Zuplo CLI: Mtls Certificates Create

Creates a new mTLS certificate for a project
zuplo mtls-certificates create --help
zuplo mtls-certificates create

Options

--name

The name of the certificate (alphanumeric with underscores)

zuplo mtls-certificates create --name <value>
Type: string

--cert

Path to the PEM-encoded certificate file

zuplo mtls-certificates create --cert <value>
Type: string

--key

Path to the PEM-encoded private key file

zuplo mtls-certificates create --key <value>
Type: string

--account

The account name

zuplo mtls-certificates create --account <value>
Type: string

--project

The project name

zuplo mtls-certificates create --project <value>
Type: string

--environment

Environments where the certificate should be enabled (can be repeated: --environment development --environment production)

zuplo mtls-certificates create --environment <number>
Type: arrayChoices: development, preview, production

Global options

The following global options are available for all commands:

