Zuplo CLI
Zuplo CLI: Mtls Certificates Create
Creates a new mTLS certificate for a project
Code
zuplo mtls-certificates create --help
zuplo mtls-certificates create
Options
--name
The name of the certificate (alphanumeric with underscores)
Code
zuplo mtls-certificates create --name <value>
Type:
string
--cert
Path to the PEM-encoded certificate file
Code
zuplo mtls-certificates create --cert <value>
Type:
string
--key
Path to the PEM-encoded private key file
Code
zuplo mtls-certificates create --key <value>
Type:
string
--account
The account name
Code
zuplo mtls-certificates create --account <value>
Type:
string
--project
The project name
Code
zuplo mtls-certificates create --project <value>
Type:
string
--environment
Environments where the certificate should be enabled (can be repeated: --environment development --environment production)
Code
zuplo mtls-certificates create --environment <number>
Type:
arrayChoices:
development, preview, production
Global options
The following global options are available for all commands:
Last modified on