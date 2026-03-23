Gateway Timeout (GATEWAY_TIMEOUT) Copy page

The upstream server did not respond within the allowed time.

Common Causes

Slow upstream — The backend server is taking too long to process the request.

— The backend server is taking too long to process the request. Network issues — Connectivity problems between Zuplo and the upstream server.

— Connectivity problems between Zuplo and the upstream server. Large payloads — The request or response body is very large and takes too long to transfer.

— The request or response body is very large and takes too long to transfer. Upstream overload — The backend server is under heavy load and unable to respond in time.

How to Fix

For API Consumers

Retry the request after a short delay.

Check if the upstream service is experiencing known issues.

Reduce the request payload size if possible.

For API Operators

Verify the upstream server is healthy and responding.

Check the URL Forward or URL Rewrite handler configuration to ensure the upstream URL is correct.

Review upstream server logs for errors or slow queries.

Consider increasing the timeout configuration if the upstream legitimately needs more time to respond.