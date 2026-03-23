The upstream server did not respond within the allowed time.
Common Causes
- Slow upstream — The backend server is taking too long to process the request.
- Network issues — Connectivity problems between Zuplo and the upstream server.
- Large payloads — The request or response body is very large and takes too long to transfer.
- Upstream overload — The backend server is under heavy load and unable to respond in time.
How to Fix
For API Consumers
- Retry the request after a short delay.
- Check if the upstream service is experiencing known issues.
- Reduce the request payload size if possible.
For API Operators
- Verify the upstream server is healthy and responding.
- Check the URL Forward or URL Rewrite handler configuration to ensure the upstream URL is correct.
- Review upstream server logs for errors or slow queries.
- Consider increasing the timeout configuration if the upstream legitimately needs more time to respond.
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