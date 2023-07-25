The Zuplo Developer API, powered by Zuplo
Welcome to ZAPI - the Zuplo API where you can manage API keys, tunnels and more. To get your API key for this service login to portal.zuplo.com and navigate to your project Settings > Zuplo API Keys.
https://developer-api-main-8600723.zuplo.app
Set of operations available to handle deployments. You can learn more about deployments here.
Gets a deployment status
Gets the deployment status of your upload. Use the UUID of the uploaded sources as the
statusId.
path Parameters
accountNamerequiredstring
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
projectNamerequiredstring
The name of the project. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
statusIdrequiredstring
The UUID of the uploaded sources.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
statusstring
urlstring
stepsobject
buildResultobject
Lists deployments
Lists the deployments for the specified account and project.
path Parameters
accountNamerequiredstring
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
projectNamerequiredstring
The name of the project. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
dataobject[]
Upload deployment source
Creates a URL for uploading sources.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Request Body
accountNamestring
The name of the account
projectNamestring
The name of the project
branchNamestring
The name of the branch for deployment
Responses
uploadUrlstring
Get a deployment
Gets the specified deployment.
path Parameters
deploymentNamerequiredstring
The name of the deployment. You can find this in the Zuplo Portal under Settings > Environments.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
namestring
The name of the deployment. You can find this in the Zuplo Portal under Settings > Environments.
urlstring
labelstring
urlParameterstring
createdOnstring
updatedOnstring
loggingIdstring
accountNamestring
projectNamestring
statestring
messagestring
branchNamestring
environmentTypestring
Deletes a deployment
Deletes the specified deployment.
path Parameters
deploymentNamerequiredstring
The name of the deployment. You can find this in the Zuplo Portal under Settings > Environments.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
Re-deploy a deployment
Re-deploys the specified deployment so that it can pick up new environment variables or other configuration changes.
path Parameters
deploymentNamerequiredstring
The name of the deployment. You can find this in the Zuplo Portal under Settings > Environments.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
statusstring
List of endpoints available to perform operations on Tunnels.
Lists tunnels
Lists all tunnels belonging to this account.
path Parameters
accountNamerequiredstring
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
dataobject[]
limitintegeroptional
offsetintegeroptional
totalintegeroptional
Creates a tunnel
Creates a new tunnel for this account.
path Parameters
accountNamerequiredstring
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Request Body
idstring
namestring
A friendly name for the tunnel.
tokenstring
Set your TUNNEL_TOKEN to this value to connect to the tunnel.
Responses
idstring
namestring
A friendly name for the tunnel.
tokenstring
Set your TUNNEL_TOKEN to this value to connect to the tunnel.
Gets a tunnel
Returns the details for a tunnel, including the token used to connect to the tunnel.
path Parameters
accountNamerequiredstring
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
tunnelIdrequiredstring
The ID of the tunnel.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
idstring
namestring
A friendly name for the tunnel.
tokenstring
Set your TUNNEL_TOKEN to this value to connect to the tunnel.
Deletes a tunnel
Deletes a tunnel and any services that it has.
path Parameters
accountNamerequiredstring
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
tunnelIdrequiredstring
The ID of the tunnel.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
idstring
statusstring
messagestringoptional
detailsstringoptional
Rotates the token
Rotates the token used to connect to the tunnel.
path Parameters
accountNamerequiredstring
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
tunnelIdrequiredstring
The ID of the tunnel.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
idstring
namestring
A friendly name for the tunnel.
tokenstring
Set your TUNNEL_TOKEN to this value to connect to the tunnel.
Gets a teardown status
This endpoint returns the status of the deletion of the tunnel. Tearing down the tunnel is an asynchronous process so this endpoint allows you to poll the status.
path Parameters
accountNamerequiredstring
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
tunnelIdrequiredstring
The ID of the tunnel.
operationIdrequiredstring
The ID of the deletion operation.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
idstring
statusstring
messagestringoptional
detailsstringoptional
List of endpoints available to manage services for a given tunnel.
