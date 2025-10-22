Zuplo CLI Zuplo CLI: Mtls Certificates Describe

Describes an mTLS certificate Terminal Code zuplo mtls-certificates describe --help zuplo mtls-certificates describe Options -- cert-id The ID of the certificate to describe Terminal Code zuplo mtls-certificates describe --cert-id < valu e > Type: string -- account The account name Terminal Code zuplo mtls-certificates describe --account < valu e > Type: string -- project The project name Terminal Code zuplo mtls-certificates describe --project < valu e > Type: string

Global options

The following global options are available for all commands: