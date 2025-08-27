Zuplo
Getting Started (Local)

Step 3 - API Key Authentication

Local Development

Develop and test your gateway locally using the Zuplo CLI. Full control over your environment.

In this guide we'll add API Key authentication to a route. You can do this for any Zuplo project but will need a route, consider completing Step 1 first.

API Key authentication is one of our most popular policies as implementing this authentication method is considered one of the easiest to use by developers but hard for API developers to get right. We also support JWT tokens and most other authentication methods.

What's a Policy?

Policies are modules that can intercept and transform an incoming request or outgoing response. Zuplo offers a wide range of policies built-in (including api key authentication) to save you time. You can check out the full list.

Let's get started.

  1. Link your Local Project

    When developing locally with Zuplo, you can "link" your local project to your Zuplo project using the zuplo link command. This allows you to test your changes in a real environment.

    When you run the command you will be prompted to select your Zuplo account, project, and environment. You can pick any environment.

    TerminalCode
     
    npx zuplo link

    After your project is linked, environment variables and other configuration from your Zuplo project will be available in your local development environment.

  2. Start your Project

    You can start your project using the following command:

    TerminalCode
     
    npx zuplo dev

    After your project is started, you can open the local route designer at http://localhost:9100.

  3. Add the API Key Authentication Policy

    Open the local Route Designer by navigating to http://localhost:9100/. Select your route and click Add Policy on the incoming Requeset policies section.

    http://localhost:9100/?path=routes.oas.json

    Add Policy

    Search for the API key authentication policy, click on it, and then click OK to accept the default policy JSON.

    Add API Key Authentication

    The API key authentication policy should usually be one of the first policies executed. If you came here from Step 2 then you will want to drag it above the rate limiting policy.

    reorder policies

    If you test your route, you should get a 401 Unauthorized response

    JSONCode
     
    {
  "status": 401,
  "title": "Unauthorized",
  "type": "https://httpproblems.com/http-status/401"
}

  4. Set up an API Key

    In order to call your API, you need to configure an API consumer. Go to the Zuplo Portal, then open the project you are working on, Services, then click Configure on the "API Key Service".

    Be sure to select the appropriate environment in the dropdown on the top right of the services page. You must select the environment type you linked your local project to. If you only have a single environment, you should select "Production". Later we will create new environments for preview.

    API Key Service

    Then click Create Consumer.

    Create Consumer

    Let's break down the configuration needed.

    • Subject: Also known as sub. This is a unique identifier of the API consumer. This is commonly the name of the user or organization consuming your API
    • Key managers: The email addresses of those who will be managing this API key.
    • Metadata: JSON metadata that will be made available to the runtime when a key is used to authenticate. Common properties include the consumer's subscription plan, organization, etc.

    Go ahead and fill in test-consumer for the Subject. Add your own email as a Key manager, and leave the metadata empty for now. Click Save consumer once you're done.

    New Consumer

  5. Copy your API Key

    After your API Key consumer is created, copy your new API Key by clicking the copy button (next to the eye icon).

    Copy Key

  6. Test out your API Key

    Using any HTTP client (like Postman or curl), make a request to your API.

    TerminalCode
     
    curl --request GET \
--url http://localhost:9000/path-0 \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer zpka_d67b7e241bb948758f415b79aa8exxxx_2efbxxxx'

    You should get a 401 Unauthorized response - as we'ven't supplied the API key yet. Add an new authorization header with the value Bearer <YOUR_API_KEY> and insert the API Key you got from the developer portal.

    You should now get a 200 OK.

    JSONCode
     
    {
  "url": "https://echo.zuplo.io/path-0",
  "method": "GET",
  "query": {},
  "headers": {
    "accept": "*/*",
    "accept-encoding": "gzip, br",
    "connection": "Keep-Alive",
    "host": "echo.zuplo.io",
    "true-client-ip": "12.63.237.42",
    "user-agent": "curl/8.7.1",
    "x-forwarded-proto": "https",
    "x-real-ip": "12.63.237.42",
    "zp-rid": "ecfac0de-f039-4ced-997c-b17c9babc944"
  }
}

    We also offer an API for our API key service that allows you to programmatically create consumers and even create your own developer portal or integrate key management into your existing dashboard. See this document for details.

Last modified on
