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MCP Upstream Connection Policy

Bind a route to an upstream MCP server with per-user, per-tenant, or static credential resolution.

This is the upstream side of Zuplo's MCP gateway v2. The policy reads the principal hydrated by McpManagedOAuthInboundPolicy , stores the resolved upstream binding on the request context, and leaves credential resolution to the terminal MCP dispatch path.

McpVirtualServerHandler reads the binding, resolves credentials during capability dispatch, and sends each incoming JSON-RPC method to the bound upstream MCP server. If user-owned upstream credentials have not been connected yet, capability dispatch surfaces a connect-required error for the selected upstream.

Beta This policy is in beta. You can use it today, but it may change in non-backward compatible ways before the final release.

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

config/policies.json config/policies.json { "name" : "my-mcp-upstream-connection-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "mcp-upstream-connection-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "McpUpstreamConnectionInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "displayName" : "Linear" , "id" : "linear" , "mcpUrl" : "https://mcp.linear.app/mcp" , "requestHeaders" : [ { "required" : true } ], "scopes" : [], "summary" : "Native Linear remote MCP server." } } }

Policy Configuration

name <string> - The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.

- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes. policyType <string> - The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be mcp-upstream-connection-inbound .

- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be . handler.export <string> - The name of the exported type. Value should be McpUpstreamConnectionInboundPolicy .

- The name of the exported type. Value should be . handler.module <string> - The module containing the policy. Value should be $import(@zuplo/runtime) .

- The module containing the policy. Value should be . handler.options <object> - The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.

Policy Options

The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.

id <string> - Stable id for the upstream connection. Used to namespace per-user OAuth state and audit events. If omitted, the gateway tries to infer it from the policy name ( mcp-upstream-{id} ).

- Stable id for the upstream connection. Used to namespace per-user OAuth state and audit events. If omitted, the gateway tries to infer it from the policy name ( ). displayName (required) <string> - Display name shown in connect-required responses, audit logs, and the setup UI.

- Display name shown in connect-required responses, audit logs, and the setup UI. summary <string> - Optional human-readable summary of the upstream, shown on the consent page.

- Optional human-readable summary of the upstream, shown on the consent page. mcpUrl (required) <string> - The base URL of the upstream MCP server.

- The base URL of the upstream MCP server. protectedResourceMetadataUrl <string> - Optional override for the upstream's OAuth protected-resource metadata URL.

- Optional override for the upstream's OAuth protected-resource metadata URL. requestHeaders <object[]> - Additional request headers the gateway should inject when calling the upstream. name (required) <string> - No description available. valueEnv (required) <string> - No description available. required <boolean> - No description available. Defaults to true .

- Additional request headers the gateway should inject when calling the upstream. authMode (required) <string> - Authentication mode. user_oauth performs per-user OAuth federation; tenant_shared_oauth uses a tenant-level OAuth grant; the *_static_secret variants use a configured secret instead of OAuth. Allowed values are user_oauth , tenant_shared_oauth , static_secret , user_static_secret , tenant_static_secret .

- Authentication mode. performs per-user OAuth federation; uses a tenant-level OAuth grant; the variants use a configured secret instead of OAuth. Allowed values are , , , , . scopes <string[]> - OAuth scopes to request from the upstream (for OAuth modes).

- OAuth scopes to request from the upstream (for OAuth modes). scopeDelimiter <string> - Delimiter used to join scopes in the OAuth authorization request. Defaults to a single space.

- Delimiter used to join scopes in the OAuth authorization request. Defaults to a single space. clientId <string> - OAuth client id when registering manually (for OAuth modes).

- OAuth client id when registering manually (for OAuth modes). clientSecretEnv <string> - Environment variable holding the OAuth client secret (for OAuth modes with manual registration).

- Environment variable holding the OAuth client secret (for OAuth modes with manual registration). clientSecret <string> - OAuth client secret reference, either an env var name or $env(VAR_NAME) (for OAuth modes with manual registration).

- OAuth client secret reference, either an env var name or (for OAuth modes with manual registration). tokenEndpointAuthMethod <string> - Token endpoint authentication method (for OAuth modes with manual registration). Allowed values are client_secret_basic , client_secret_post , none .

- Token endpoint authentication method (for OAuth modes with manual registration). Allowed values are , , . clientRegistration <undefined> - OAuth client registration mode. Defaults to auto (Dynamic Client Registration).

- OAuth client registration mode. Defaults to (Dynamic Client Registration). secret <object> - Static secret configuration (for *_static_secret auth modes).

Using the Policy

Overview

The mcp-upstream-connection-inbound policy connects a Zuplo MCP gateway v2 route to an upstream MCP server (Linear, Notion, Calendly, etc.). It runs after the inbound auth policy ( mcp-managed-oauth-inbound ) has hydrated the principal on the request context.

When a request hits a route protected by this policy:

The configured upstream connection ( displayName , transport , auth ) is parsed from the policy options. The policy derives the route binding for the principal: user_oauth — binds requests to the user's stored OAuth grant for this upstream.

— binds requests to the user's stored OAuth grant for this upstream. tenant_shared_oauth — binds requests to the tenant-level grant (typically bootstrapped by an admin user the first time someone connects).

— binds requests to the tenant-level grant (typically bootstrapped by an admin user the first time someone connects). static_secret — binds requests to the configured environment secret, no per-user state.

— binds requests to the configured environment secret, no per-user state. user_static_secret — binds requests to a per-user secret captured during browser login (e.g. an API key the user pastes once).

— binds requests to a per-user secret captured during browser login (e.g. an API key the user pastes once). tenant_static_secret — binds requests to a per-tenant secret configured in the gateway environment. The resolved binding (upstream id, credential mode, owner, auth profile) is stored on the request context.

McpVirtualServerHandler reads the binding, opens an MCP client transport to transport.mcpUrl , and dispatches each incoming JSON-RPC method to the upstream MCP server. It resolves upstream credentials during capability dispatch, so missing or expired credentials become MCP connect-required errors for the selected upstream.

The route pipeline keeps the original gateway request as latestRequest , so upstream credentials are not exposed to response hooks, logs, or analytics.

Configuration

Code Code { "name" : "mcp-upstream-linear" , "policyType" : "mcp-upstream-connection-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "McpUpstreamConnectionInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "displayName" : "Linear" , "transport" : { "mcpUrl" : "https://mcp.linear.app/mcp" }, "auth" : { "mode" : "user_oauth" } } } }

The id defaults to the policy name with the mcp-upstream- prefix stripped ( mcp-upstream-linear → linear ). You can override it explicitly via the id option.

Auth modes

Each user authorizes the upstream individually via the gateway's /auth/connections/{id}/connect flow. Encrypted access tokens are stored per (tenantId, userId, upstreamId) and refreshed automatically.

Code Code { "auth" : { "mode" : "user_oauth" , "scopes" : [ "read" , "write" ], "clientId" : "auto" , "clientSecretEnv" : "LINEAR_CLIENT_SECRET" } }

clientId: "auto" opts the gateway into upstream Dynamic Client Registration; otherwise provide a static clientId and clientSecretEnv .

A bearer token or set of headers shared across all gateway users.

Code Code { "auth" : { "mode" : "static_secret" , "secret" : { "kind" : "bearer_token" , "tokenEnv" : "UPSTREAM_API_KEY" } } }

A bearer token or app-password the user provides once via the gateway's /auth/connections/{id}/app-password flow.

A bearer token configured at the tenant level (used today for the incident.io admin upstream pattern).

Pair with the managed-oauth policy

The route's policies must list the inbound auth policy before this policy:

Code Code "policies" : { "inbound" : [ "auth0-managed-oauth" , "mcp-upstream-linear" ] }

The handler is McpVirtualServerHandler . It implements the server-side MCP request lifecycle and forwards each JSON-RPC method to the bound upstream MCP server through the streamable HTTP transport. Aggregate virtual MCP routes use the terminal MCP server/catalog dispatch path so the selected capability can choose its owning upstream deliberately.

Read more about how policies work