The Zuplo Developer API enables developers to write their own integrations for Zuplo.

Developer API Authorization #

The Zuplo Developer API uses API Keys for authorization. To generate an API Key for your account go to the Zuplo Portal. In the main account page click the gear icon and the navigate to API Keys.

Calling the API #

After you have obtained an API Key for the Developer API, you can call the API to perform management actions on your account.

A basic request with curl is shown below.

curl --request GET \ --url https://dev.zuplo.com/v1/who-am-i \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_KEY_HERE'

You can make the same request using fetch :