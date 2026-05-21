Copy page Server-side Content Protection

When you run Dev Portal in SSR mode, protectedRoutes is enforced beyond the runtime login dialog. The JavaScript chunks containing content for protected routes are physically separated from the public bundle and served only through an auth-gated endpoint. Unauthenticated users cannot fetch them even if they know the URL.

Why this exists

In a typical SPA build, every page's JavaScript is code-split into a chunk in /assets/ . Any browser can fetch any chunk URL. A runtime RouteGuard can block rendering a protected page, but the code itself is still downloadable.

In SSR mode, the build additionally:

Classifies each code-split chunk as public or protected based on which routes it serves. Moves protected chunks from the public output into the server bundle, so they're no longer served as plain static files. Registers an auth-gated route at /_protected/* on the SSR adapter that requires a valid session cookie.

A request to a protected chunk URL without a session returns 401 Unauthorized . Combined with RouteGuard on render, protected content stays on the server.

How classification works

At build time, a Vite transform AST-scans your code for route-shaped dynamic imports and records {moduleId → subtree root} entries in a registry. Two shapes are auto-detected.

Shape A: object literal with path

Any object literal with a string path property. Every dynamic import() inside the object's other property values is registered as subtree-scoped at that path.

Code Code // Standard React Router route { path : "/admin" , lazy : () => import ( "./AdminPage" ) } // Also matches plugin-api's generated code openApiPlugin ({ path: "/my-api" , schemaImports: { "...processed/file.js" : () => import ( "...processed/file.js?d=..." ), }, });

Shape B: dict keyed by route path

An object whose keys are route-path strings (start with / , contain no . ) mapping to arrow functions that call import() .

Code Code const fileImports = { "/docs/intro" : () => import ( "./intro.mdx" ), "/docs/guides" : () => import ( "./guides.mdx" ), };

The dot guard keeps file-path dicts (like {"/abs/path/x.js": ...} ) from being mistaken for route dicts.

From registry to chunking

The annotator transform scans every first-party module and populates the registry. Rolldown's manualChunks callback consults the registry for each module. If any registered subtree for that module intersects a protectedRoutes pattern, the module goes into a protected-* chunk. After bundling, protected chunks are renamed into a _protected/ directory and moved from the client output to the server output. A static-reachability assertion fails the build if any public chunk statically imports a protected chunk (which would eagerly pull gated code into the public bundle).

What's covered out of the box

Content source Shape Auto-detected? MDX docs ( plugin-docs ) Shape B (route dict) ✅ File OpenAPI ( plugin-api ) Shape A (via openApiPlugin ) ✅ User custom pages with lazy Shape A ( {path, lazy} ) ✅ User custom pages with element Not code-split ❌ (see below) URL-based OpenAPI ( type: url ) Fetched at runtime ❌ (see below) Raw inline OpenAPI ( type: raw ) Inlined in main bundle ❌ (see below)

Caveats

Dynamic route paths

The annotator only recognizes string literals. Configs that generate routes with computed paths are not detected:

Code Code // Not detected: path and specifier are template literals. navigation : items. map (( i ) => ({ type: "custom-page" , path: `/foo/${ i . slug }` , lazy : () => import ( `./Foo-${ i . slug }` ), }));

Fix: nest the dynamic entries under a static-path ancestor so the outer Shape A match catches them:

Code Code { type : "category" , path : "/foo" , items : items. map (( i ) => ({ type: "custom-page" , path: i.slug, lazy : () => import ( `./Foo-${ i . slug }` ), })), }

The outer {path: "/foo", ...} registers every nested dynamic import as subtree-scoped at /foo , so protectedRoutes: ["/foo/*"] covers them all. Alternatively, write the entries out with literal paths.

Inline JSX custom pages

Writing

Code Code { type : "custom-page" , path : "/secret" , element : < Secret /> }

ships <Secret /> directly in the main bundle. There's no chunk to gate and no URL to block; the runtime RouteGuard prevents rendering but the JavaScript is already on the user's machine.

Fix: switch to lazy :

Code Code { type : "custom-page" , path : "/secret" , lazy : () => import ( "./Secret" ) }

URL-based OpenAPI specs

{ type: "url", input: "https://example.com/api.yaml" } fetches at runtime from whatever origin you configure. Auth is your responsibility on that origin. Dev Portal cannot gate a URL it does not serve.

Raw inline OpenAPI specs

{ type: "raw", input: {...} } embeds the spec as a JS object literal in the bundle. Same situation as inline custom pages: no chunk, no way to gate at the bundle level.

Third-party and custom plugins

If a plugin emits code-split routes in neither Shape A nor Shape B, its chunks aren't detected. Two options:

Have the plugin emit a detectable shape. Usually the easiest: wrap the generated routes in an object with a string path . Register directly. Plugins can call registerProtectedScope(moduleId, {type: "subtree", root: "/your-path"}) from their Vite load hook.

The build-time check

If a protectedRoutes pattern has no registered content, the build fails:

Code [zudoku] protectedRoutes patterns with no matching content: "/admin/*". Either the pattern is a typo, or the route uses an inline element / dynamic path that isn't code-split. Load the route via dynamic import so it gets its own chunk, otherwise its JS ships in the public bundle.

Three things to check:

Typo. Does the pattern match any real route? Dynamic content. Computed paths? Apply the nested-subtree fix above. Inline content. Is the route served by an inline JSX element or a raw spec? It cannot be gated at the bundle level; move the content into a code-split module.

If none of those apply and you're sure the content should be detected, file an issue with a minimal reproduction.

Dev mode and SSG

Dev mode doesn't chunk-split the same way as production, so the bundle-level gating is absent. Only the runtime RouteGuard applies. Use a production SSR build to verify gating.

SSG builds have no server. protectedRoutes in SSG falls back to client-side enforcement only: RouteGuard blocks rendering, but chunks remain publicly fetchable. If content must stay server-side, use an SSR adapter.

Pre-ship checklist

Build passes (any unmatched protectedRoutes pattern fails the build).

Build passes (any unmatched pattern fails the build). Any custom pages meant to be protected use lazy: () => import(...) , not element .

Any custom pages meant to be protected use , not . Any dynamically-generated protected routes are nested under a static-path ancestor.

Any dynamically-generated protected routes are nested under a static-path ancestor. URL-based and raw inline OpenAPI specs have their own access control at their origin.

URL-based and raw inline OpenAPI specs have their own access control at their origin. Visit a protected chunk URL directly in an unauthenticated browser (grab one from DevTools) and confirm you get 401 Unauthorized .

Related

Protected Routes: the protectedRoutes config API.

config API. Authentication: wiring up an auth provider so sessions exist.