Getting Started

Step 1 - Setup a Basic Gateway

In this tutorial we'll setup a simple gateway. We'll use a demo API at getting-started.zuplo.io.

To get started, sign in to portal.zuplo.com and create a free account. Create a new empty project. Then...

Local Development

Zuplo also supports building and running your API locally. To learn more see the documentation.

1/ Add a Route#

Inside your new project, choose the routes.oas.json file and click Add Route.

Add Route

Your API's first route will appear, with many configurable fields. Here's a quick overview of them:

  • Summary: A summary of what the route does, which will be used in Step 4 for documenting your API
  • Method and Path: The associated method and path for your endpoint. This is what other services will use to call your API.
  • CORS: The CORS configuration for your path.
  • Request Handler: This is the piece of functionality that will be invoked when a request comes through to your endpoint. By default, we are using the URL Forward Handler which proxies requests to the "Forward to" URL. In this case, https://getting-started.zuplo.io

Your First Route

Save your new route (you can click the three-dot menu next to routes.oas.json and then click Save, or press CMD+S).

You can quickly test this route by clicking the Test button next to the Path field. You can use the built in test tool or click the URL to open in a new tab.

Test your API

You should receive a 200 OK that says something similar to

"Congratulations - You've successfully proxied my API endpoint. Want to know a
secret? Try changing your Route's path to /policies-test/secret and test your
route again after saving. The secret will be in the response."

A secret? Let's try and find out what this API is hiding!

2/ Editing your Route#

Exit the test console and change your route's Path from /path-0 to /policies-test/secret. Make sure to save your changes. Your calls will now be forwarded to https://getting-started.zuplo.io/policies-test/secret

Change the Path

Check out the new response when you fire a request at your route via the test console.

"You're now proxying my /policies-test/secret endpoint! My secret is that my
endpoints don't have rate limiting 😳. Keep following the tutorial to learn how
to add the rate limiting policy."

Looks like it's clear what we need to do next.

NEXT Try Step 2 - Add Rate Limiting to your API.

BONUS - Put the base URL in an Environment Variable#

When working with Zuplo, you'll eventually want each environment to use a different backend (e.g. QA, staging, preview, production etc).

Change the URL Forward value to read the base URL from the Environment Variables system by setting the value to ${env.BASE_URL}. We will set the value for BASE_URL next.

BASE_URL from Environment

Navigate to your project's Settings tab via the navigation bar. Next, click Environment Variables under Project Settings. Click Settings

Click Environment Variables

Add an Environment Variable called BASE_URL. Leave the "Secret" checkbox unchecked. This is typically not a secret, so there's no need to hide this from your colleagues.

BASE_URL Environment Variable

Save the environment variable, head back to the Code tab, click routes.oas.json, and test your route again. You should get back the same response from Step 2.

NEXT Try Step 2 - Add Rate Limiting to your API.

