How to Guides Setting up Okta as an Authentication Server for MCP OAuth Authentication

In this guide, you'll learn how to configure Okta as an authorization server for use with the MCP Server handler. See the MCP Server Handler docs for instructions on how to configure your Zuplo gateway to support OAuth authentication for your MCP Server.

This guide will assume that you already have a working Okta account and organization.

Create an Auth Server

First, you will need to create an Okta authorization server. This server will be used to authorize requests to your MCP Server per the Model Context Protocol authorization specification.

In the Okta Admin Console, navigate to Security > API in the left sidebar. Click Add Authorization Server. Set the Name to something like "MCP Server Authorization". Set the Audience to the canonical URL of your MCP Server. For example, if your MCP Server is hosted at https://my-gateway.zuplo.dev/mcp , then the audience would be https://my-gateway.zuplo.dev/mcp . The trailing slash is not required. Add a Description and click Save.

Note the Issuer Metadata URI shown in the authorization server details. You'll need this for your Zuplo configuration.

Configure Scopes

Next, you'll need to configure the scopes for your authorization server.

In your authorization server settings, click the Scopes tab. Click Add Scope. Set the Name to something like mcp:access . Add a Display phrase and Description (like "Access to MCP Server tools"). Check Set as a default scope and click Create.

Create an OAuth Client Application

Next, you'll need to create an OAuth client application for your MCP server.

Okta requires an admin API key for to dynamically register clients. This may not be well supported by MCP clients. However, MCP clients should also support an alternative way to obtain a client ID and client credential. This document assumes an MCP client can set these fields without having to dynamically register a client.

In the Okta Admin Console, navigate to Applications > Applications in the left sidebar. Click Create App Integration. Select OIDC - OpenID Connect as the sign-in method. Select Web Application as the application type and click Next. Set the App integration name to something like "MCP Client Application". For Grant types, check Authorization Code and Refresh Token. For Sign-in redirect URIs, leave this empty or set to a placeholder like http://localhost:3000/callback . For Controlled access, select Allow everyone in your organization to access. Click Save.

After creating the application, note the Client ID and Client Secret from the application's General tab. You'll need these for your MCP client configuration.

Create a Default Policy and Rule

You'll need to create an access policy for your authorization server.

In your authorization server settings (found in Security > API) click the Access Policies tab. Click Add New Access Policy. Set the Name to something like "MCP Client Access Policy". Add a Description and assign it to All clients. Click Create Policy.

Now create a rule for this policy:

Click Add Rule within your new policy. Set the Rule Name to something like "Allow MCP Access". In the IF AND section: Grant type is : Select the grant type. For the widest grant for all MCP clients, select Client Credentials , Authorization Code , and Device Authorization (???)

: Select the grant type. For the widest grant for all MCP clients, select , , and (???) User is : Select Any user assigned the app

: Select Scopes requested: Select The following scopes and choose the scope you created for the authorization server (i.e., mcp:access ) In the THEN AND section: Use this inline hook : None (disabled)

: None (disabled) Access token lifetime is : Set to desired value (e.g., 1 hour)

: Set to desired value (e.g., 1 hour) Refresh token lifetime is: Set to desired value (e.g., 90 days) Click Create Rule.

Configure OAuth on Zuplo

To set up your gateway to support OAuth authentication for your MCP Server, you will need to do the following:

Create an Okta JWT Auth inbound policy on your MCP Server route. This policy will need to have the option "oAuthResourceMetadataEnabled": true to enable authorization resource metadata discovery. JSON Code { "name" : "mcp-okta-oauth-inbound" , "policyType" : "okta-jwt-auth-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "OktaJwtInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "oAuthResourceMetadataEnabled" : true , "audience" : "https://my-gateway.zuplo.dev/mcp" , "issuer" : "https://your-okta-domain.okta.com/oauth2/your-auth-server-id" } } } Replace my-gateway.zuplo.dev/mcp with the audience you defined in your authorization server.

with the audience you defined in your authorization server. Replace your-okta-domain in the issuer field with your actual Okta domain.

in the field with your actual Okta domain. Replace your-auth-server-id in the issuer field with the actual ID of your Okta authorization server. Add the OAuth policy to the MCP Server route. For example: JSON Code "paths" : { "/mcp" : { "post" : { "x-zuplo-route" : { // etc. etc. // other properties for the MCP server route handler "policies" : { "inbound" : [ "mcp-oauth-inbound" ] } } } } } Add the OAuthProtectedResourcePlugin to your runtimeInit function in the modules/zuplo.runtime.ts file: TypeScript Code import { RuntimeExtensions, OAuthProtectedResourcePlugin, } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export function runtimeInit ( runtime : RuntimeExtensions ) { runtime. addPlugin ( new OAuthProtectedResourcePlugin ({ authorizationServers: [ "https://your-okta-domain.okta.com/oauth2/your-auth-server-id" , ], resourceName: "My MCP OAuth Resource" , }), ); } Replace your-okta-domain in the issuer field with your actual Okta domain.

in the field with your actual Okta domain. Replace your-auth-server-id in the issuer field with the actual ID of your Okta authorization server. This plugin populates the .well-known routes for the MCP server auth metadata discovery. This enables MCP clients to automatically discover the authorization issuer endpoint. See the OAuth Protected Resource Plugin docs for more details on this runtime plugin.

Testing

The MCP Inspector doesn't currently support setting an initial access token or presenting a UI for setting the client ID or secret.

Refer to the Manual OAuth MCP Testing guide for further instructions on testing your MCP server with curl .

If you need more help debugging, see Testing OAuth on Zuplo.