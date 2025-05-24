Quickstart

This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.

The recommended way to get started with Dev Portal is to use the create-zudoku-app CLI tool. This tool will scaffold a new Dev Portal site for you to customize and build upon.

Prerequisites

Node.js at least v22.7.0 (or >=20.19 will work as well)

Getting Started