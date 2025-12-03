Zuplo uses a branch-based deployment model that automatically maps Git branches to environments. This GitOps approach allows teams to manage API deployments using familiar version control workflows.
How Branch-Based Deployments Work
When you connect your Zuplo project to a Git repository (GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, or Azure DevOps), Zuplo automatically deploys your API whenever changes are pushed to a branch. The deployment model follows these rules:
- One branch = One environment: Each Git branch creates a corresponding Zuplo environment
- Default branch = Production: The repository's default branch (typically
mainor
master) deploys to the Production environment
- All other branches = Preview: Any branch that's not the default branch deploys to a Preview environment
Code
Git Repository Zuplo Environments ───────────────── ────────────────── main ─────────────────► Production (main) staging ─────────────────► Preview (staging) feature/auth ─────────────────► Preview (feature/auth) bugfix/123 ─────────────────► Preview (bugfix/123)
Environment Names and URLs
When Zuplo deploys an environment from a branch, the environment name matches the branch name. For example:
|Branch Name
|Environment Name
|Example URL
main
|main
https://my-project-main-abc1234.zuplo.app
staging
|staging
https://my-project-staging-def5678.zuplo.app
feature/auth
|feature/auth
https://my-project-feature-auth-ghi9012.zuplo.app
The environment URL includes a unique identifier to ensure each deployment has a distinct address. Configure custom domains for your environments.
Production vs Preview Environments
What Determines the Production Environment
The Production environment is determined by your repository's default branch setting. This is configured in your Git provider (GitHub, GitLab, etc.), not in Zuplo. When you change your repository's default branch, Zuplo automatically treats the new default branch as Production.
To change which branch is your Production environment:
- Go to your Git repository settings (for example, GitHub > Settings > General > Default branch)
- Change the default branch to your desired branch
- Zuplo will now treat deployments from this branch as Production
Technical Differences
There is no technical difference between Production and Preview environments. Both:
- Have identical performance characteristics
- Support all Zuplo features
- Run on the same infrastructure
The distinction is primarily for:
- Environment variable management: You can set different values for Production vs Preview environments
- API key buckets: Production and Preview environments use separate API key buckets by default
- Organization: Helps teams distinguish between live and test deployments
Using Preview Environments as Production
Some customers choose to use Preview environments as additional "production" deployments. For example, you might have:
main→ Production (US customers)
eu-production→ Preview, but serving EU customers
staging→ Preview for testing
This works because Preview environments have identical capabilities to Production. You can override environment variables and API key buckets for specific Preview environments to support this pattern.
Creating New Environments
Creating a new environment is as simple as creating a new Git branch:
Code
# Create and push a new branch git checkout -b my-new-feature git push -u origin my-new-feature
Within seconds, Zuplo deploys a new environment named
my-new-feature. You can
see the new environment in the Zuplo portal's environment selector.
Deleting Environments
When you delete a branch in your Git repository, the corresponding Zuplo environment is not automatically deleted. To delete an environment:
- Go to the Zuplo portal
- Navigate to Settings > Environments
- Select the environment and delete it
Alternatively, use the Zuplo CLI:
Code
npx zuplo delete --url https://your-environment-url.zuplo.app --api-key $ZUPLO_API_KEY
Automatic Deployments on Push
With the Git integration enabled, every push to a branch triggers an automatic deployment:
- Push to default branch: Updates the Production environment
- Push to other branches: Updates the corresponding Preview environment
- Create new branch: Creates a new Preview environment
- Merge pull request: Updates the target branch's environment
This enables powerful GitOps workflows:
- Feature branches: Each feature gets its own testable environment
- Pull request previews: Review changes in a live environment before merging
- Protected branches: Use branch protection rules to gate Production deployments
Environment Variables Per Branch
Environment variables can be scoped to specific environments:
|Scope
|Description
|Production
|Only applies to the Production environment
|Preview
|Applies to all Preview environments
|Specific Preview
|Applies to a specific Preview environment (by branch name)
|Working Copy
|Only applies to development environments
See Environment Variables for configuration details.
Switching the Production Branch
If you need to change which branch serves as Production:
-
Update your Git repository's default branch:
- GitHub: Settings > General > Default branch
- GitLab: Settings > Repository > Branch defaults
- Bitbucket: Repository settings > Branching model
- Azure DevOps: Project settings > Repositories > Default branch
-
Verify the change in Zuplo: The environment deployed from your new default branch will now be labeled as Production
Changing the default branch affects which environment receives Production environment variables and uses the Production API key bucket. Plan this change carefully to avoid service disruption.
Next Steps
- Environments Overview - Learn about environment types
- Source Control Integration - Set up Git integration
- Custom CI/CD Pipelines - Build custom deployment workflows