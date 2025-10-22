Zuplo CLI: Mtls Certificates Update

Zuplo CLI

Updates the environment settings for an mTLS certificate Terminal Code zuplo mtls-certificates update --help zuplo mtls-certificates update Options -- cert-id The ID of the certificate to update Terminal Code zuplo mtls-certificates update --cert-id < valu e > Type: string -- account The account name Terminal Code zuplo mtls-certificates update --account < valu e > Type: string -- project The project name Terminal Code zuplo mtls-certificates update --project < valu e > Type: string -- environment Environments where the certificate should be enabled (can be repeated: --environment development --environment production) Terminal Code zuplo mtls-certificates update --environment < numbe r > Type: array Choices: development, preview, production

Global options

The following global options are available for all commands: