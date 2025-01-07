Ruby Sinatra Integration
Bring your Ruby Sinatra API to production with Zuplo's API Gateway. You can import your OpenAPI spec from your Sinatra API and build a secure, auto-documented, and monetized API proxy in minutes.
Bring Your Sinatra API
You can import your OpenAPI using OpenAPI Generator. Zuplo will automatically generate a proxy for each endpoint and deploy them to 300+ data centers.
Secure Your Service
Zuplo proxies your Sinatra API (ex. Render ) and allows you to add authentication, rate limiting, request validation, and more.
Generate Sinatra API Documentation
Zuplo automatically generates a full developer portal for your Sinatra API - featuring documentation, usage analytics, and monetization.
Conveniently Automated
Automating Zuplo releases using your OpenAPI documents is as easy a copying some JSON and making a git commit.Custom CI/CD Pipeline
Customizable API Security
With Zuplo, everything is easily customizable through code, including security. Every time you receive a request, you can customize the response based on the API key or JWT token used. Rate Limit per API Key, check subscription status, monetize your API, or code literally anything you can think of.Read the Docs
Automatic, Beautiful Documentation
Built directly from your Sinatra API (via OpenAPI Generator), Zuplo ensures your API documentation is not only automatic but aesthetically pleasing, catering to customers, employees, and partners alike.OpenAPI specifications