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AI Gateway Model Routing (v2) Policy

The AI Gateway Model Routing (v2) policy selects models with either a curated allowList or an open-but-filtered blockList . Allow-list entries accept the string shorthand "provider/model" or an object with main , backup , fallbackTimeoutSeconds , and quotaFallback ; entry zero is the default when a curated request omits model , while block-list mode requires every request to name a model.

Request model references split on the first slash, match provider and model case-insensitively, and preserve configured casing upstream. Clients may send a bare model name: curated rules resolve a unique allow-list match, while open rules default to OpenAI except on Anthropic-native Messages routes. Bodyless Responses management operations need curated or custom routing because block-list mode has no default. Retry backups apply to translated Chat Completions and Embeddings, not native pass-through routes; quota fallbacks remain independent and fallbacks do not chain.

Custom inbound policies can inspect AIGatewayModels.load(context) and call AIGatewayModelRouting.set(context, routing) to select the same target without attaching the built-in policy. This policy is in beta.

Beta This policy is in beta. You can use it today, but it may change in non-backward compatible ways before the final release.

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

Code Code { "name" : "my-ai-gateway-model-routing-v2-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "ai-gateway-model-routing-v2-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "AIGatewayModelRoutingV2InboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "models" : {} } } }

Policy Configuration

name <string> - The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.

- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes. policyType <string> - The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be ai-gateway-model-routing-v2-inbound .

- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be . handler.export <string> - The name of the exported type. Value should be AIGatewayModelRoutingV2InboundPolicy .

- The name of the exported type. Value should be . handler.module <string> - The module containing the policy. Value should be $import(@zuplo/runtime) .

- The module containing the policy. Value should be . handler.options <object> - The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.

Policy Options

The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.

models (required) <object> - Declarative model-routing rules, grouped by AI Gateway capability. completions <undefined> - Rules for chat completions, Responses, and Anthropic Messages requests. embeddings <undefined> - Rules for embedding requests.

- Declarative model-routing rules, grouped by AI Gateway capability.

Using the Policy

AI Gateway Model Routing (v2) Policy

The AI Gateway Model Routing (v2) policy applies declarative allow or block rules to AI requests. Configured targets use provider/model form and split on the first slash, so provider-specific model IDs can contain additional slashes.

Configuration

Set a non-empty models object containing completions , embeddings , or both. Each capability uses exactly one mode:

allowList is curated mode. Only listed main models are accepted, entry 0 is the default when the request omits model , and entries can include backup , fallbackTimeoutSeconds , and quotaFallback .

is curated mode. Only listed models are accepted, entry 0 is the default when the request omits , and entries can include , , and . blockList is open-but-filtered mode. Any unblocked target can be requested, but every request must include model ; this mode has no defaults or fallbacks.

Because Responses management operations such as GET /v1/responses/{id} and DELETE /v1/responses/{id} have no request body, attach curated allowList rules (or a custom routing policy that supplies an OpenAI selection) to those operations. A blockList policy cannot select credentials for a bodyless request because that mode intentionally has no default.

An allow-list entry can be a string shorthand or a full target object:

Code Code { "name" : "ai-gateway-model-routing-v2-inbound" , "policyType" : "ai-gateway-model-routing-v2" , "handler" : { "export" : "AIGatewayModelRoutingV2InboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "models" : { "completions" : { "allowList" : [ "openai/gpt-5" , { "main" : "anthropic/claude-sonnet-4-6" , "backup" : "openai/gpt-5-mini" , "fallbackTimeoutSeconds" : 30 , "quotaFallback" : "anthropic/claude-haiku-4-5" } ] }, "embeddings" : { "blockList" : [ "openai/legacy-embedding-model" ] } } } } }

The first slash separates the provider from the model. Model IDs may contain additional slashes, such as my-fireworks/accounts/fireworks/models/llama-v3 . Provider and model matching is case-insensitive. In curated mode the configured casing is preserved when the request is sent upstream.

Request behavior

Clients can send a bare model name or provider/model . In curated mode, a bare name selects the one allow-list main with that model name; an ambiguous name receives a 400 response asking for provider/model . In block-list mode, bare Chat Completions and Embeddings models use OpenAI, while native Messages and Responses models use Anthropic and OpenAI respectively.

/v1/embeddings uses the embeddings rules; Chat Completions, Responses, and Anthropic Messages use completions rules. A request containing / is treated as provider/model , so model IDs containing slashes must include their provider.

The pass-through routes are provider-native: /v1/messages accepts Anthropic targets and /v1/responses accepts OpenAI targets. A request that explicitly selects the wrong provider receives a 400 response. An incompatible entry-0 default is a policy configuration error.

Fallback behavior

When backup is configured, the gateway fails over after a retryable error or after fallbackTimeoutSeconds (60 seconds by default). The timeout must be from 1 through 300 seconds. quotaFallback independently selects another model after a usage-limit-exceeded signal. Fallbacks do not chain through another allow-list entry.

Retry and timeout backups apply to translated Chat Completions and Embeddings requests. Native /v1/messages and /v1/responses requests are passed through without retrying a backup ; AIGatewayModelRouting.set still validates every configured target and credential eagerly. A same-native-provider quotaFallback can still serve those routes after a usage-limit-exceeded signal.

Write your own routing policy

Everything this policy does is built on two public primitives, so a custom inbound policy can replace it entirely. The policy's job is to collapse its allow list to one winning target and store it; custom code makes the same call with whatever logic it wants:

AIGatewayModels.load(context) returns the cached provider catalog, including each model's capability, status, and per-token pricing.

returns the cached provider catalog, including each model's capability, status, and per-token pricing. AIGatewayModelRouting.set(context, routing) validates the routing, resolves provider credentials internally, and stores the selection that the AI Gateway handler consumes.

A per-capability target is the same AIGatewayRouteTarget shape used by allowList entries: a "provider/model" string, or an object with main and optional backup , fallbackTimeoutSeconds , and quotaFallback .

Code Code import { AIGatewayModelRouting, AIGatewayModels, type ZuploContext, type ZuploRequest, } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function routeModel ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { const providers = await AIGatewayModels. load (context); const openAI = providers. find (( provider ) => provider.name === "openai" ); const model = openAI?.models. find ( ( candidate ) => candidate.capability === "completions" && candidate.status === "active" , ); if ( ! model) { throw new Error ( "No active OpenAI completions model is available" ); } await AIGatewayModelRouting. set (context, { completions: { main: `openai/${ model . model }` , backup: "anthropic/claude-sonnet-4-6" , fallbackTimeoutSeconds: 30 , }, }); return request; }

Attach the module as an ordinary inbound policy on the AI Gateway route instead of (or before) the built-in model-routing policy:

Code Code { "name" : "my-model-routing-inbound" , "policyType" : "custom-code-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "default" , "module" : "$import(./modules/my-model-routing)" } }

AIGatewayModelRouting.get(context) returns the sanitized, normalized routing set for the current request; it never returns credentials. The AI Gateway handler consumes this selection even when the built-in model-routing policy is not attached to the route. Prefer one routing policy per route. If you compose policies intentionally, a custom policy before the built-in policy wins because the built-in policy preserves an existing selection. A custom policy after it can replace an allowed selection, while a built-in rejection stops the chain.

Read more about how policies work