeCheckoutSessionCustomerUpdateBehavior
Create Stripe checkout session customer update behavior.
CreateStripeCheckoutSessionRedirectOnCompletion
Create Stripe checkout session redirect on completion.
CreateStripeCheckoutSessionRequest
Provide a customer ID or key to use an existing OpenMeter customer. or provide a customer object to create a new customer.
Options passed to Stripe when creating the checkout session.
appId
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T…
If not provided, the default Stripe app is used if any.
stripeCustomerId
Stripe customer ID. If not provided OpenMeter creates a new Stripe customer or uses the OpenMeter customer's default Stripe customer ID.
CreateStripeCheckoutSessionRequestOptions
billingAddressCollection
Specify whether Checkout should collect the customer’s billing address. Defaults to auto.
cancelURL
If set, Checkout displays a back button and customers will be directed to this URL if they decide to cancel payment and return to your website. This parameter is not allowed if ui_mode is embedded.
clientReferenceID
A unique string to reference the Checkout Session. This can be a customer ID, a cart ID, or similar, and can be used to reconcile the session with your internal systems.
Controls what fields on Customer can be updated by the Checkout Session.
Configure fields for the Checkout Session to gather active consent from customers.
currency
^[A-Z]{3}$
Three-letter ISO currency code, in lowercase.
Display additional text for your customers using custom text.
expiresAt
The Epoch time in seconds at which the Checkout Session will expire. It can be anywhere from 30 minutes to 24 hours after Checkout Session creation. By default, this value is 24 hours from creation.
locale
Set of key-value pairs that you can attach to an object. This can be useful for storing additional information about the object in a structured format. Individual keys can be unset by posting an empty value to them. All keys can be unset by posting an empty value to metadata.
returnURL
The URL to redirect your customer back to after they authenticate or cancel their payment on the payment method’s app or site. This parameter is required if ui_mode is embedded and redirect-based payment methods are enabled on the session.
successURL
The URL to which Stripe should send customers when payment or setup is complete. This parameter is not allowed if ui_mode is embedded. If you’d like to use information from the successful Checkout Session on your page, read the guide on customizing your success page: https://docs.stripe.com/payments/checkout/custom-success-page
uiMode
The UI mode of the Session. Defaults to hosted.
paymentMethodTypes
A list of the types of payment methods (e.g., card) this Checkout Session can accept.
redirectOnCompletion
This parameter applies to ui_mode: embedded. Defaults to always. Learn more about the redirect behavior of embedded sessions at https://docs.stripe.com/payments/checkout/custom-success-page?payment-ui=embedded-form
Controls tax ID collection during checkout.
CreateStripeCheckoutSessionResult
customerId
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T… · required
The OpenMeter customer ID.
stripeCustomerId
The Stripe customer ID.
sessionId
The checkout session ID.
setupIntentId
The checkout session setup intent ID.
createdAt
Timestamp at which the checkout session was created.
mode
Mode
Always
setup for now.
clientSecret
The client secret of the checkout session. This can be used to initialize Stripe.js for your client-side implementation.
clientReferenceId
A unique string to reference the Checkout Session. This can be a customer ID, a cart ID, or similar, and can be used to reconcile the session with your internal systems.
customerEmail
Customer's email address provided to Stripe.
currency
^[A-Z]{3}$
Three-letter ISO currency code, in lowercase.
expiresAt
Timestamp at which the checkout session will expire.
Set of key-value pairs attached to the checkout session.
status
The status of the checkout session.
url
URL to show the checkout session.
cancelURL
Cancel URL.
successURL
Success URL.
returnURL
Return URL.
CreateStripeCustomerPortalSessionParams
configurationId
The ID of an existing configuration to use for this session, describing its functionality and features. If not specified, the session uses the default configuration.
See https://docs.stripe.com/api/customer_portal/sessions/create#create_portal_session-configuration
locale
The IETF language tag of the locale customer portal is displayed in. If blank or auto, the customer’s preferred_locales or browser’s locale is used.
See: https://docs.stripe.com/api/customer_portal/sessions/create#create_portal_session-locale
returnUrl
The URL to redirect the customer to after they have completed their requested actions.
