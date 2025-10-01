API Management Zuplo API Management

The Zuplo API Gateway is a fully-managed, lightweight API management platform designed for developers. It offers fast deployment, GitOps-friendly workflows, and unlimited environments. Whether you're an individual developer or part of an engineering team, Zuplo makes it easy to:

Add authentication and access control

Implement rate limiting

Write custom logic to run at the gateway layer

Build a rich developer portal with self-serve tools for auth and monetization

Zuplo delivers the core benefits of API management without the overhead of legacy platforms. That means no expensive licensing, training requirements, or complex setup.

Everything in Zuplo is defined through code and stored in source control. Deployments are handled through Git-based workflows and go live globally in under 20 seconds.

Explore more by booking a demo or signing up for free.

Zuplo in your stack

Zuplo is a serverless gateway that runs at the edge in over 300 data centers worldwide. This edge-first architecture provides:

Built-in redundancy and high availability

Low-latency performance—typically within 50ms of most users

Zuplo is cloud-agnostic. It integrates with backends running on AWS, Azure, GCP, or private infrastructure. Multiple secure connectivity options are available.

In most setups, Zuplo sits between clients and your backend API—whether those clients are servers, browsers, mobile apps, or IoT devices. Traffic is routed through Zuplo, where you can enforce policies like rate limiting and authentication, validate requests, and apply transformations before requests reach your backend.

Zuplo also supports global traffic management. Customers with distributed backends use Zuplo to route requests to the nearest data center, optimizing for speed and reliability.

Protocols

Zuplo can proxy any HTTP traffic. It supports REST, GraphQL, WebSockets, and other HTTP-based protocols (including legacy systems proxying SOAP over HTTP!). HTTP/2 is fully supported.

Languages

Zuplo is configured via JSON and extended using TypeScript or JavaScript. Your backend can be written in any language that speaks HTTP, such as Go, Node.js, .NET, Java, C, and more.

Integrations

Zuplo integrates with platforms like DataDog, New Relic and GCP Cloud Logging for monitoring and observability. We continuously add new integrations based on customer needs, so reach out if you need support for a specific tool.

Runtime

The Zuplo runtime is based on Web Worker technology, supporting JavaScript and WebAssembly. It's the same foundational tech used by platforms like Deno Deploy, Fastly, Vercel Edge Functions and Cloudflare Workers.

This architecture offers key benefits:

Near-zero cold start time

High throughput

Strong developer ergonomics—built on familiar browser APIs like Response Web API

Performance and latency

Zuplo processes billions of requests monthly and has been tested to handle over 10,000 requests per second, even with policies like API key validation and rate limiting enabled.

Typical added latency is in the low milliseconds. Policies are highly optimized and can be tuned to meet specific performance goals.

Zuplo is designed to work seamlessly with services across cloud providers including AWS, Azure, GCP, and on-premise environments.

Our distributed architecture and connectivity options ensure secure, performant connections to your backend, wherever it runs.

Security and Compliance

Zuplo is built with a security-first architecture and offers robust tools for securing APIs in production environments:

Support for API key auth, OAuth2, mTLS, IP allowlisting, and custom authentication logic

Fine-grained access control and rate limiting applied at the edge

Token validation and request enforcement before hitting your backend

Zuplo is SOC 2 Type II compliant and operates in a multi-tenant, zero-trust model. All data in transit is encrypted using TLS 1.2+, and backend secrets are managed securely.

Deployments are Git-based and fully auditable. All gateway configurations are defined as code, making it easy to enforce policy-as-code and maintain traceability.

For teams with strict compliance or data residency requirements Zuplo offers customizable deployment options, including managed dedicated instances and tailored configurations. Book a demo to discuss your needs.