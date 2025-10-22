Zuplo CLI
Zuplo CLI: Mtls Certificates Describe
Describes an mTLS certificate
Code
zuplo mtls-certificates describe --help
zuplo mtls-certificates describe
Options
--cert-id
The ID of the certificate to describe
Code
zuplo mtls-certificates describe --cert-id <value>
Type:
string
--account
The account name
Code
zuplo mtls-certificates describe --account <value>
Type:
string
--project
The project name
Code
zuplo mtls-certificates describe --project <value>
Type:
string
Global options
The following global options are available for all commands:
