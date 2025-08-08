Introduction Development Options

Zuplo offers both a local and web-based development experiences. For most customers, we recommend the local developer experience as this is the most flexible and fastest way to work with your Zuplo API and Developer Portal.

Local Development

The local experience allows users to run both the API Gateway and Dev Portal locally. It also includes a local version of the Route Designer that is integrated into the Zuplo Portal (portal.zuplo.com). Local development allows customers to use the IDE of their choice and run everything locally.

Local development is available for all customers regardless of their deployment model. It is designed to be fast and lightweight, allowing developers to quickly iterate on their APIs without needing to deploy to the cloud.

Local development is the fastest way to develop and test your APIs as you can test changes immediately without waiting for a deployment. Changes to your API are automatically loaded into the local API Gateway and Dev Portal.

Web-Based Development Experience

Managed Dedicated Working copy environments are not available for customers using the managed dedicated deployment model.

The web-based development experience on (portal.zuplo.com) allows customers on our managed-edge deployment model to make edits to their project right from within the browser. This experience is designed to be fast and light-weight. The web-based experience provides each developer their own developer environment (called working copy) environment.

The working copy environment is a special environment that is unique to each developer. It is optimized for development which means it has slightly different configurations than the standard environments. For example, it does not cache resources as aggressively so changes are reflected more quickly. You can tell if an environment is a working copy as it will be deployed to the zuplo.dev domain. Working copy environments cannot have custom domains.

The working copy environment is not intended for production use and should not be used as such. It is designed for development and testing purposes only.