See: https://docs.stripe.com/api/customer_portal/sessions/create#create_portal_session-return_url
CreditNoteOriginalInvoiceRef
type
Type of the invoice.
url
Link to the source document.
issuedAt
IssueAt reflects the time the document was issued.
number
(Serial) Number of the referenced document.
reason
Human readable description on why this reference is here or needs to be used.
description
Additional details about the document.
Currency
code
^[A-Z]{3}$ · required
The currency ISO code.
name
The currency name.
symbol
The currency symbol.
subunits
Subunit of the currency.
CurrencyCode
^[A-Z]{3}$
Three-letter ISO4217 currency code. Custom three-letter currency codes are also supported for convenience.
CustomInvoicingApp
id
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T… · required
A unique identifier for the resource.
name
Human-readable name for the resource. Between 1 and 256 characters.
createdAt
Timestamp of when the resource was created.
updatedAt
Timestamp of when the resource was last updated.
The marketplace listing that this installed app is based on.
status
Status of the app connection.
type
The app's type is CustomInvoicing.
enableDraftSyncHook
Enable draft.sync hook.
If the hook is not enabled, the invoice will be progressed to the next state automatically.
enableIssuingSyncHook
Enable issuing.sync hook.
If the hook is not enabled, the invoice will be progressed to the next state automatically.
description
Optional description of the resource. Maximum 1024 characters.
Additional metadata for the resource.
deletedAt
Timestamp of when the resource was permanently deleted.
CustomInvoicingAppReplaceUpdate
name
Human-readable name for the resource. Between 1 and 256 characters.
type
The app's type is CustomInvoicing.
enableDraftSyncHook
Enable draft.sync hook.
If the hook is not enabled, the invoice will be progressed to the next state automatically.
enableIssuingSyncHook
Enable issuing.sync hook.
If the hook is not enabled, the invoice will be progressed to the next state automatically.
description
Optional description of the resource. Maximum 1024 characters.
Additional metadata for the resource.
CustomInvoicingCustomerAppData
type
The app name.
The installed custom invoicing app this data belongs to.
id
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T…
The app ID. If not provided, it will use the global default for the app type.
Metadata to be used by the custom invoicing provider.
CustomInvoicingDraftSynchronizedRequest
The result of the synchronization.
CustomInvoicingFinalizedInvoicingRequest
invoiceNumber
If set the invoice's number will be set to this value.
sentToCustomerAt
If set the invoice's sent to customer at will be set to this value.
CustomInvoicingFinalizedPaymentRequest
externalId
If set the invoice's payment external ID will be set to this value.
CustomInvoicingFinalizedRequest
The result of the synchronization.
The result of the payment synchronization.
CustomInvoicingLineDiscountExternalIdMapping
lineDiscountId
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T… · required
The line discount ID.
externalId
The external ID (e.g. custom invoicing system's ID).
CustomInvoicingLineExternalIdMapping
lineId
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T… · required
The line ID.
externalId
The external ID (e.g. custom invoicing system's ID).
CustomInvoicingPaymentTrigger
Payment trigger to execute on a finalized invoice.
CustomInvoicingSyncResult
invoiceNumber
If set the invoice's number will be set to this value.
externalId
If set the invoice's invoicing external ID will be set to this value.
If set the invoice's line external IDs will be set to this value.
This can be used to reference the external system's entities in the invoice.
If set the invoice's line discount external IDs will be set to this value.
This can be used to reference the external system's entities in the invoice.
CustomInvoicingTaxConfig
code
Tax code.
The tax code should be interpreted by the custom invoicing provider.
CustomInvoicingUpdatePaymentStatusRequest
trigger
The trigger to be executed on the invoice.
CustomPlanInput
name
Human-readable name for the resource. Between 1 and 256 characters.
currency
^[A-Z]{3}$ · required
The currency code of the plan.
billingCadence
The default billing cadence for subscriptions using this plan. Defines how often customers are billed using ISO8601 duration format. Examples: "P1M" (monthly), "P3M" (quarterly), "P1Y" (annually).
