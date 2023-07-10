Let's Encrypt SSL Trust Chain Update

Let’s Encrypt, one of the certificate authorities (CAs) used by Zuplo, has announced changes to its chain of trust. As a result, certain legacy clients, such as those using Android 7.0, will no longer support SSL certificates issued by Let’s Encrypt.

Tip This change will only impact a very small number of clients. Across all Zuplo APIs, less than than 1 request per several billion in the past 30 days have been made by clients that may be impacted by this change.

Customers who are impacted by this change have been notified directly. If you received a notice, please follow the instructions below.

If no action is taken, your domain’s Let’s Encrypt certificate will continue to be used and will be reissued on September 9th. This could prevent legacy clients from connecting to your API.

If you wish to continue supporting these legacy clients, please contact support@zuplo.com. We can assist you in switching to a different Certificate Authority (Google Trust Services), which offers broader device support.

Impacted Legacy Clients #

The primary clients impacted by this change are those using Android 7.0 or earlier. These Android releases came out before 2016 and are no longer supported by Google. The vast majority of Android devices are on much newer versions.