Configuration #Authentication

This documentation is for the preview version of the Dev Portal. If you are not part of the preview program, please refer to the current Dev Portal docs.

If you use a managed authentication service, such as Auth0, Clerk or OpenID you can implement this into your site and allow users to browse and interact with your documentation and API reference in a logged in state.

To implement the authentication option for your site, add the authentication property to the Dev Portal Configuration file. The configuration is slightly different depending on the authentication provider you use.

For Auth0, you will need the clientId associated with the domain you are using.

You can find this in the Auth0 dashboard under Application Settings.

{ // ... authentication: { type: "auth0", domain: "yourdomain.us.auth0.com", clientId: "<your-auth0-clientId>", }, // ... } typescript

For Clerk you will need the publishable key for your application. You can find this in the Clerk dashboard on the API Keys page.

{ // ... authentication: { type: "clerk", clerkPubKey: "<your-clerk-publishable-key>" }, // ... } typescript

For authentication services that support OpenID, you will need to supply an clientId and issuer .