The plan phase or pricing ramp allows changing a plan's rate cards over time as a subscription progresses. A phase switch occurs only at the end of a billing period, ensuring that a single subscription invoice will not include charges from different phase prices.
description
Optional description of the resource. Maximum 1024 characters.
Additional metadata for the resource.
Default pro-rating configuration for subscriptions using this plan.
Alignment configuration for the plan.
CustomSubscriptionChange
Timing configuration for the change, when the change should take effect. For changing a subscription, the accepted values depend on the subscription configuration.
The custom plan description which defines the Subscription.
billingAnchor
The billing anchor of the subscription. The provided date will be normalized according to the billing cadence to the nearest recurrence before start time. If not provided, the previous subscription billing anchor will be used.
CustomSubscriptionCreate
The custom plan description which defines the Subscription.
Timing configuration for the change, when the change should take effect. The default is immediate.
customerId
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T…
The ID of the customer. Provide either the key or ID. Has presedence over the key.
customerKey
The key of the customer. Provide either the key or ID.
billingAnchor
The billing anchor of the subscription. The provided date will be normalized according to the billing cadence to the nearest recurrence before start time. If not provided, the subscription start time will be used.
Customer
id
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T… · required
A unique identifier for the resource.
name
Human-readable name for the resource. Between 1 and 256 characters.
createdAt
Timestamp of when the resource was created.
updatedAt
Timestamp of when the resource was last updated.
Mapping to attribute metered usage to the customer
description
Optional description of the resource. Maximum 1024 characters.
Additional metadata for the resource.
deletedAt
Timestamp of when the resource was permanently deleted.
key
An optional unique key of the customer. Useful to reference the customer in external systems. For example, your database ID.
primaryEmail
The primary email address of the customer.
currency
^[A-Z]{3}$
Currency of the customer. Used for billing, tax and invoicing.
The billing address of the customer. Used for tax and invoicing.
currentSubscriptionId
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T…
The ID of the Subscription if the customer has one.
The subscriptions of the customer.
Only with the
subscriptions expand option.
Set of key-value pairs managed by the system. Cannot be modified by user.
CustomerAccess
Map of entitlements the customer has access to. The key is the feature key, the value is the entitlement value + the entitlement ID.
CustomerAppData
Decision Table
|Variant
|Matching Criteria
|type = object · type="stripe" · requires: stripeCustomerId
|type = object · type="sandbox"
|type = object · type="custom_invoicing"
type
The app name.
stripeCustomerId
The Stripe customer ID.
id
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T…
The app ID. If not provided, it will use the global default for the app type.
stripeDefaultPaymentMethodId
The Stripe default payment method ID.
A installed Stripe app object.
CustomerAppDataCreateOrUpdateItem
Decision Table
|Variant
|Matching Criteria
|type = object · type="stripe" · requires: stripeCustomerId
|type = object · type="sandbox"
|type = object · type="custom_invoicing"
type
The app name.
stripeCustomerId
The Stripe customer ID.
id
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T…
The app ID. If not provided, it will use the global default for the app type.
stripeDefaultPaymentMethodId
The Stripe default payment method ID.
CustomerAppDataPaginatedResponse
totalCount
The total number of items.
page
The page index.
pageSize
The maximum number of items per page.
The items in the current page.
CustomerCreate
name
Human-readable name for the resource. Between 1 and 256 characters.
Mapping to attribute metered usage to the customer
description
Optional description of the resource. Maximum 1024 characters.
Additional metadata for the resource.
key
An optional unique key of the customer. Useful to reference the customer in external systems. For example, your database ID.
primaryEmail
The primary email address of the customer.
currency
^[A-Z]{3}$
Currency of the customer. Used for billing, tax and invoicing.
The billing address of the customer. Used for tax and invoicing.
CustomerExpand
CustomerExpand specifies the parts of the customer to expand in the list output.
CustomerId
id
^[0-7][0-9A-HJKMNP-T… · required
ULID (Universally Unique Lexicographically Sortable Identifier).
CustomerPaginatedResponse
totalCount
The total number of items.
page
The page index.
pageSize
The maximum number of items per page.
The items in the current page.