Authentication Clerk Authentication Setup

Clerk is a modern authentication platform that provides beautiful, customizable UI components and a developer-friendly experience. This guide walks you through integrating Clerk authentication with your Dev Portal documentation site.

Prerequisites

If you don't have a Clerk account, you can sign up for a free Clerk account that provides 10,000 monthly active users.

Setup Steps

Create a Clerk Application In the Clerk Dashboard: Click Create Application

Enter your application name

Select your preferred authentication methods (email, social providers, etc.)

Click Create Application Configure Zudoku Get your publishable key from the Clerk dashboard: Navigate to API Keys in your Clerk dashboard

in your Clerk dashboard Copy the Publishable key Add the Clerk configuration to your Dev Portal configuration file: Code Code // zudoku.config.ts export default { // ... other configuration authentication: { type: "clerk" , clerkPubKey: "<your-clerk-publishable-key>" , }, // ... other configuration }; Configure Redirect URLs (Optional) If you need custom redirect behavior, configure the allowed redirect URLs in Clerk: Go to Paths in your Clerk dashboard

in your Clerk dashboard Add your production, preview, and local development URLs to the allowed redirect URLs

Common patterns: Production: https://your-site.com/oauth/callback Preview (wildcard): https://*.your-domain.com/oauth/callback Local Development: http://localhost:3000/oauth/callback



Configuration Options

Basic Configuration

The minimal configuration requires only your Clerk publishable key:

Code Code authentication : { type : "clerk" , clerkPubKey : "pk_live_xxxxxxxxxxxxx" }

Troubleshooting

Common Issues

Invalid Publishable Key: Ensure you're using the publishable key (starts with pk_ ) and not the secret key. Authentication Not Working: Verify that your Clerk application is active and not in development mode when deploying to production. Redirect Issues: Check that your domain is added to the allowed redirect URLs in Clerk if using custom redirects.

Next Steps

Explore Clerk's documentation for advanced features

Learn about protecting routes in your documentation

Configure user roles and permissions in Clerk