Gets a provisioning status
This endpoint returns the status of the services that the tunnel is currently configured for. Provisioning the services is an asynchronous process so this endpoint allows you to poll the status.
path Parameters
accountNamerequiredstring
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
tunnelIdrequiredstring
The ID of the tunnel.
operationIdrequiredstring
The ID of the operation.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
idstring
statusstring
messagestringoptional
detailsstringoptional
Gets a service configuration
This endpoint returns a snapshot of the services that the tunnel is currently configured for.
path Parameters
accountNamerequiredstring
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
tunnelIdrequiredstring
The ID of the tunnel.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
versioninteger
The version of this configuration format.
servicesobject[]
A list of services that the tunnel will connect to.
Configures tunnel services
This endpoint reads the request body and creates/updates/delete the services that the tunnel connects to.
path Parameters
accountNamerequiredstring
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
tunnelIdrequiredstring
The ID of the tunnel.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Request Body
versioninteger
The version of this configuration format.
servicesobject[]
A list of services that the tunnel will connect to.
Responses
idstring
statusstring
messagestringoptional
detailsstringoptional
Set of operations available to create and update environment variables. You can learn more about environment variables here.
Creates a variable
Creates a new environment variable in a branch for a given project.
path Parameters
accountNamerequiredstring
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
projectNamerequiredstring
The name of the project. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
branchNamerequiredstring
The name of the branch in your source control provider.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Request Body
namestring
The name of the variable. Must be named in SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE.
isSecretboolean
Whether the variable is a secret.
valuestring
The value of the variable.
Responses
branchstring
createdOnstring
When the item was created.
updatedOnstring
When the item was last updated.
namestring
The name of the variable. Must be named in SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE.
isSecretboolean
Whether the variable is a secret.
valuestring
The value of the variable.
Updates a variable
Update the value of a variable in a branch for a given project.
path Parameters
accountNamerequiredstring
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
projectNamerequiredstring
The name of the project. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
branchNamerequiredstring
The name of the branch in your source control provider.
variableNamerequiredstring
The name of the environment variable.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Request Body
valuestringoptional
The value of the variable.
Responses
branchstring
createdOnstring
When the item was created.
updatedOnstring
When the item was last updated.
namestring
The name of the variable. Must be named in SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE.
isSecretboolean
Whether the variable is a secret.
valuestring
The value of the variable.
A Bucket is an object representing a group of API key consumers for a given account. This section includes a group of endpoints available to perform CRUD operations on a bucket. You can learn more about buckets here.
Lists buckets
Lists all buckets belonging to this account.
path Parameters
accountNamerequiredstring
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
dataobject[]
limitintegeroptional
offsetintegeroptional
totalintegeroptional
Creates a bucket
Creates a new bucket for this account.
path Parameters
accountNamerequiredstring
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Request Body
namestring
A friendly name for the bucket.
descriptionstringoptional
A description of the bucket.
tagsobjectoptional
Key value pairs to associate with the bucket.
Responses
createdOnstring
When the item was created.
updatedOnstring
When the item was last updated.
idstring
namestring
A friendly name for the bucket.
isRetrievablebooleanoptional
Whether the API keys stored in the bucket are retrievable
descriptionstringoptional
A description of the bucket.
tagsobjectoptional
Key value pairs to associate with the bucket.
Gets a bucket
Returns the details for a bucket, including the token used to connect to the bucket.
path Parameters
accountNamerequiredstring
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
bucketNamerequiredstring
The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
createdOnstring
When the item was created.
updatedOnstring
When the item was last updated.
idstring
namestring
A friendly name for the bucket.
isRetrievablebooleanoptional
Whether the API keys stored in the bucket are retrievable
descriptionstringoptional
A description of the bucket.
tagsobjectoptional
Key value pairs to associate with the bucket.
