Zuplo CLI: Mtls Certificates Update
Updates the environment settings for an mTLS certificate
Code
zuplo mtls-certificates update --help
zuplo mtls-certificates update
Options
--cert-id
The ID of the certificate to update
Code
zuplo mtls-certificates update --cert-id <value>
Type:
string
--account
The account name
Code
zuplo mtls-certificates update --account <value>
Type:
string
--project
The project name
Code
zuplo mtls-certificates update --project <value>
Type:
string
--environment
Environments where the certificate should be enabled (can be repeated: --environment development --environment production)
Code
zuplo mtls-certificates update --environment <number>
Type:
arrayChoices:
development, preview, production
Global options
The following global options are available for all commands:
