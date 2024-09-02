Guides
Add Your Zuplo API to Backstage
Learn how to integrate your Zuplo API into Backstage by adding OpenAPI spec handlers and configuring catalog entries.
Advanced Path Matching
Learn how to use URLPattern for advanced path matching with dynamic parameters, regular expressions, and wildcards in Zuplo.
Archiving requests to storage
Learn how to archive incoming request text bodies to Azure Blob Storage using custom policies in Zuplo.
Bypass a Policy for Testing
Learn how to bypass policies for testing and debugging using API key metadata or custom policies in Zuplo.
How to check an incoming IP address
Learn how to access the true client IP address of requests using the true-client-ip header.
Setting up Auth0 as an Authentication Server for MCP OAuth Authentication
Learn how to configure Auth0 as an Authorization Server for use with the MCP Server handler and OAuth authentication.
Setting up Okta as an Authentication Server for MCP OAuth Authentication
Learn how to configure Okta as an authorization server for OAuth authentication with MCP Server handler.
Script to Convert URL Params to OpenAPI Format
Learn how to convert Zuplo URL parameters to standard OpenAPI format using this JavaScript conversion script.
Secure your GraphQL API with Zuplo
Learn how to secure your GraphQL API using Zuplo's security policies to prevent DoS attacks and protect schema information.
Handling FormData
Learn how to parse multipart/form-data uploads and process file content in Zuplo runtime using function handlers.
Health Check Handler
Learn how to set up health check endpoints to monitor your API Gateway and backend services.
Lazy Load Configuration
Learn how to efficiently load and cache configuration data using MemoryZoneReadThroughCache for optimal performance.
Manual OAuth MCP Testing
Learn how to manually test OAuth flows for MCP servers using curl and OpenSSL when clients don't support full dynamic registration.
Handling Multiple Authentication Policies
Learn how to configure multiple authentication methods like JWT and API Key on a single API route in Zuplo.
Non-Standard Ports
Learn how to make requests to non-standard ports in Zuplo with compatibility dates 2024-09-02 or later.
OpenAPI Server URLs in Zuplo
Learn how Zuplo automatically manages server URLs in OpenAPI specs across environments and custom domains.
Per user rate-limiting using a database and the ZoneCache
Learn how to implement advanced dynamic rate limiting with database lookups and ZoneCache for improved performance.
Rick and Morty Developer Portal and Documentation
Learn how to use the Rick and Morty REST API to access characters, locations, and episodes from the TV show.
Generating S3 Signed URLs for Large File Uploads
Learn how to bypass Zuplo's 500MB limit by generating pre-signed S3 URLs for direct client uploads to Amazon S3.
Testing GraphQL Queries
Learn how to test GraphQL API routes using the Zuplo Portal and third-party tools like Postman.
Using the OpenAPI Extension Data in Code
Learn how to add custom vendor-specific extensions to OpenAPI files and access that data in your Zuplo API Gateway code.
Versioning on Zuplo
Learn how to version your APIs using URL-based versioning with separate OpenAPI files and custom policies on Zuplo.
Route Employees to Canary or Staging Backends
Learn how to create a Zuplo policy that routes employee requests to canary or staging backends for testing and dogfooding purposes.
Route to Different Backends Based on Geolocation
Learn how to create a Zuplo policy that routes requests to different backend URLs based on the user's country.
Modifying OpenAPI Paths with Scripts
Learn how to programmatically modify all paths in your OpenAPI specification by adding prefixes, changing base paths, or transforming routes for different deployment scenarios.
Modifying OpenAPI Files with OpenAPI Overlays
Learn how to use the Zuplo CLI's OpenAPI Overlay command to dynamically modify OpenAPI specifications, add parameters, and configure route extensions.