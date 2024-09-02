Add Your Zuplo API to Backstage

Learn how to integrate your Zuplo API into Backstage by adding OpenAPI spec handlers and configuring catalog entries.

Advanced Path Matching

Learn how to use URLPattern for advanced path matching with dynamic parameters, regular expressions, and wildcards in Zuplo.

Archiving requests to storage

Learn how to archive incoming request text bodies to Azure Blob Storage using custom policies in Zuplo.

Bypass a Policy for Testing

Learn how to bypass policies for testing and debugging using API key metadata or custom policies in Zuplo.

How to check an incoming IP address

Learn how to access the true client IP address of requests using the true-client-ip header.

Setting up Auth0 as an Authentication Server for MCP OAuth Authentication

Learn how to configure Auth0 as an Authorization Server for use with the MCP Server handler and OAuth authentication.

Setting up Okta as an Authentication Server for MCP OAuth Authentication

Learn how to configure Okta as an authorization server for OAuth authentication with MCP Server handler.

Script to Convert URL Params to OpenAPI Format

Learn how to convert Zuplo URL parameters to standard OpenAPI format using this JavaScript conversion script.

Secure your GraphQL API with Zuplo

Learn how to secure your GraphQL API using Zuplo's security policies to prevent DoS attacks and protect schema information.

Handling FormData

Learn how to parse multipart/form-data uploads and process file content in Zuplo runtime using function handlers.

Health Check Handler

Learn how to set up health check endpoints to monitor your API Gateway and backend services.

Lazy Load Configuration

Learn how to efficiently load and cache configuration data using MemoryZoneReadThroughCache for optimal performance.

Manual OAuth MCP Testing

Learn how to manually test OAuth flows for MCP servers using curl and OpenSSL when clients don't support full dynamic registration.

Handling Multiple Authentication Policies

Learn how to configure multiple authentication methods like JWT and API Key on a single API route in Zuplo.

Non-Standard Ports

Learn how to make requests to non-standard ports in Zuplo with compatibility dates 2024-09-02 or later.

OpenAPI Server URLs in Zuplo

Learn how Zuplo automatically manages server URLs in OpenAPI specs across environments and custom domains.

Per user rate-limiting using a database and the ZoneCache

Learn how to implement advanced dynamic rate limiting with database lookups and ZoneCache for improved performance.

Rick and Morty Developer Portal and Documentation

Learn how to use the Rick and Morty REST API to access characters, locations, and episodes from the TV show.

Generating S3 Signed URLs for Large File Uploads

Learn how to bypass Zuplo's 500MB limit by generating pre-signed S3 URLs for direct client uploads to Amazon S3.

Testing GraphQL Queries

Learn how to test GraphQL API routes using the Zuplo Portal and third-party tools like Postman.

Using the OpenAPI Extension Data in Code

Learn how to add custom vendor-specific extensions to OpenAPI files and access that data in your Zuplo API Gateway code.

Versioning on Zuplo

Learn how to version your APIs using URL-based versioning with separate OpenAPI files and custom policies on Zuplo.

Route Employees to Canary or Staging Backends

Learn how to create a Zuplo policy that routes employee requests to canary or staging backends for testing and dogfooding purposes.

Route to Different Backends Based on Geolocation

Learn how to create a Zuplo policy that routes requests to different backend URLs based on the user's country.

Modifying OpenAPI Paths with Scripts

Learn how to programmatically modify all paths in your OpenAPI specification by adding prefixes, changing base paths, or transforming routes for different deployment scenarios.

Modifying OpenAPI Files with OpenAPI Overlays

Learn how to use the Zuplo CLI's OpenAPI Overlay command to dynamically modify OpenAPI specifications, add parameters, and configure route extensions.