AI Gateway Model Routing (v2) Policy
The AI Gateway Model Routing (v2) policy selects models with either a curated
allowList or an open-but-filtered
blockList. Allow-list entries accept the
string shorthand
"provider/model" or an object with
main,
backup,
fallbackTimeoutSeconds, and
quotaFallback; entry zero is the default when a
curated request omits
model, while block-list mode requires every request to
name a model.
Request model references split on the first slash, match provider and model case-insensitively, and preserve configured casing upstream. Clients may send a bare model name: curated rules resolve a unique allow-list match, while open rules default to OpenAI except on Anthropic-native Messages routes. Bodyless Responses management operations need curated or custom routing because block-list mode has no default. Retry backups apply to translated Chat Completions and Embeddings, not native pass-through routes; quota fallbacks remain independent and fallbacks do not chain.
Custom inbound policies can inspect
AIGatewayModels.load(context) and call
AIGatewayModelRouting.set(context, routing) to select the same target without
attaching the built-in policy. This policy is in beta.
Beta
This policy is in beta. You can use it today, but it may change in non-backward compatible ways before the final release.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
Code
{ "name": "my-ai-gateway-model-routing-v2-inbound-policy", "policyType": "ai-gateway-model-routing-v2-inbound", "handler": { "export": "AIGatewayModelRoutingV2InboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "models": {} } } }
Policy Configuration
name
<string>- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.
policyType
<string>- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be
ai-gateway-model-routing-v2-inbound.
handler.export
<string>- The name of the exported type. Value should be
AIGatewayModelRoutingV2InboundPolicy.
handler.module
<string>- The module containing the policy. Value should be
$import(@zuplo/runtime).
handler.options
<object>- The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
models(required)
<object>- Declarative model-routing rules, grouped by AI Gateway capability.
completions
<undefined>- Rules for chat completions, Responses, and Anthropic Messages requests.
embeddings
<undefined>- Rules for embedding requests.
-
Using the Policy
AI Gateway Model Routing (v2) Policy
The AI Gateway Model Routing (v2) policy applies declarative allow or block
rules to AI requests. Configured targets use
provider/model form and split on
the first slash, so provider-specific model IDs can contain additional slashes.
Configuration
Set a non-empty
models object containing
completions,
embeddings, or both.
Each capability uses exactly one mode:
allowListis curated mode. Only listed
mainmodels are accepted, entry 0 is the default when the request omits
model, and entries can include
backup,
fallbackTimeoutSeconds, and
quotaFallback.
blockListis open-but-filtered mode. Any unblocked target can be requested, but every request must include
model; this mode has no defaults or fallbacks.
Because Responses management operations such as
GET /v1/responses/{id} and
DELETE /v1/responses/{id} have no request body, attach curated
allowList
rules (or a custom routing policy that supplies an OpenAI selection) to those
operations. A
blockList policy cannot select credentials for a bodyless
request because that mode intentionally has no default.
An allow-list entry can be a string shorthand or a full target object:
Code
{ "name": "ai-gateway-model-routing-v2-inbound", "policyType": "ai-gateway-model-routing-v2", "handler": { "export": "AIGatewayModelRoutingV2InboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "models": { "completions": { "allowList": [ "openai/gpt-5", { "main": "anthropic/claude-sonnet-4-6", "backup": "openai/gpt-5-mini", "fallbackTimeoutSeconds": 30, "quotaFallback": "anthropic/claude-haiku-4-5" } ] }, "embeddings": { "blockList": ["openai/legacy-embedding-model"] } } } } }
The first slash separates the provider from the model. Model IDs may contain
additional slashes, such as
my-fireworks/accounts/fireworks/models/llama-v3.
Provider and model matching is case-insensitive. In curated mode the configured
casing is preserved when the request is sent upstream.
Request behavior
Clients can send a bare model name or
provider/model. In curated mode, a bare
name selects the one allow-list
main with that model name; an ambiguous name
receives a 400 response asking for
provider/model. In block-list mode, bare
Chat Completions and Embeddings models use OpenAI, while native Messages and
Responses models use Anthropic and OpenAI respectively.
/v1/embeddings uses the
embeddings rules; Chat Completions, Responses, and
Anthropic Messages use
completions rules. A request containing
/ is treated
as
provider/model, so model IDs containing slashes must include their
provider.
The pass-through routes are provider-native:
/v1/messages accepts Anthropic
targets and
/v1/responses accepts OpenAI targets. A request that explicitly
selects the wrong provider receives a 400 response. An incompatible entry-0
default is a policy configuration error.
Fallback behavior
When
backup is configured, the gateway fails over after a retryable error or
after
fallbackTimeoutSeconds (60 seconds by default). The timeout must be from
1 through 300 seconds.
quotaFallback independently selects another model after
a usage-limit-exceeded signal. Fallbacks do not chain through another allow-list
entry.
Retry and timeout backups apply to translated Chat Completions and Embeddings
requests. Native
/v1/messages and
/v1/responses requests are passed through
without retrying a
backup;
AIGatewayModelRouting.set still validates every
configured target and credential eagerly. A same-native-provider
quotaFallback
can still serve those routes after a usage-limit-exceeded signal.
Write your own routing policy
Everything this policy does is built on two public primitives, so a custom inbound policy can replace it entirely. The policy's job is to collapse its allow list to one winning target and store it; custom code makes the same call with whatever logic it wants:
AIGatewayModels.load(context)returns the cached provider catalog, including each model's capability, status, and per-token pricing.
AIGatewayModelRouting.set(context, routing)validates the routing, resolves provider credentials internally, and stores the selection that the AI Gateway handler consumes.
A per-capability target is the same
AIGatewayRouteTarget shape used by
allowList entries: a
"provider/model" string, or an object with
main and
optional
backup,
fallbackTimeoutSeconds, and
quotaFallback.
Code
import { AIGatewayModelRouting, AIGatewayModels, type ZuploContext, type ZuploRequest, } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export default async function routeModel( request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext, ) { const providers = await AIGatewayModels.load(context); const openAI = providers.find((provider) => provider.name === "openai"); const model = openAI?.models.find( (candidate) => candidate.capability === "completions" && candidate.status === "active", ); if (!model) { throw new Error("No active OpenAI completions model is available"); } await AIGatewayModelRouting.set(context, { completions: { main: `openai/${model.model}`, backup: "anthropic/claude-sonnet-4-6", fallbackTimeoutSeconds: 30, }, }); return request; }
Attach the module as an ordinary inbound policy on the AI Gateway route instead of (or before) the built-in model-routing policy:
Code
{ "name": "my-model-routing-inbound", "policyType": "custom-code-inbound", "handler": { "export": "default", "module": "$import(./modules/my-model-routing)" } }
AIGatewayModelRouting.get(context) returns the sanitized, normalized routing
set for the current request; it never returns credentials. The AI Gateway
handler consumes this selection even when the built-in model-routing policy is
not attached to the route. Prefer one routing policy per route. If you compose
policies intentionally, a custom policy before the built-in policy wins because
the built-in policy preserves an existing selection. A custom policy after it
can replace an allowed selection, while a built-in rejection stops the chain.
Read more about how policies work