This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.

Theme Customization

Dev Portal provides a flexible theming system that allows you to customize the look and feel of your documentation site. The theme configuration is set in your zudoku.config.ts file under the theme property, which supports both light and dark modes:

{
  theme: {
    light: {
      // Light theme variables
    },
    dark: {
      // Dark theme variables
    }
  }
}
Color Formats

The theme system supports two color formats:

  • Hexadecimal colors (e.g., #ffffff)
  • HSLA values (e.g., 215.4 16.3% 46.9%)

Available Variables

Here's the complete list of variables you can customize in your theme:

Base Colors

  • background: Default background color of body
  • foreground: Default text color

Muted Elements

  • muted: Background color for muted elements like TabsList, Skeleton, and Switch
  • mutedForeground: Text color for muted elements

Card Elements

  • card: Background color for Card components
  • cardForeground: Text color for card content

Popover Elements

  • popover: Background color for popovers like DropdownMenu, HoverCard, Popover
  • popoverForeground: Text color for popover content

Borders

  • border: Default border color
  • input: Border color for form elements like Input, Select, Textarea

Primary Colors

  • primary: Primary color for elements like Button
  • primaryForeground: Text color for primary elements

Secondary Colors

  • secondary: Secondary color for elements like Button variant="secondary"
  • secondaryForeground: Text color for secondary elements

Accent Colors

  • accent: Used for hover effects on interactive elements like DropdownMenuItem, SelectItem
  • accentForeground: Text color for accented elements

Destructive Colors

  • destructive: Used for destructive actions like Button variant="destructive"
  • destructiveForeground: Text color for destructive elements

Focus Ring

  • ring: Color used for focus rings

Border Radius

  • radius: Border radius for cards, inputs, and buttons in rem

Example Configuration

Here's an example of how to customize the theme in your zudoku.config.ts:

export default {
  theme: {
    light: {
      background: "0 0% 100%",
      foreground: "222.2 47.4% 11.2%",
      primary: "222.2 47.4% 11.2%",
      // ... other variables
    },
    dark: {
      background: "222.2 84% 4.9%",
      foreground: "210 40% 98%",
      primary: "210 40% 98%",
      // ... other variables
    },
  },
};
