This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.

​Theme Customization

Dev Portal provides a flexible theming system that allows you to customize the look and feel of your documentation site. The theme configuration is set in your zudoku.config.ts file under the theme property, which supports both light and dark modes:

{ theme: { light: { // Light theme variables }, dark: { // Dark theme variables } } } typescript

​Color Formats

The theme system supports two color formats:

Hexadecimal colors (e.g., #ffffff )

) HSLA values (e.g., 215.4 16.3% 46.9% )

​Available Variables

Here's the complete list of variables you can customize in your theme:

​Base Colors

background : Default background color of body

: Default background color of foreground : Default text color

​Muted Elements

muted : Background color for muted elements like TabsList , Skeleton , and Switch

: Background color for muted elements like , , and mutedForeground : Text color for muted elements

​Card Elements

card : Background color for Card components

: Background color for components cardForeground : Text color for card content

​Popover Elements

popover : Background color for popovers like DropdownMenu , HoverCard , Popover

: Background color for popovers like , , popoverForeground : Text color for popover content

border : Default border color

: Default border color input : Border color for form elements like Input , Select , Textarea

​Primary Colors

primary : Primary color for elements like Button

: Primary color for elements like primaryForeground : Text color for primary elements

​Secondary Colors

secondary : Secondary color for elements like Button variant="secondary"

: Secondary color for elements like secondaryForeground : Text color for secondary elements

​Accent Colors

accent : Used for hover effects on interactive elements like DropdownMenuItem , SelectItem

: Used for hover effects on interactive elements like , accentForeground : Text color for accented elements

​Destructive Colors

destructive : Used for destructive actions like Button variant="destructive"

: Used for destructive actions like destructiveForeground : Text color for destructive elements

​Focus Ring

ring : Color used for focus rings

​Border Radius

radius : Border radius for cards, inputs, and buttons in rem

​Example Configuration

Here's an example of how to customize the theme in your zudoku.config.ts :