Conference Prize Terms

- By entering the prize draw you are agreeing to these prize draw terms and
conditions.
- The prize draw is being run by Zuplo, Inc.
- The prize draw is open to entrants over 18 years of age and who are
registered and attending the conference in-person on the standard
presentation days (i.e. excluding and days of workshops, etc.). Ticketed
attendees and speakers are eligible to enter. Exhibitors, sponsors, and
conference staff are not eligible.
- In entering the prize draw, you confirm that you are eligible to do so and
eligible to claim any prize you may win.
- A maximum of one entry per individual per day is permitted. Limit of one
prize per family during the conference.
- The prize draw is free to enter.
- The prize draw will include those attendees who complete the project that is
shared at the booth and return to the Zuplo booth to show the completed
quickstart to the booth staff. Entries must be received 15 minutes before the
scheduled drawing. Entries after that time and date will not be included in
the draw.
- Zuplo will not accept responsibility if contact details provided are
incomplete or inaccurate.
- The prize will be a Lego kit (one of those on display at the booth).
- Zuplo's use of particular brands as prizes does not imply any affiliation
with or endorsement of such brands.
- The winner will be drawn at random.
- The prize is non-exchangeable, non-transferable and no cash alternatives
will be offered.
- We reserve the right to substitute prizes with another prize of equal or
higher value if circumstances beyond our control make it necessary to do so.
- The decision of Zuplo regarding any aspect of the prize draw is final and
binding and no correspondence will be entered into about it.
- The winner for each day will be announced at the end of the day (6pm on
Wednesday, 4:05pm on Thursday)
- The winner must be present at the time of the announcement to receive the
prize or another winner will be selected.
- You consent to any personal information you provide in entering the prize
draw being used by Zuplo for the purposes of administering the prize draw,
and for those purposes as defined within our privacy notice.
- All entrants may apply for details of the winning participant by contacting
us at whatzup@zuplo.com
- The winner agrees to the release of their first name and place of work to
any other prize draw participants if requested via Zuplo.
- An announcement of the winner's first name and place of work will be made
via Zuplo's website and social media.
- All personal information shall be used in accordance with Zuplo's Privacy
Policy.
- Zuplo does not accept any liability for any damage, loss, injury or
disappointment suffered by any entrants as a result of either participating
in the prize draw or being selected for a prize, save that Zuplo does not
exclude its liability for death or personal injury as a result of its own
negligence.
- Zuplo does not provide any form of practical or IT support for this prize.
On receipt, all responsibilities relating to warranty and the product are
that of the prize winner.
- Zuplo reserves the right to cancel the prize draw or amend these terms and
conditions at any time, without prior notice.