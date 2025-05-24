Quickstart
This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.
The recommended way to get started with Dev Portal is to use the
create-zudoku-app CLI tool. This tool will scaffold a new Dev Portal site for you to customize and build upon.
Prerequisites
Node.js at least
v22.7.0 (or
>=20.19 will work as well)
Getting Started
-
Create a new Dev Portal app by running:bash
npm create zudoku-app@latest
-
Change into your just created directory with
cd zudoku-app
-
Start the development server:bash
npm run dev
Your Dev Portal site is now running locally! Next, commit your changes and deploy the site to your preferred hosting provider.