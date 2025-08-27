Step 3 - API Key Authentication

Link your Local Project When developing locally with Zuplo, you can "link" your local project to your Zuplo project using the zuplo link command. This allows you to test your changes in a real environment. When you run the command you will be prompted to select your Zuplo account, project, and environment. You can pick any environment. Terminal Code npx zuplo link After your project is linked, environment variables and other configuration from your Zuplo project will be available in your local development environment.

Start your Project You can start your project using the following command: Terminal Code npx zuplo dev After your project is started, you can open the local route designer at http://localhost:9100.

Add the API Key Authentication Policy Open the local Route Designer by navigating to http://localhost:9100/. Select your route and click Add Policy on the incoming Requeset policies section. http://localhost:9100/?path=routes.oas.json Search for the API key authentication policy, click on it, and then click OK to accept the default policy JSON. The API key authentication policy should usually be one of the first policies executed. If you came here from Step 2 then you will want to drag it above the rate limiting policy. If you test your route, you should get a 401 Unauthorized response JSON Code { "status" : 401 , "title" : "Unauthorized" , "type" : "https://httpproblems.com/http-status/401" }

Set up an API Key In order to call your API, you need to configure an API consumer. Go to the Zuplo Portal, then open the project you are working on, Services, then click Configure on the "API Key Service". Be sure to select the appropriate environment in the dropdown on the top right of the services page. You must select the environment type you linked your local project to. If you only have a single environment, you should select "Production". Later we will create new environments for preview. Then click Create Consumer. Let's break down the configuration needed. Subject: Also known as sub . This is a unique identifier of the API consumer. This is commonly the name of the user or organization consuming your API

Key managers: The email addresses of those who will be managing this API key.

Metadata: JSON metadata that will be made available to the runtime when a key is used to authenticate. Common properties include the consumer's subscription plan, organization, etc. Go ahead and fill in test-consumer for the Subject. Add your own email as a Key manager, and leave the metadata empty for now. Click Save consumer once you're done.

Copy your API Key After your API Key consumer is created, copy your new API Key by clicking the copy button (next to the eye icon).