Deletes a bucket
Deletes a bucket and any related resources
path Parameters
accountNamerequiredstring
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
bucketNamerequiredstring
The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
Updates a bucket
Updates a bucket, and returns the updated value.
path Parameters
accountNamerequiredstring
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
bucketNamerequiredstring
The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Request Body
descriptionstringoptional
A description of the bucket.
tagsobjectoptional
Key value pairs to associate with the bucket.
Responses
createdOnstring
When the item was created.
updatedOnstring
When the item was last updated.
idstring
namestring
A friendly name for the bucket.
isRetrievablebooleanoptional
Whether the API keys stored in the bucket are retrievable
descriptionstringoptional
A description of the bucket.
tagsobjectoptional
Key value pairs to associate with the bucket.
A Consumer is an object representing a group of API keys in a given bucket. This section includes a group of endpoints available to perform CRUD operations on a consumer. You can learn more about consumers here.
Lists consumers
Lists all consumers belonging to this account.
path Parameters
accountNamerequiredstring
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
bucketNamerequiredstring
The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
query Parameters
limitrequiredinteger
The maximum number of entries to return. If the value exceeds the maximum, then the maximum value will be used. Default: 1000
offsetrequiredinteger
The offset of the first item returned in the collection. Default: 0
include-api-keysboolean
Include the api key data in the response.
include-manager-invitesboolean
Include the manager invites data in the response.
include-managersboolean
Include the manager's data in the response.
key-formatstring
The format of the key to return.
none: Key is completely hidden.
visible: Key is completely visible.
masked: Part of key suffix is visible.
manager-emailstring
Filter by email address of key manager.
tagstring
Query by tag. Example usage is
tag.account=foo, where
accountis the name of the tag property and
foois the value.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
dataobject[]
limitintegeroptional
offsetintegeroptional
totalintegeroptional
Creates a consumer
Creates a new consumer for this account.
path Parameters
accountNamerequiredstring
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
bucketNamerequiredstring
The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
query Parameters
with-api-keyboolean
If an API key should be created with the consumer.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Request Body
namestring
A friendly name for the consumer. This name is used as the default user.sub property in the API Key Authentication policy.
managersoptional
Email addresses of the managers to invite or a list of managers (with subs) to add to the consumer.
descriptionstringoptional
A description of the consumer.
tagsobjectoptional
Key value pairs to associate with the consumer.
metadataobjectoptional
Generic metadata associated with the consumer.
Responses
createdOnstring
When the item was created.
updatedOnstring
When the item was last updated.
idstring
namestring
A friendly name for the consumer. This name is used as the default user.sub property in the API Key Authentication policy.
descriptionstringoptional
A description of the consumer.
tagsobjectoptional
Key value pairs to associate with the consumer.
metadataobjectoptional
Generic metadata associated with the consumer.
Gets a consumer
Gets a consumer given a bucket name and consumer name.
path Parameters
accountNamerequiredstring
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
bucketNamerequiredstring
The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
consumerNamerequiredstring
The name of the consumer.
query Parameters
include-api-keysboolean
Include the api key data in the response.
key-formatstring
The format of the key to return.
none: Key is completely hidden.
visible: Key is completely visible.
masked: Part of key suffix is visible.
include-managersboolean
Include the manager's data in the response.
include-manager-invitesboolean
Include the manager invites data in the response.
tagstring
Query by tag. Example usage is
tag.account=foo, where
accountis the name of the tag property and
foois the value.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
createdOnstring
When the item was created.
updatedOnstring
When the item was last updated.
idstring
namestring
A friendly name for the consumer. This name is used as the default user.sub property in the API Key Authentication policy.
descriptionstringoptional
A description of the consumer.
tagsobjectoptional
Key value pairs to associate with the consumer.
metadataobjectoptional
Generic metadata associated with the consumer.
