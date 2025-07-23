Step 5 - Dynamic Rate Limiting

Add Consumer Metadata Let's make our rate-limiting policy more dynamic, based on properties of the customer. Create a new consumer (Services -> API Key Service -> Configure -> Create Consumer), and in the Metadata field, set the following: Code Code { "customerType" : "free" } Update the metadata of your other API Key consumer (3-dot menu -> Edit) from Step 3 to Code Code { "customerType" : "premium" } Now that we've users with different customerType , we can utilize this information to rate limit them differently.

Add a Custom Code Module Navigate back to the Code tab. Now add a new module to the files section by clicking the + next to the modules folder and choose new empty module. Name the module rate-limit.ts . What's a Module? Modules are Typescript functions that you can execute within Zuplo. They're typically used to add custom code within the request/response pipeline (ex. custom policies or request handlers). You can even perform network requests and use libraries within these modules. Add the following code to your module. Code Code import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export function rateLimit ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { const user = request.user; // premium customers get 1000 requests per mintue if (user.data.customerType === "premium" ) { return { key: user.sub, requestsAllowed: 1000 , timeWindowMinutes: 1 , }; } // free customers get 5 requests per minute if (user.data.customerType === "free" ) { return { key: user.sub, requestsAllowed: 5 , timeWindowMinutes: 1 , }; } // everybody else gets 30 requests per minute return { key: user.sub, requestsAllowed: 30 , timeWindowMinutes: 1 , }; }