Deployments
Source Control / Native GitOps
Zuplo is designed to natively support Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) via gitops and integrates seamlessly with GitHub, BitBucket, GitLab and Azure DevOps. Deploying to 300 datacenters around the world takes under 20s with Zuplo, just via a simple commit. You get unlimited environments too - just commit to a new branch and we'll set you up with a new environment just as quick - at no charge to you.
Info
** GitLab and Bitbucket Support **
Zuplo can integrate with Source Control providers like GitHub, BitBucket and GitLab. GitHub is our primary option - BitBucket and GitLab (including private instances) are available on an enterprise plan.
GitHub Integration#
In this article we'll talk about GitHub integration - which has numerous benefits, including:
- source control integration in portal.zuplo.com
- ability to deploy an edge-deployment just by adding a branch or making a commit.
For full instructions on setting up github see the quickstart tutorial.
Connecting Existing Repositories#
If you have an existing GitHub repository that contains a Zuplo project, you can connect to that repository when you create a new project. Select Import existing project then select your GitHub organization and repository.
Limitations#
Renaming or moving projects in GitHub
The Zuplo GitHub integration does not handle moving or renaming repositories. As a workaround, you can first disconnect your project from GitHub and recreate it in another org or with another name. To do so, go to Settings > Source Control and then click Disconnect to disconnect your project from GitHub. Then follow the above instructions to reconnect your project to GitHub.