Customization
Font & Typography
This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.
When it comes to fonts Dev Portal allows you to define a font for text
sans and for code
mono. You can use an external source or a local source.
External source
const config = { theme: { sans: { fontFamily: "Roboto, sans-serif", url: "https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto:wght@400;700&display=swap", }, // same for `mono` }, };typescript
Local source
To use local fonts you can add them to the
public folder and create a
fonts.css in there:
@font-face { font-family: "Roboto"; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; src: url("/roboto-400.woff2") format("woff2"); } /* ... */css
Then you can create a
font object in your config as above and set the
url to
/fonts.css.
const config = { theme: { fonts { sans: { fontFamily: "Roboto, sans-serif", url: "/fonts.css", }, } }, };typescript