Deletes a consumer
Deletes a consumer and any related resources
path Parameters
accountNamerequiredstring
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
bucketNamerequiredstring
The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
consumerNamerequiredstring
The name of the consumer.
query Parameters
tagstring
Query by tag. Example usage is
tag.account=foo, where
accountis the name of the tag property and
foois the value.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
Updates a consumer
Update the consumer with the matching consumer name.
path Parameters
accountNamerequiredstring
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
bucketNamerequiredstring
The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
consumerNamerequiredstring
The name of the consumer.
query Parameters
tagstring
Query by tag. Example usage is
tag.account=foo, where
accountis the name of the tag property and
foois the value.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Request Body
descriptionstringoptional
A description of the consumer.
tagsobjectoptional
Key value pairs to associate with the consumer.
metadataobjectoptional
Generic metadata associated with the consumer.
Responses
createdOnstring
When the item was created.
updatedOnstring
When the item was last updated.
idstring
namestring
A friendly name for the consumer. This name is used as the default user.sub property in the API Key Authentication policy.
descriptionstringoptional
A description of the consumer.
tagsobjectoptional
Key value pairs to associate with the consumer.
metadataobjectoptional
Generic metadata associated with the consumer.
Roll consumer keys
Set expiration for keys with no expiration date and creates a new key.
path Parameters
accountNamerequiredstring
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
bucketNamerequiredstring
The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
consumerNamerequiredstring
The name of the consumer.
query Parameters
tagstring
Query by tag. Example usage is
tag.account=foo, where
accountis the name of the tag property and
foois the value.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Request Body
expiresOnstring
When the item will expire.
Responses
This is an object representing an API key. This section includes a list of endpoints to perform CRUD operations on an API key. You can learn more about API keys here.
Lists keys
Lists all keys for this consumer.
path Parameters
accountNamerequiredstring
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
bucketNamerequiredstring
The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
consumerNamerequiredstring
The name of the consumer.
query Parameters
limitrequiredinteger
The maximum number of entries to return. If the value exceeds the maximum, then the maximum value will be used. Default: 1000
offsetrequiredinteger
The offset of the first item returned in the collection. Default: 0
key-formatstring
The format of the key to return.
none: Key is completely hidden.
visible: Key is completely visible.
masked: Part of key suffix is visible.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
dataobject[]
limitintegeroptional
offsetintegeroptional
totalintegeroptional
Creates an API key
Creates a new API key for this consumer. New API keys will automatically have API Key Leak Detection enabled.
path Parameters
accountNamerequiredstring
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
bucketNamerequiredstring
The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
consumerNamerequiredstring
The name of the consumer.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Request Body
expiresOnstringoptional
When the key expires.
descriptionstringoptional
The description of the api key.
keystringoptional
The API key's value. You can use this parameter to override Zuplo's default key format, but this is not recommended as you will lose our API Key Leak Detection
Responses
createdOnstring
When the item was created.
updatedOnstring
When the item was last updated.
idstring
expiresOnstringoptional
When the key expires.
descriptionstringoptional
The description of the api key.
keystringoptional
The API key's value. You can use this parameter to override Zuplo's default key format, but this is not recommended as you will lose our API Key Leak Detection
Creates multiple API keys
Creates multiple new API keys for this consumer.
path Parameters
accountNamerequiredstring
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
bucketNamerequiredstring
The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
consumerNamerequiredstring
The name of the consumer.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Request Body
expiresOnstringoptional
When the key expires.
descriptionstringoptional
The description of the api key.
keystringoptional
The API key's value. You can use this parameter to override Zuplo's default key format, but this is not recommended as you will lose our API Key Leak Detection
Responses
dataobject[]
limitintegeroptional
offsetintegeroptional
totalintegeroptional
Gets an API key
Retrieves an API key for this consumer.
path Parameters
accountNamerequiredstring
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
bucketNamerequiredstring
The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
consumerNamerequiredstring
The name of the consumer.
