Customization
Custom Theme
This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.
Theme Customization
Dev Portal provides a flexible theming system that allows you to customize the look and feel of your documentation site. The theme configuration is set in your
zudoku.config.ts file under the
theme property, which supports both light and dark modes:
{ theme: { light: { // Light theme variables }, dark: { // Dark theme variables } } }typescript
Color Formats
The theme system supports two color formats:
- Hexadecimal colors (e.g.,
#ffffff)
- HSLA values (e.g.,
215.4 16.3% 46.9%)
Available Variables
Here's the complete list of variables you can customize in your theme:
Base Colors
background: Default background color of
body
foreground: Default text color
Muted Elements
muted: Background color for muted elements like
TabsList,
Skeleton, and
Switch
mutedForeground: Text color for muted elements
Card Elements
card: Background color for
Cardcomponents
cardForeground: Text color for card content
Popover Elements
popover: Background color for popovers like
DropdownMenu,
HoverCard,
Popover
popoverForeground: Text color for popover content
Borders
border: Default border color
input: Border color for form elements like
Input,
Select,
Textarea
Primary Colors
primary: Primary color for elements like
Button
primaryForeground: Text color for primary elements
Secondary Colors
secondary: Secondary color for elements like
Button variant="secondary"
secondaryForeground: Text color for secondary elements
Accent Colors
accent: Used for hover effects on interactive elements like
DropdownMenuItem,
SelectItem
accentForeground: Text color for accented elements
Destructive Colors
destructive: Used for destructive actions like
Button variant="destructive"
destructiveForeground: Text color for destructive elements
Focus Ring
ring: Color used for focus rings
Border Radius
radius: Border radius for cards, inputs, and buttons in
rem
Example Configuration
Here's an example of how to customize the theme in your
zudoku.config.ts:
export default { theme: { light: { background: "0 0% 100%", foreground: "222.2 47.4% 11.2%", primary: "222.2 47.4% 11.2%", // ... other variables }, dark: { background: "222.2 84% 4.9%", foreground: "210 40% 98%", primary: "210 40% 98%", // ... other variables }, }, };typescript