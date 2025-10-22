Zuplo
Zuplo CLI

Zuplo CLI: Mtls Certificates Describe

Describes an mTLS certificate
TerminalCode
zuplo mtls-certificates describe --help
zuplo mtls-certificates describe

Options

--cert-id

The ID of the certificate to describe

TerminalCode
zuplo mtls-certificates describe --cert-id <value>
Type: string

--account

The account name

TerminalCode
zuplo mtls-certificates describe --account <value>
Type: string

--project

The project name

TerminalCode
zuplo mtls-certificates describe --project <value>
Type: string

Global options

The following global options are available for all commands:

