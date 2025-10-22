Zuplo
Zuplo CLI

Zuplo CLI: Mtls Certificates Update

Updates the environment settings for an mTLS certificate
TerminalCode
zuplo mtls-certificates update --help
zuplo mtls-certificates update

Options

--cert-id

The ID of the certificate to update

TerminalCode
zuplo mtls-certificates update --cert-id <value>
Type: string

--account

The account name

TerminalCode
zuplo mtls-certificates update --account <value>
Type: string

--project

The project name

TerminalCode
zuplo mtls-certificates update --project <value>
Type: string

--environment

Environments where the certificate should be enabled (can be repeated: --environment development --environment production)

TerminalCode
zuplo mtls-certificates update --environment <number>
Type: arrayChoices: development, preview, production

Global options

The following global options are available for all commands:

Last modified on
mtls-certificates listopenapi convert