keyIdrequiredstring
The key id.
query Parameters
key-formatstring
The format of the key to return.
none: Key is completely hidden.
visible: Key is completely visible.
masked: Part of key suffix is visible.
tagstring
Query by tag. Example usage is
tag.account=foo, where
accountis the name of the tag property and
foois the value.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
createdOnstring
When the item was created.
updatedOnstring
When the item was last updated.
idstring
expiresOnstringoptional
When the key expires.
descriptionstringoptional
The description of the api key.
keystringoptional
The API key's value. You can use this parameter to override Zuplo's default key format, but this is not recommended as you will lose our API Key Leak Detection
Deletes an API key
Deletes an API key for this consumer.
path Parameters
accountNamerequiredstring
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
bucketNamerequiredstring
The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
consumerNamerequiredstring
The name of the consumer.
keyIdrequiredstring
The key id.
query Parameters
tagstring
Query by tag. Example usage is
tag.account=foo, where
accountis the name of the tag property and
foois the value.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
Updates an API key
Updates an API key for this consumer.
path Parameters
accountNamerequiredstring
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
bucketNamerequiredstring
The name of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates a bucket for your project. You can find it in youe Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
consumerNamerequiredstring
The name of the consumer.
keyIdrequiredstring
The key id.
query Parameters
tagstring
Query by tag. Example usage is
tag.account=foo, where
accountis the name of the tag property and
foois the value.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Request Body
expiresOnstringoptional
When the key expires.
descriptionstringoptional
The description of the api key.
keystringoptional
The API key's value. You can use this parameter to override Zuplo's default key format, but this is not recommended as you will lose our API Key Leak Detection
Responses
createdOnstring
When the item was created.
updatedOnstring
When the item was last updated.
idstring
expiresOnstringoptional
When the key expires.
descriptionstringoptional
The description of the api key.
keystringoptional
The API key's value. You can use this parameter to override Zuplo's default key format, but this is not recommended as you will lose our API Key Leak Detection
Lists metering buckets
Lists all buckets belonging to this account.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
dataobject[]
limitintegeroptional
offsetintegeroptional
totalintegeroptional
Creates a bucket
Creates a new bucket for this account.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
createdOnstring
When the item was created.
updatedOnstring
When the item was last updated.
idstring
Gets a bucket
Returns the details for a bucket.
path Parameters
bucketIdrequiredstring
The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
createdOnstring
When the item was created.
updatedOnstring
When the item was last updated.
idstring
Deletes a bucket
Deletes a bucket and any related resources
path Parameters
bucketIdrequiredstring
The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
Lists plans
Lists all plans belonging to this bucket.
path Parameters
bucketIdrequiredstring
The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
dataobject[]
limitintegeroptional
offsetintegeroptional
totalintegeroptional
Creates a plan
Creates a new plan for this bucket.
path Parameters
bucketIdrequiredstring
The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Request Body
labelstring
planExternalIdstring
metersobject
trialDaysintegeroptional
trialEndStatusstringoptional
isTrialCollectPaymentbooleanoptional
Responses
createdOnstring
When the item was created.
updatedOnstring
When the item was last updated.
idstring
hasSubscriptionsboolean
labelstring
planExternalIdstring
metersobject
trialDaysintegeroptional
trialEndStatusstringoptional
isTrialCollectPaymentbooleanoptional
Gets a plan
Returns the details for a plan.
path Parameters
bucketIdrequiredstring
The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.
planIdrequiredstring
The id of the plan.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
createdOnstring
When the item was created.
updatedOnstring
When the item was last updated.
idstring
hasSubscriptionsboolean
labelstring
planExternalIdstring
metersobject
trialDaysintegeroptional
trialEndStatusstringoptional
isTrialCollectPaymentbooleanoptional
Deletes a plan
Deletes a plan (if there are no associated subscriptions)
path Parameters
bucketIdrequiredstring
The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.
planIdrequiredstring
The id of the plan.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
Updates a plan
Update the details for a plan
path Parameters
bucketIdrequiredstring
The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.
planIdrequiredstring
The id of the plan.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Request Body
labelstringoptional
planExternalIdstringoptional
metersobjectoptional
trialDaysintegeroptional
trialEndStatusstringoptional
isTrialCollectPaymentbooleanoptional
Responses
createdOnstring
When the item was created.
updatedOnstring
When the item was last updated.
idstring
hasSubscriptionsboolean
labelstring
planExternalIdstring
metersobject
trialDaysintegeroptional
trialEndStatusstringoptional
isTrialCollectPaymentbooleanoptional
Lists subscriptions
Lists all subscriptions belonging to this bucket.
path Parameters
bucketIdrequiredstring
The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
dataobject[]
limitintegeroptional
offsetintegeroptional
totalintegeroptional
Creates a subscription
Creates a new subscription for this bucket.
path Parameters
bucketIdrequiredstring
The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Request Body
planIdsstring[]
planExternalIdsstring[]
statusstring
typestring
renewalStrategystring
regionstring
customerKeystring
subscriptionExternalIdstring
customerExternalIdstring
quotaResetAnchorstringoptional
metadataobjectoptional
trialEndStatusstringoptional
trialEndDatestringoptional
trialStartDatestringoptional
Responses
createdOnstring
When the item was created.
updatedOnstring
When the item was last updated.
idstring
planIdsstring[]
planExternalIdsstring[]
statusstring
typestring
renewalStrategystring
regionstring
customerKeystring
subscriptionExternalIdstring
customerExternalIdstring
quotaResetAnchorstringoptional
metadataobjectoptional
trialEndStatusstringoptional
trialEndDatestringoptional
trialStartDatestringoptional
Gets a subscription
Returns the details for a subscription.
path Parameters
bucketIdrequiredstring
The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.
subscriptionIdrequiredstring
The id of the subscription.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
createdOnstring
When the item was created.
updatedOnstring
When the item was last updated.
idstring
planIdsstring[]
planExternalIdsstring[]
statusstring
typestring
renewalStrategystring
regionstring
customerKeystring
subscriptionExternalIdstring
customerExternalIdstring
quotaResetAnchorstringoptional
metadataobjectoptional
trialEndStatusstringoptional
trialEndDatestringoptional
trialStartDatestringoptional
Deletes a subscription
Deletes a subscription and any related resources
path Parameters
bucketIdrequiredstring
The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.
subscriptionIdrequiredstring
The id of the subscription.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
Updates a subscription
Updates the subscription for this bucket.
path Parameters
bucketIdrequiredstring
The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.
subscriptionIdrequiredstring
The id of the subscription.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Request Body
planExternalIdsstring[]optional
statusstringoptional
proratenumberoptional
metadataobjectoptional
trialEndDatestringoptional
Responses
createdOnstring
When the item was created.
updatedOnstring
When the item was last updated.
idstring
planIdsstring[]
planExternalIdsstring[]
statusstring
typestring
renewalStrategystring
regionstring
customerKeystring
subscriptionExternalIdstring
customerExternalIdstring
quotaResetAnchorstringoptional
metadataobjectoptional
trialEndStatusstringoptional
trialEndDatestringoptional
trialStartDatestringoptional
Get quotas
Get the quotas for this subscription
path Parameters
bucketIdrequiredstring
The id of the bucket. Zuplo automatically creates buckets for your project. You can find it in your Zuplo Portal under the Settings tab for your project.
subscriptionIdrequiredstring
The id of the subscription.
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
Who Am I
Returns basic information about the caller (using the api key)
Headers
Authorizationrequiredstring
The
Authorizationheader is used to authenticate with the API using your API key. Value is of the format
Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE.
Responses
accountstring