Source Control / Native GitOps

Zuplo is designed to natively support Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) via gitops and integrates seamlessly with GitHub, BitBucket, GitLab and Azure DevOps. Deploying to 300 datacenters around the world takes under 20s with Zuplo, just via a simple commit. You get unlimited environments too - just commit to a new branch and we'll set you up with a new environment just as quick - at no charge to you.

Info ** GitLab and Bitbucket Support ** Zuplo can integrate with Source Control providers like GitHub, BitBucket and GitLab. GitHub is our primary option - BitBucket and GitLab (including private instances) are available on an enterprise plan.

GitHub Integration #

In this article we'll talk about GitHub integration - which has numerous benefits, including:

source control integration in portal.zuplo.com

ability to deploy an edge-deployment just by adding a branch or making a commit.

For full instructions on setting up github see the quickstart tutorial.

Connecting Existing Repositories #

If you have an existing GitHub repository that contains a Zuplo project, you can connect to that repository when you create a new project. Select Import existing project then select your GitHub organization and repository.

Renaming or moving projects in GitHub

The Zuplo GitHub integration does not handle moving or renaming repositories. As a workaround, you can first disconnect your project from GitHub and recreate it in another org or with another name. To do so, go to Settings > Source Control and then click Disconnect to disconnect your project from GitHub. Then follow the above instructions to reconnect your project to GitHub.